The Best Food Gift Baskets We'd Like to Receive This Year
Everyone loves to receive food as a gift. And gift baskets are a great way to give someone some variety, especially for people in your life whose tastes and preferences might be a bit of a mystery. The good thing about gift baskets is that there are so many to choose from out there, encompassing many different themes. The bad thing is that this situation can get overwhelming fast, and it can be hard to know which ones are actually any good. But have no fear — this holiday season we've got you covered for all the best friends, teachers, bosses, soccer coaches, and more. Give the gift of someone's favorite food or encourage them to try something new and delicious.
Wine Country Gift Baskets Gourmet Cheese and Salami Basket
Charcuterie boards seem to be everyone's appetizer of choice these days, and this extensive basket from Wine Country does not disappoint. Whether you are bringing this to a gathering to dive into immediately or sending it to your friends or family to enjoy on their own, this basket is chocked full of a few bites of everything — from meats, cheeses, and even a few desserts. The included bamboo wood cutting board makes this a complete set.
Rancho Gordo Deluxe Gift Box
Ok, hear us out; beans may not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think "gift basket," but these are more than just beans. Rancho Gordo specializes in high-quality heirloom beans. This gift box features a rotating selection of five, one-pound bags of beans, perfect for the cook with the discerning palette who seems to have everything. Packed with more flavor and nuance than you'll find in 50lbs of those bags that have probably sitting on the grocery store shelf for years, these are worth the price.
Fly By Jing Year of Taste Box
Chili oil and chili crisp are having a moment right now. This gift basket from Fly By Jing, one of the most sought-after brands in the chili space right now, is a totally comprehensive gift basket for those with a fiery palette. Give the gift of tingly lips and out-of-this-world flavor for the eater in your life who never shies away from heat.
Nuts.com Ultimate Snackin' Basket
No matter who you are, snacks unite us all. Salty or sweet, crunchy or chewy, everyone loves a little handful to munch on. The geniuses over at Nuts.com have compiled the ultimate basket full of some of their most popular snacks sure to satiate any craving. Mix and match; make your perfect handful every time.
Harry & David Chocolate Treats Gift Basket
If you don't know what to gift someone, a safe answer is always chocolate. With chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, and truffles, and more, this basket has a little bit of everything — so even the most adventurous eater will find something to rave about in this spread.
Stonewall Kitchen New England Breakfast Gift
Close your eyes and picture a little bed and breakfast somewhere in Maine. Take a deep breath and smell the sweetness of the maple syrup, the buttery goodness of pancakes and waffles, the fruity aroma of wild berry jam, and of course, a steaming cup of coffee. Ok, open your eyes. Stonewall kitchen has somehow packed that entire experience into a convenient gift basket. Maybe get two.
Heatonist Hot Ones 10 Pack - Season 18
What do you get for the chili-head that has everything? A flight of 10 gradually hotter hot sauces from Hot Ones, duh! What sets this hot sauce basket apart is it's not just about unrelenting heat. Across the ten sauces, the heat slowly grows and builds, giving the recipient the option to play with flavor and heat without setting their mouth on fire– unless they want to, of course.
King Arthur Baking Company Filled Apple Spice Bundtlette Cake Set
Everyone knows that King Arthur Baking Company, nestled among the regal trees of Vermont, is an authority when it comes to baked goods. They've been a company for over 200 years, so it's safe to say they've pretty much nailed the recipes and baking mixes, and this gift set is no expectation. Transport your favorite baker to the apple orchards of the Northeast with an Instagram-worthy fluted bundt exterior.
Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment
Some of us are not so lucky and live far away from the iconic Levain bakery. But that only makes the yearning for their signature cookies even stronger — absence makes the heart grow hungrier for chocolate chip cookies, after all. Anyone with a healthy appreciation for deliciousness will be ecstatic to receive this gift basket full of assorted cookies from the famous bakery. Milk not included.
Diaspora Co. The Trio Spice Set
Variety is the spice of life. Coincidentally, spice is also the spice of life. You can't go wrong with these three pillar spices from Diaspora Co. Stock your favorite cook's spice cabinet with the foundational flavors for so many types of cuisines and recipes. These high-quality spices are their best sellers, and after the first bite, it's easy to see why.
