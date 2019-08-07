We Made Hundreds of Pancakes to Find the Best Electric Griddles

Best Overall: Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle

Why It's Great

Heats evenly

Comes with a lid and spatula

High sides prevent splatter

Disassembles for easy cleaning

Grain of Salt

Price is slightly higher than budget picks

Requires more storage space

Zojirushi took our top spot thanks to its solid cooking performance and foolproof cleanup. Though it has a slightly higher price tag, this griddle comes with a very real benefit: You don't have to watch your food as closely or rotate it as often to achieve the even browning you're looking for in pancakes and grilled cheese. Cheese didn't stick to the cooktop, and pancakes were simple to flip. It has a temperature range of 176 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can keep food warm or fry an entire 16-ounce package of bacon. While the grates do leave a distinct, dimpled pattern on the food you cook, it doesn't impact the taste or texture.

When I cooked bacon, the extra room (it's 12.5 x 19 inches) and the higher sides of the cooking surface helped keep the strips from drowning in grease and splatter off of the table, but the lack of a drain and drip tray meant that bacon grease had a tendency to pool. Still, the bacon was crispy and cooked evenly. After the griddle cooled, it was simple to remove the cooking surface and pour off grease into an empty yogurt container.

It's heavier than other models at 12 pounds, but not bulky. It also has a cord that's just over 6 feet long, which is convenient if you don't have an outlet directly next to where you're cooking. A lid (an effective way to keep pancakes warm) and stainless steel spatula are included with the griddle, but I'd opt for using a silicone spatula to maintain the nonstick surface as long as possible.

The Details: Measures 12.5 x 19 inches; weighs 12 pounds; temperature maxes out at 425°F; no drip tray included