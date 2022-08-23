The Best Food Gifts to Give in 2022
It's hard to go wrong with an edible (or drinkable) gift. For that friend who's always talking about sourdough or your favorite in-law with a penchant for cocktails, a food-forward gift shows you care about their hobbies — or, at least, that you saw a delicious thing and thought of them.
And let's be honest, food gifts are also great for those times when we feel like we should bring a little something but have no clue what to offer. If it's something to eat or drink, you're golden!
That's why we've scoured the interwebs to find the best, most thoughtful food gifts to offer your friends, family, colleagues, and even those pesky acquaintances this 2022 holiday season.
A Bucket of Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
Also available at Walmart.
Imagine the glory of receiving three pounds of Maldon's perfect sea salt flakes. What abundance! No longer will your lucky recipient have to ration their favorite salty shards — those little 8.5-ounce boxes just don't last — instead, they can sprinkle with reckless abandon and think of you each time they dip into their literal bucket of salt.
Tongue-numbing Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
Also available at Target and Fly By Jing.
For your discerning friend who can appreciate the nuanced aroma of the prized Tribute pepper, only a jar of Fly By Jing's signature chili crisp will suffice.
Allrecipes testers even voted it the best spicy chili crisp in a head-to-head competition with 17 other varieties. Testers "loved how the small-batch ingredients seemed to shine, as if this condiment was made in your kitchen instead of a factory."
And, reader, I can personally confirm the deliciousness of Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp — I have a Big Boi jar of the stuff in my own kitchen as we speak.
Pineapple Collaborative's Olive Oil and Vinegar Set
Pineapple Collaborative — an independent food community led by and for women — sells just three products: olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and salt. This set beautifully packages their California-grown olive oil (you can even choose the tin color!) and pairs it with a top-shelf apple cider vinegar. These are dish-finishing must-haves that look fancy and taste even fancier.
A Trio of Specialty Mushrooms from Forest Origins
Also available at Forest Origins.
This unique gift is perfect for the one on your list who always has some sort of food project going on. Maybe they're into fermentation, maybe they grow a ton of herbs, maybe they spend their Sundays making zucchini confit — you know the person I'm talking about.
Forest Origins has put together this delightful trio of pink, brown, and white oyster mushrooms that are not only 100% guaranteed to grow; they'll sprout right from the blocks in which they're shipped. Enjoy collecting your prize for "Most Creative Gift."
Cookies with Nestle Toll House Espresso Baking Chips
Look, I'm not suggesting you give someone a bag of chocolate chips and call it a gift. I'm just throwing it out there that, should you find yourself invited to a gathering where you're not really sure what the booze protocol is and baking a whole cake feels like too much, whipping up a batch or two of cookies made with Toll House's most upscale baking chips is a low-lift way to please the crowd.
Allrecipes editor Sarra Sedghi declared the Nestle Toll House espresso chips to be the most decadent, citing their "bold flavor that can make a chocolate chip cookie feel grown-up."
See? Perfect.
A Bottle of Highclere Castle Gin
Neither you nor your lucky recipient need to be a fan of the Downton Abbey series to appreciate this velvety-smooth English gin. The striking violet bottle is enough to elicit a "wow, nice," but it's the first few sips over ice that will really earn you bonus points as a gift-giver.
Highclere Castle Gin is distilled from botanicals grown and collected on its namesake estate, then finished with oats to yield a silky mouthfeel unlike any gin I've ever tasted (there've been more than a few). And you won't find this bottle just anywhere, so save it for someone worthy.
A 4-Pack of Bobbie's Boat Sauce
A lot of sauces claim to be great on everything, but it's actually true in the case of Bobbie's Boat Sauce. This is a tomato-meets-chili match made in heaven with brightness from lime and depth from fish sauce — it's a real game-changer. Unwrapping a four-pack (order it in half classic, half hot!) will probably raise the eyebrows of whoever is receiving this saucy gift, which is nothing compared to the face they'll make when they actually taste it. Trust me; this one's a winner.
Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Seasoning
Also available at Walmart
For a casual gift that'll keep on giving, this fun variety pack from Urban Accents provides three types of kernels and five different seasonings: white cheddar, sweet and salty, spicy sriracha, caramel corn, and chili lime. Consider this your answer to the question of what to bring to a White Elephant or Secret Santa gift exchange and level up someone's Netflix and chill game.
A Good Pepper Subscription from Diaspora Co.
This is a niche gift for the home cooks in your life who appreciate quality ingredients right down to the black pepper. A Good Pepper Subscription will keep your favorite people topped up on the freshest, loveliest single origin Aranya peppercorns for a whole year, receiving a 65-gram bag every three months. It's different, thoughtful, and "what a great gift!" material.
Za'atar Spice Seasoning from Jamie Geller
Za'atar was described by Allrecipes contributor Claire Ballor as "a glorious combination of earthy, nutty, zesty, and tangy flavors" that "goes on just about anything," so why not grab a few jars to hand out as needed?
