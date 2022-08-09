We Tested the Best Food Storage Containers — Here Are the Ones Worth Buying
Whether you're storing dry goods in the pantry or your go-to baking supplies on the countertop, having a solid set of food storage containers that you can rely on is a necessity for any home chef. Quality food storage containers feature airtight lids for optimal freshness and security, enough room to store small or large amounts of food, and an easy-to-clean design so you're not left with stained containers.
To help you find the best food storage containers for you, we tested 21 different sets, including both plastic and glass options, rating them on their performance, capacity, design, and ease of cleaning. We put each set through three different tests — a brown sugar test, a smell/stain test, and a splash test — to evaluate their ability to keep food fresh, free of bad odors and stains, and secure in case of spills and accidents. After analyzing all the sets, we landed on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers because of their versatility in size, tightly sealed lids, and odor- and stain-resistant design. Keep scrolling to read all our insights on the best food storage containers of 2022.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers
- Best Design: Better Homes & Gardens Flip-Tite Square Food Storage Containers
- Best Glass: Le'raze Glass Kitchen Canisters with Bamboo Lids
- Best Value: Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers
- Best for Baking: OXO Good Grips Baking Essentials Pop Container Set
- Best for Countertops: Crate & Barrel Aspen White Ceramic Canisters
Best Overall: Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers
Why It's Great
- Good variety of sizes
- Cleans well in the dishwasher
- Stain- and odor-resistant
Grain of Salt
- Some sizes may be too tall for some small cabinets
As our best overall pick, the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers earned perfect ratings across all categories, including performance, design, capacity, and ease of cleaning. Whether you need large containers to store ingredients in bulk or small containers for leftovers, this set consists of 10 containers in a variety of sizes plus airtight lids that lock into place to keep food extra fresh. Plus, they are freezer-safe so you can preserve food for months. Our testers were impressed by the clean look and attractive design of the containers as well as the features that made them just as functional as visually appealing.
One of the biggest concerns for plastic containers is how they will look and smell after many uses. Luckily, these passed the test. After two days of holding tomato sauce and onions, we hand washed some and ran others through the dishwasher, and they were all odor- and stain-free. When testing its design, our product testers said there were zero leaks and that they stayed tightly sealed.
The Details: Made from plastic; includes 10 containers with lids, sizes: two 0.5 cups, 1.3 cups, 3.2 cups, 6.6 cups, 7.8 cups, 8.1 cups, 12 cups, 16 cups, 19.9 cups
Best Design: Better Homes & Gardens Flip-Tite Square Food Storage Containers
Why It's Great
- Ideal for dry foods
- Stacks nicely
- Lids are very secure
Grain of Salt
- Lids are not entirely dishwasher safe
This food storage container set by Better Homes & Gardens stood out from the others in terms of design thanks to its ability to stack nicely in pantries and cabinets as well as close securely with its flip buckle lids. With four sizes ranging from 6.5 cups to 19.4 cups, you'll be able to store your favorite dry goods inside, such as cereal, pasta, and baking ingredients, and save so much room when you remove all the original bulky packaging.
And just in case your container takes a tumble, you can rest assured knowing your goods inside will stay secure. When put to the test, our product tester said, "the clasp popped up, but the lid was still sealed and did not break." The container and lid are dishwasher safe, but be sure to take out the silicone seal for hand-washing.
The Details: Made from plastic, includes four containers with lids, sizes: 6.5 cups, 10.1 cups, 16 cups, 19.4 cups
Best Glass: Le'raze Glass Kitchen Canisters with Bamboo Lids
Also available at Le'Raze.
Why It's Great
- Looks great on countertops
- Doesn't leave odors or stains
- Cleans well in the dishwasher
Grain of Salt
- Not recommended for liquids
If you prefer the look and feel of glass over plastic, this set of five containers by Le'raze is for you. The glass is dishwasher-, microwave-, oven-, and freezer-friendly, and they display beautifully in your cabinets and on your countertops. Our tester said, "I get nervous with glass because they could fall and shatter, but these are very attractive and useful." However, they don't recommend using them for liquids, as there was some minor leakage during the splash test.
