The Best Food Choppers for Cutting Down on Prep Time
If you're looking for ways to save time in the kitchen, you might be amazed at how much help the right food chopper can be. Food choppers enable you to dice and mince ingredients quicker than knives can, all while eliminating the risk of kitchen accidents that come with the latter. Not to mention, they make cleanup easier too since all the chopped food is contained in the device, and you won't have to dirty a cutting board in the process. Less work and less prep time are a win-win in our book.
With the help of our Allrecipes Allstars' recommendations and insights, we selected the best food choppers on the market, of which the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper sits as our all-around favorite. Read on to learn which models ranked the highest and why, and discover which one will be the best food chopper for your cooking adventures.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
- Best Budget: Cambon Manual Food Chopper
- Best Manual: Pampered Chef Food Chopper
- Best Mini: Proctor Silex 1.5-Cup Food Chopper
- Best for Large Quantities: Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper
- Most Versatile: Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
- Best Portable: Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop
- Best for Garlic: Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper
Best Overall: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
Why It's Great
- Large bowl size
- Has two speeds and pulse capability
- Dishwasher-safe bowl, lid, and blades
Grain of Salt
- Lid can be tricky
This food chopper ranks as our best overall choice because of its easy usability and thoughtful design. Since it's electric, you don't have to do any manual labor to chop your ingredients, saving you time and effort. It even has two speeds and a pulse function, giving you that extra bit of control over how coarse or fine you want the food to be.
"I've had this [food chopper] for two or three years, and I love to use it to chop up Oreos for dirt cake, nuts, and anything that I can fit into it versus getting out my food processor," Allstar Tasha Barbour says. "Only thing is it has to be screwed on just right along with the lid safety precaution and the on button is the handle, which seems odd. It works great but takes a minute to figure it out."
Capacity-wise, this food chopper's container size is right in the middle of the average range. This is great because it proves useful when preparing both individual and family meals, but it's also not so bulky that it's cumbersome to have out or store. Plus, there are lots of pretty colors to choose from, so it'll blend right in with the rest of your kitchen appliances.
The Details: Measures 8.75 x 6.94 x 5.63 inches; 3.5-cup capacity; individual parts are dishwasher safe
Best Budget: Cambon Manual Food Chopper
Why It's Great
- Affordable price
- Easy to use
- Comes in various color options
Grain of Salt
- Top lid must be hand washed
You won't break your budget with this manual food chopper. While it may be one of the cheapest on the market, it still has a sizable capacity. In other words, cutting down on the price doesn't mean cutting down on how much you can chop at a time. It also has other features similar to more expensive options, like an anti-skid ring on the bottom of the bowl to hold the whole thing in place while you pull the string to chop. The more times you pull, the finer the chop will be, so you can always adjust based on what your recipe calls for.
This food chopper comes in a few different color variations, so you can choose one that best suits your kitchen's design. In terms of cleaning up, you can put the blades and the bowl on the top rack of the dishwasher, but it's best if you hand wash the top lid. However much time is added with that step is surely made up for in the amount of time you saved chopping by hand though!
The Details: Measures 3.74 x 4.9 x 3.15 inches; 2-cup capacity; blades and bowl dishwasher safe
Best Manual: Pampered Chef Food Chopper
Why It's Great
- Easy-to-use plunger design
- Durable stainless steel blade
- Produces a consistent chop
Grain of Salt
- On the pricier side
Just because your food chopper is manual, doesn't mean you have to work hard. This dishwasher-safe product has a handy plunger top, so all you have to do is press down to get the chopping going. Preferring food choppers that are easy to use and clean, our Allstars were big fans of this one.
"It is easy to store and simple to use, and the perfect thing when I have a small copping job," Allstar Linda Crumbaugh says. "The blade rotates as you press down, giving a nice, consistent chop, and you can go as fine as you'd like. It certainly helps save time during meal prep!
"I've had my Pampered Chef food chopper for years and it's amazing," Allstar Rachel Dobson says. "It's nice you don't even need a cutting board for small amounts. You can just put it in the lid portion and chop it up!"