Great spice blends make excellent hostess gifts any time of year, but they're also perfect as a token of appreciation for acquaintances and colleagues or as a little something extra alongside a larger gift. Jamie Geller's version of za'atar comprises responsibly sourced herbs that are hand-packed in Israel and sure to impress.
Murray's Cheeses of the World Sampler
What could be a better gift for a turophile than three pounds of hand-selected cheese from one of the country's most iconic cheese shops? Murray's Cheeses of the World platter includes six different cheeses from near and far, shipped in a thermal-lined box with gel packs, so it all stays cool and cozy while in transit to your giftee.
If you're not sure the Cheeses of the World Sampler is the right choice, Murray's offers lots of cheese gift options, so browse away.
Numi's Organic World of Tea Collection
Also available at Numi
Tea lovers are sure to enjoy this 45-bag collection of nine assorted teas that are fully organic, fair trade, and 85% traceable to farm level. They even come shipped in a handcrafted box, so all you'll have to do is find some nice wrapping paper and bask in the glow of gifting quality full-leaf tea from a company that actually cares about where it comes from.
A Subscription to Shaker & Spoon
Also available at Cratejoy.
This one's for the burgeoning bartender in your life. Shaker & Spoon sends out a monthly subscription box containing everything necessary for 12 cocktails — well, everything except the alcohol, that is. Booze aside, your favorite cocktail enthusiast will receive specially chosen recipes, syrups, bitters, mixers, and even garnishes each month. The syrups are house-made and all ingredients are top quality, so this is a fun way to shake things up. (No pun intended.)
Tree Juice Classic Maple Syrup Trio
This Williams Sonoma exclusive takes one delicious ingredient — maple syrup — and infuses it with two equally delicious ingredients — cinnamon and vanilla — to create a tasty trio of upscale syrups. And there's no need to debate whether pancakes or waffles are the superior breakfast bake, because Tree Juice maple syrup is equally lovely atop both.
Gift this set on its own, or round out the experience by pairing it with a can of Golden Malted pancake and waffle mix.
A Meat & Cheese Sampler Gift Box from Hickory Farms
Also available at Hickory Farms and Walmart.
Is it even a holiday gift guide if there's no mention of Hickory Farms? This brand has been a gift basket staple since the 1950s, and they're still going strong. There's too much to choose from to list them all here, but this meat and cheese sampler box — complete with summer sausage and sweet-hot mustard, of course — is a great place to start.
(And who could resist those little strawberry bon bons? I haven't had one in years, and I still remember exactly how they taste.)
Harry & David's Market Tote with Wine
The gift doesn't have to match the weather, so don't give a second thought about holiday "appropriateness" when there's someone special for whom this basket from Harry & David would be a perfect fit. It's everything they'll need for a fabulous picnic — even if they spread a blanket in their living room instead of a park — including a bottle of wine, fresh fruits, cheeses, meats, spreads, and crusty baguette. But if you do need something a little more low-key, Harry & David has no shortage of creative, flavor-packed gift boxes to explore.
Our Takeaway
There's no one-size-fits-all food gift! But something like Maldon sea salt or Numi's tea collection can prove thoughtful and fun for a reasonable price, while higher-ticket gifts like a Murray's cheese sampler or a Harry & David gift basket are a great way to express affection for those who deserve it most.
How to Pick the Right Food Gift
Dietary Preferences
Unless you're living with someone, it's impossible to know exactly what their eating habits consist of — but do avoid obvious faux pas like gifting meat to a vegetarian, or alcohol to someone who doesn't drink. If you're not sure, err on the side of caution and choose a more neutral food gift, like a popcorn kit or a nice bottle of olive oil.
Age and Allergies
Do consider possible legal or safety issues when shopping for a food gift. Don't give alcohol to someone who isn't old enough to drink! Don't give peanut butter to someone with a peanut allergy!
Travel
If your food gift needs to travel — whether with you or on its own — to its recipient, be sure to factor in shipping costs and times. This is especially important in the case of perishables, in which case it's best to order from a company that specializes in shipping their offerings rather than, say, choosing a bunch of meats and cheeses and shipping them on your own.
Quantity
Gifts are often personal, but sometimes they serve as a wider gesture. Consider whether your gift is meant to satisfy just one person or a family of five.
Common Questions
What foods are best shipped?
Packaged foods that are either non-perishable or have a long shelf life are definitely easier to ship than a ball of burrata or a freshly baked pie. If you'll be handling the shipping yourself, do choose a food gift that is unlikely to break or spoil in transit.
Are there foods I should avoid shipping for fear of spoilage or breakage?
If you're handling the shipping, it's probably best to avoid mailing out things like fruits, cheeses, meats, or baked goods unless you know the package will arrive the next day. Be careful with glass or other delicate packaging that is susceptible to destruction.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Summer Rylander selected the best food gifts based on their quality and uniqueness. In addition to her work researching kitchen products for The Cookware Review and reviewing tools for The Kitchn, she can always be counted on to have a bucket of salt, a jar of chili oil, and a well-stocked bar cart.