Don't be fooled by the flat bamboo lids: They have a food-grade silicone sealing lip to preserve your food and keep things airtight and fresh inside. Each container measures 3.7 inches in diameter for easy stacking or side-by-side placement.
The Details: Made from glass and bamboo, includes five containers with lids, sizes: 2 cups, 2.8 cups, 3.7 cups, 5 cups, 6.75 cups
Best Value: Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Labels included
- Stack well on top of each other
- Cleans easily
Grain of Salt
- Not as durable as other options
Want the most for your money? This set comes with seven containers, with each one costing less than $4. The containers measure just 4.1 inches in diameter for clean stacking and range in capacity from 1.4 cups to 8 cups. Best of all, this set scored perfect ratings for its design, capacity, and ease of cleaning.
One thing to keep in mind is that the containers aren't durable enough to stay intact after taking a big tumble. Our tester noted that they "completely cracked after falling" after pushing them off the counter and onto the floor. They also might not be best suited for liquid storage, as they leaked a little when shaken with water in them. Regardless, these are an excellent option for those who want a quality set for a reasonable price. Plus, the containers come with stick-on labels and a liquid chalk marker, so you and your family can easily tell what each one holds.
The Details: Made from plastic, includes seven containers with lids, sizes: two 1.4 cups, two 3.6 cups, two 6 cups, 8 cups
Best for Baking: OXO Good Grips Baking Essentials Pop Container Set
Also available at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and The Container Store.
Why It's Great
- Come with scoops
- Feature airtight locking latches
- Modular and stackable
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
- Less variety of sizes in set
We love a lot of products from OXO's Good Grips collection, and this food storage container set is no exception. It has a round pop-in/out button on the center top of the lid creates an airtight seal to keep your baking essentials fresh inside. Our tester noted that in comparison to a previous version of the same product, this was "an improvement from their original design, where you had to remove part of the lid in order to wash it; with this one, you can put the whole thing in the dishwasher."
The set includes five containers with airtight lids, plus there are two half-cup scoops that attach to the undersides of the two largest container lids for easy scooping. If you've struggled in the past with your brown sugar staying soft and workable, the provided brown sugar saver will do just that.
The Details: Made from plastic, includes five containers with lids, sizes: two 1.6 cups, 4.4 cups, two 17.6 cups
Best for Countertops: Crate & Barrel Aspen White Ceramic Canisters
Why It's Great
- Made with sturdy stoneware
- Stainless steel scoops on exterior
- Sleek design
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
- Can't see through containers
Constructed of beautiful white stoneware, these canisters from Crate & Barrel are perfect for displaying on open shelves or kitchen countertops. This set earned a 4.8/5 rating across all categories and was praised for its attractiveness and performance during the stain/smell and splash tests. The containers had zero leaks when shaken with water in them and smelled nice and clean after washing out the sauce and onions. The wood lids wipe clean easily, and the canisters can be thrown in the dishwasher along with the stainless steel tablespoon scoop, which hangs on the side.
If you rely on being able to see through your storage containers to know when you're running low on something, these canisters may not be the best fit for you. Our tester suggests using them as an addition to your at-home coffee station, as the provided scoops would be ideal for whole or ground beans.
The Details: Made from stoneware, wood, and stainless steel, includes three containers with lids, sizes: 4.1 cups, 6.6 cups, 11.1 cups
Our Takeaway
We landed on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers as our best overall pick because it was the only set that earned perfect scores across all categories. The containers have a simple, attractive design, seal tightly, and come in a variety of sizes to suit all your needs.
How to Pick the Right Food Storage Containers
Material
The most common materials for food storage containers are glass, plastic, and ceramic. Clear plastic and glass are generally preferred so you can easily see how much food is inside, but ceramic looks beautiful when displayed on countertops. Plastic is a popular choice because not only is it clear, but it's also not as fragile as glass, so it can survive accidents. Plastic is also lightweight, easy to clean, and freezer-safe.