The Details: Measures 3.8 x 3.8 x 9.5 inches; 1.75-cups capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Mini: Proctor Silex 1.5-Cup Food Chopper
Why It's Great
- Space-saving size
- Has pulse speed control
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Not efficient for bigger chopping jobs
Whether you have limited space in your kitchen or are cooking smaller amounts, a mini food chopper might be all you want and need. Electrically powered, this food chopper is like a mini food processor, and despite its small capacity, does great work chopping ingredients. Plus, there's a pulse option, so you have some control over the size and texture of the chop. Most importantly, it takes up just a little space on the countertop or in the cabinet, so it's not a big task to take out and put away. "I have a Proctor Silex that my mom bought 25 years ago. It works perfectly," Allstar Jennifer Levin says.
If you're planning on doing some big food prep jobs, there are other, more efficient choices for you, but this one is a handy tool for smaller meals and everyday jobs like chopping onions, making salsa, or preparing baby food. When you're all done, it's an easy cleanup since you're free to put the bowl, lid, and removable blades in the dishwasher. Another perk: Its smaller size is matched by its low price.
The Details: Measures 8 x 5 x 4 inches; 1.5-cup capacity; bowl, lid, and blades dishwasher safe
Best for Large Quantities: Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor & Vegetable Chopper
Why It's Great
- Large bowl size
- Has interchangeable blades
- Includes handy scraper attachment
Grain of Salt
- Can shake during use
Anyone who regularly cooks large batches of food needs a food chopper with a bigger capacity, so no time is wasted chopping one small batch of something after another. Allstar Rosanne Robinson recommends this food chopper with a generous 10-cup capacity — far more than many of the other options on the market. "It holds plenty and is easy to clean," she says. "Blades are sharp and make a cumbersome task quick!"
In addition to the standard S-blade it comes with, the product includes a reversible disc that can be used for shredding on one side and slicing on the other. This device may be harder to store, but its multiple capabilities make up for that. Another time-saver? The included bowl scraper attachment, so you don't have to use a separate spatula.
This product's motor is powerful (450 watts to be exact), which is excellent in terms of chopping ability, but it also means that the device may shake a little as it's working. Luckily, there are suction cups on the bottom to steady it more though. To be on the safe side, you might want to just have a hand on it to keep it in place while it's on.
The Details: Measures 10.25 x 8.43 x 15.47 inches; 10-cup capacity; blades, bowl, and lid dishwasher safe
Most Versatile: Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Why It's Great
- Comes with four interchangeable blades
- Large storage container
- Has a nonskid base
- Includes cleaning tools
Grain of Salt
- Requires more counter space
If you're going to invest in a food chopper, it may be your priority to find something that can do more than just one kind of chop. Enter: the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. This food chopper has earned lots of praise because of its versatility, which comes from the fact that it has four interchangeable blades: one for small dicing, one for large dicing, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade. Plus, the way you push down the lid to cut the food over the blades gives you wonderfully uniform pieces.
This chopper's sharp, rust-resistant blades are made from stainless steel, so they can handle tougher foods, like potatoes. As you're chopping, the nonskid base holds the device in place and all the food is conveniently collected in the large storage container, keeping things tidy. Depending on how much counter space you have, you may need to move some things out of the way to use this chopper. But when you're cleaning up, all of the components (which include handy cleaning tools) can fit inside the container, so it's just one item to store.
The Details: Measures 10.6 x 4.5 x 4.7 inches; 5-cup capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Portable: Kuhn Rikon Pull Chop
Why It's Great
- Cute, compact design
- Easy, pull cord usage
- Nonslip base
Grain of Salt
- Lid must be hand washed
If you're looking for a food chopper that's easy to transport, this one is your best choice. For starters, it's manual, which means you don't have to worry about plugging it in or charging wherever you're bringing it. Instead, you just use the pull cord to move the blades, pulling more for finer chops.
In addition, it's compact enough to pack easily but has a fairly spacious bowl size, so you don't have to work in tons of smaller batches. Since the lid is sealed, you can also use this chopper as food storage until you're ready to finish putting your meal together, and multifunctional items are always a plus when you're on the go.
