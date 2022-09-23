The Best Food Gift Baskets We'd Like to Receive This Year

Everyone loves to receive food as a gift. And gift baskets are a great way to give someone some variety, especially for people in your life whose tastes and preferences might be a bit of a mystery. The good thing about gift baskets is that there are so many to choose from out there, encompassing many different themes. The bad thing is that this situation can get overwhelming fast, and it can be hard to know which ones are actually any good. But have no fear — this holiday season we've got you covered for all the best friends, teachers, bosses, soccer coaches, and more. Give the gift of someone's favorite food or encourage them to try something new and delicious.