Capacity
Most food storage containers are available to purchase in sets, typically including a variety of sizes and sometimes shapes. Depending on what you're planning to store in your containers, take into consideration how much can fit inside and how much space it will take up in your kitchen.
Lid Type
The lids of any quality food storage container should be secure and airtight to keep the contents fresh. Some lids have a manual latch, others pop up and down to seal, and some have a simple silicone seal. Depending on the design of the lid, it may not be dishwasher safe (fully or partially), and you may need to hand wash it or remove part of it before putting it in the dishwasher.
About Our Tests
Our expert product testers performed side-by-side testing on 21 different food storage containers, including 15 plastic containers and 6 glass or ceramic containers. They put each set through three tests — brown sugar, smell/stain, and shatter/spill — to evaluate their ability to keep sugar fresh after four days, remove stains and odors after holding tomato sauce and onions for two days, and remain leak- and shatter-resistant after being knocked off the counter.
Our tester rated the food storage containers based on the following metrics:
- Performance: Were there any leaks? How secure is the lid? Did the container break when dropped?
- Cleanup: Do the containers clean easily? Are there any lingering odors or stains left behind?
- Design: Does the construction feel durable and well made? Are the containers designed with ease of use in mind? Are the containers stackable?
- Capacity: Are there multiple sizes to accommodate different needs? Is there a variety of sizes offered in a set?
The Leftovers: Other Food Storage Containers We Tested
Mepal Modula Stackable Storage Containers
While these Mepal containers have a beautiful and simple design, what they have in style, they lack in overall performance. Our tester noted that not only did they leak excessively in the splash test, the lid completely popped open when dropped. "The top can be removed very easily with one finger."
This set of seven could also benefit from a greater variety of capacity amounts offered instead of having duplicate sizes that don't offer much range compared to other options.
Click Clack Pantry Canister
Also available at Amazon.
Our testers were not impressed by the overall value of these canisters. "I think they are expensive for what you get, and six pieces would be around $90. That is too much in my opinion, for what you get. In comparison to the other similar products out there, these really don't shine that much to pay so much more for them." Also, the brand recommends handwashing these, but our tester noted that an odor was left behind after cleaning.
LocknLock Easy Essentials Clear Storage Container
There were no standout features about the LocknLock containers that made them a contender for a spot on our list of favorites. Our tester noted that the lid was secure and kept food fresh, but there was an odor left behind after hand-washing, which prompted a cycle in the dishwasher that warped the container.
Our tester also shared that while there are other size options available to purchase, ranging from 5.5 to 21.1 cups, they are already on the expensive side individually. "While these performed well, I think there are much better choices that come in sets that perform just as well, if not better, than these."
Common Questions
What are the best food storage containers for the freezer?
You can use glass or plastic containers to store leftovers or bulk food in the freezer, and it's ultimately up to personal preference as both will perform well.
If you put a glass container with hot food directly in the freezer, you could risk cracking or shattering the container if it doesn't cool down to room temperature first. Similarly, if you're planning to reheat the food in the glass container, do not put it into the oven or microwave without allowing it to first thaw slowly from the freezer.
Is it better to store food in glass or plastic?
Glass is more durable, though it may not survive a particularly hard fall, and it is also infinitely recyclable. However, it can be more expensive compared to plastic counterparts. Plastic containers tend to be more budget-friendly and they are also more lightweight.
Glass can be microwaved or put in the oven and dishwasher without any warping or melting. It is also non-porous, so it will not absorb any smells or release particles into your food. However, the same cannot be said for plastic. Plastic is more prone to warping when exposed to temperature changes, and shoppers should also be wary of items that are not marked as BPA-free, which can release chemicals into your food. Plastic is also more prone to staining, so heavily seasoned leftovers might be better off stored in glass.
Plastic containers may take up less space overall when stored in your cabinets because many food storage sets are modular and are meant to be stacked. While glass is durable, it might not be the best idea to store your glass containers on top of each other to avoid potential breakage or damage.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with more than five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, Taste Of Home, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, she analyzed data insights from our expert product testers to determine the best food storage containers on the market. She looked for sets that scored high in terms of performance, design, capacity, and ease of cleaning.