Another particularly thoughtful feature of this food chopper is that it has a nonslip base, so as you're pulling the cord, the chopper doesn't move all over the counter. Speaking more to its convenience, the bowl and blade are dishwasher safe when it's time for cleanup. You do have to wash the lid by hand, but that's no biggie compared to all the other benefits.
The Details: Measures 5.5 x 5.25 x 4.25 inches; 2-cup capacity; bowl and blade dishwasher safe
Best for Garlic: Chef'n GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper
Why It's Great
- Small, sturdy design
- Easy, efficient rolling mechanism
- Completely dishwasher safe
Grain of Salt
- Can be tricky to get everything out
While you can certainly put garlic in any other food chopper, if you're looking for something specifically designed to mince cloves, this mini garlic chopper is the way to go. It fits easily in one hand, it's lightweight, and it can be used to chop three garlic cloves at a time. The coolest part is that rather than the pull cord or pump mechanism of other manual choppers, this one works by rolling, which is both easy and fun to do. You're also able to determine just how fine you want the garlic minced by rolling more or less.
When putting in or taking out garlic, you can open the side compartments completely for more access. That being said, it can help to have a little mini spatula to scrape out every last bit of the minced garlic. Otherwise, cleanup is a breeze since you can put the whole device on the top rack of your dishwasher. Price-wise, it's comparable to some of the more affordable food choppers that are bigger and more versatile, but if you love to cook with garlic, the amount of time you save with this tool is worth it.
The Details: Measures 2.25 x 2.5 x 3.5 inches; capacity for three cloves; dishwasher safe
The KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper won our best overall award because it's a cinch to use, has a practical size capacity, and comes in an attractive design. We also love the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper for its versatility in chopping methods and its sizable container.
How to Pick the Right Food Chopper
Manual vs. Electric
The first big choice to make when picking a food chopper is whether you want to go manual or electric. While manual ones do involve some effort on your part, you'll find that they still make the job easier and faster than chopping individual things with a knife. There are a variety of manual designs out there too depending on what you find easier to use, from pull cords to push plungers. Meanwhile, electric food choppers do all the work on their own with a simple push of the button and with more power too, but they'll require access to an outlet.
Capacity
Looking at the capacity of the food choppers featured on our list, you can see how varied the capacity can be, ranging from a couple of garlic cloves to 10 cups of food. Consider how many people you're cooking for regularly (single person vs. a big family), as well as what kind of food you'll most likely be chopping to decide which size is right for you.
Price
The average price range for food choppers runs between $18 to $60. While it seems like the electric options should be the more expensive ones, you can find both manual and electric choppers for a wide range of prices. How much you invest in your food chopper will depend on how often you plan to use it and for what purpose. The good news is that there's an option for every budget.
Common Questions
Is a food processor the same as a food chopper?
Food choppers come in a variety of shapes and sizes these days, some of which closely resemble a food processor. In general, most food choppers are smaller and work well for routine chopping or smaller tasks. Meanwhile, food processors often are larger, include more capabilities (like kneading), and have more powerful motors. Food choppers can be manual or electric, while food processors are always electric. Certain electric food choppers function much like a mini food processor, and that's why you may even see the same product labeled as both a food chopper and a food processor.
What is a food chopper used for?
A food chopper is a useful tool for chopping, dicing, and mincing different ingredients like vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Compared to cutting each ingredient by hand with a knife, a food chopper can make preparation for cooking much faster. They're also a helpful alternative for those who simply aren't as skilled in using a knife, plus they are safer to use when cooking with children.
How do you clean a food chopper?
Since food choppers can differ quite a bit in their design and material, it's best to refer to your specific product's manual for detailed information on cleaning. Most likely, you'll need to take the chopper apart to clean it, and you can always handwash the various pieces using warm water and a mild detergent. Always check with the manufacturer's instructions about whether the product is dishwasher safe. If you have an electric food chopper, make sure to note which parts are safe for washing and which ones aren't.
Why Take Our Word for It?
This piece was written by Cindy Brzostowski, a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her work has been published in Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among others, and she used her background in food to guide her research. Cindy took a deep dive into the food choppers currently on the market and consulted with the Allrecipes Allstars for product recommendations and insights on what to consider when purchasing a food chopper.