The Best Food Choppers for Cutting Down on Prep Time

Best Overall: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

Also available at Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl's.

Why It's Great

Large bowl size

Has two speeds and pulse capability

Dishwasher-safe bowl, lid, and blades

Grain of Salt

Lid can be tricky

This food chopper ranks as our best overall choice because of its easy usability and thoughtful design. Since it's electric, you don't have to do any manual labor to chop your ingredients, saving you time and effort. It even has two speeds and a pulse function, giving you that extra bit of control over how coarse or fine you want the food to be.

"I've had this [food chopper] for two or three years, and I love to use it to chop up Oreos for dirt cake, nuts, and anything that I can fit into it versus getting out my food processor," Allstar Tasha Barbour says. "Only thing is it has to be screwed on just right along with the lid safety precaution and the on button is the handle, which seems odd. It works great but takes a minute to figure it out."

Capacity-wise, this food chopper's container size is right in the middle of the average range. This is great because it proves useful when preparing both individual and family meals, but it's also not so bulky that it's cumbersome to have out or store. Plus, there are lots of pretty colors to choose from, so it'll blend right in with the rest of your kitchen appliances.

The Details: Measures 8.75 x 6.94 x 5.63 inches; 3.5-cup capacity; individual parts are dishwasher safe