Bean Box Coffeegram Collection
We all know someone who avoids chain coffee shops like the plague in favor of proprietors that feature curated, flavor-forward brews. Give this immersive tasting experience that pairs bold roasts with a corresponding treat to paint a picture for the java enthusiast in your life.
Williams Sonoma Fresca Italian Pasta Night Gift Crate
Who doesn't love pasta? For the pasta connoisseur in your life, this gift crate has everything necessary for a restaurant-quality experience right from the comfort of home. Sample expertly crafted stuffed pasta paired with savory sauces, plus what pasta gift basket would be complete without cheese?
Williams Sonoma Infused Olive Oil Gift Set
A drizzle of high-quality olive oil can elevate any plate. This set of infused oils can add a new layer of complexity and nuance to your recipient's favorite foods. Packed with versatile flavors, these oils are just as at home on fish or meat as they are in a vinaigrette or even just for dipping with bread!
Stonewall Kitchen Bloody Mary Gift
Spicy, pickle-y, savory, and fresh, a Bloody Mary from Stonewall Kitchen's signature mixes and garnishes will become everyone's new favorite; just add your favorite vodka. A DIY bloody Mary kit is perfect for anyone who likes to customize their drinks. It's a great way to experiment with flavors to find your signature recipe.
Hickory Farms Hearty Bites & Wine Gift Basket
You can never go wrong with wine and cheese. Make it even better by adding in Hickory Farms' signature snacking sausages. This basket features the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, salty, and tangy flavors paired with a myriad of textures, so no two bites are the same. Perfect for gifting to someone who loves to share a bite, bend an elbow, and chew the fat.
Harry and David Deluxe Pears, Apples, and Cheese Gift
When you think of a food gift basket, you probably think of Harry and David's bountiful selection of luxury pears and apples. The addition of gourmet cheeses rounds out this basket, perfectly balancing the sweet, tangy nature of the fruit with salty, rich cheese. If someone isn't a "fruit person," you're sure to convert them with this basket.
Our Takeaway
You'd be hard-pressed to find a kitchen that wouldn't benefit from the Williams Sonoma Infused Olive Oil Gift Set; it's versatile and delicious — perfect for any cook. If you're looking for the classic gift-basket experience, you can't go wrong with the tried and true Harry and David Deluxe Pears, Apples, and Cheese Gift.
How to Pick the Right Gift Basket
Dietary preferences
Is your recipient vegan? Gluten-free? A chocolate lover? Knowing someone's dietary preferences is one of the most important factors to consider when shopping.
Age
Some of the baskets on this list contain wine or the possibility of having alcohol added to them. Knowing someone's age can help steer you to the most appropriate basket.
Travel
Some things just aren't as good after being in the mail for a few weeks. Food best enjoyed fresh like the Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment shipping from the East Coast just won't be as delicious when sent to someone across the Atlantic in Europe. If you plan to do your gift-giving in person, go ahead and favor the more perishable items.
Size
The necessary basket size can fluctuate wildly between a single person, a family, or a whole office. Take the size of the basket and the number of recipients into consideration when picking to ensure there's enough for everyone to enjoy.
Common Questions
What types of foods are best shipped?
With fresh foods, the clock is ticking on its longevity. If you know your gift basket will spend some time in transit, processed or non-perishable foods are a safer bet. Things that don't require refrigeration last longer and ship easier.
Are there any foods I should avoid shipping for fear of spoilage or breakage?
You always run the risk of spoilage with any perishable or fresh food when it comes to shipping. Things that tend to have a shorter shelf life or need to be held at a specific temperature to be safe, like raw meat, are always the riskiest options. Foods like chips or crackers can easily get smushed and arrive broken, so it's important to go in knowing that these items might not be the best to ship.
How far in advance should I order my gift?
The best way to know exactly when to order your gift is to look for guidelines on each retailer's website. A more general guideline from USPS is at least ten days before you'd like it to be delivered when sending around the holidays. This is just an estimation, though; if you know your package has a long trek to its destination, like sending overseas, err on the side of caution and add a few days. In the end, it's always better for a package to arrive a few days early than a few days late.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Nick DeSimone wrote and compiled this list. They are a culinary professional with almost ten years in the restaurant industry. Nick is passionate about food, especially about sharing their favorites with those they love. They love to give food as a gift, so they know firsthand which gift baskets and sets are most well received.