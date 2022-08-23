The Best Food Gifts to Give in 2022

Tongue-numbing Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Also available at Target and Fly By Jing.

For your discerning friend who can appreciate the nuanced aroma of the prized Tribute pepper, only a jar of Fly By Jing's signature chili crisp will suffice.

Allrecipes testers even voted it the best spicy chili crisp in a head-to-head competition with 17 other varieties. Testers "loved how the small-batch ingredients seemed to shine, as if this condiment was made in your kitchen instead of a factory."

And, reader, I can personally confirm the deliciousness of Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp — I have a Big Boi jar of the stuff in my own kitchen as we speak.

