We Tested the Best Food Storage Containers — Here Are the Ones Worth Buying

Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers

Why It's Great

Good variety of sizes

Cleans well in the dishwasher

Stain- and odor-resistant

Grain of Salt

Some sizes may be too tall for some small cabinets

As our best overall pick, the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers earned perfect ratings across all categories, including performance, design, capacity, and ease of cleaning. Whether you need large containers to store ingredients in bulk or small containers for leftovers, this set consists of 10 containers in a variety of sizes plus airtight lids that lock into place to keep food extra fresh. Plus, they are freezer-safe so you can preserve food for months. Our testers were impressed by the clean look and attractive design of the containers as well as the features that made them just as functional as visually appealing.

One of the biggest concerns for plastic containers is how they will look and smell after many uses. Luckily, these passed the test. After two days of holding tomato sauce and onions, we hand washed some and ran others through the dishwasher, and they were all odor- and stain-free. When testing its design, our product testers said there were zero leaks and that they stayed tightly sealed.

The Details: Made from plastic; includes 10 containers with lids, sizes: two 0.5 cups, 1.3 cups, 3.2 cups, 6.6 cups, 7.8 cups, 8.1 cups, 12 cups, 16 cups, 19.9 cups