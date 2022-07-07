Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Teeming With Early Prime Day Deals — Score Up to 56% Off
Amazon Prime Day is July 12 and 13, but in true Amazon fashion, there are tons of can't-miss deals leading up to the big event. Shuffling through the mega-retailer's endless pages of products can be a bit overwhelming, so our editors did the legwork for you to find the best early Prime Day kitchen deals to shop right now.
Like all sales events, Amazon Prime Day has some jaw-dropping discounts as well as markdowns that are for lack of a better word "meh." We took our sweet time hunting down the deals that are really worth your money. Whether you're in the market for kitchen or patio essentials, we've got you covered.
Below, you can find incredible prices on brands like Lodge, Cuisinart, Ninja, Dash, and more, with many products on sale for more than half off. At just $12, this large bamboo cutting board is perfect for both chopping veggies and serving charcuterie spreads. Those who need a new cookware set — or want to gift one to newlyweds — should consider snagging this stunning nonstick 14-piece set for 51 percent off. Continue scrolling down to shop more amazing deals like these on all things kitchen and outdoor.
Best Cookware Deals
If your pots and pans are looking a little dull, now's the time to invest in new cookware. At 30 percent off, GreenPan's 11-piece nonstick cookware set is a great collection for both novice and seasoned home cooks. It's dishwasher-safe, has comfortable handles, and features a quality nonstick coating for easy food release. Need one piece instead of an entire set? We love this 12-inch frying pan and Breville's nonstick saucepan because of their oven-safe constructions and polished looks. Plus, they are both more than 50 percent off.
- GreenPan 11-Piece Dover Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set, $140 (was $200)
- Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Deep Skillet, $40 (was $62)
- NutriChef 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $63 (was $126)
- Bielmeier 12.5-Inch Wok Pan, $33 with coupon (was $40)
- Michelangelo 12-Inch Frying Pan with Lid, $28 (was $60)
- Breville Thermal Pro Nonstick Saucepan, $64 (was $130)
Best Appliance Deals
All of these appliances are must-buys in our book because they make your food taste better and make the cooking process easier. We're starting off strong with the Cuisinart slow cooker, which happens to be our absolute favorite model on the market. Not only is it great for slow cooking, but it also has browning and steaming abilities. For air fryer fans, Chefman's versatile design is a winner, providing an air fryer, food dehydrator, and rotisserie wrapped into one appliance. If you don't own a panini press, we strongly recommend adding one to your kitchen. This one by Chefman is on sale today for just a little over $20, and it will drastically improve your sandwich game. What's more, you can even use it as an indoor grill during the colder months.
- Cuisinart 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker, $136 (was $159)
- Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $90 (was $150)
- Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill, $21 (was $35)
- Ninja 72-Ounce Professional Blender, $70 (was $100)
- Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor, $60 (was $80)
- Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle, $51 (was $60)
Best Kitchen Gadget Deals
While it's nice to score big items on sale, don't overlook the small gadgets. It's no secret that slicing vegetables can be a timely task. With the Dash Mandoline Slicer, you can effortlessly cut your vegetables quickly and uniformly. It's on sale for $43 and will instantly become a staple in your meal prep process. For extra delicious macaroni and cheese and homemade pizza, we recommend buying this Norpro Stainless Steel Grater — now just $9 — to shred blocks of cheese with ease. It has four sides with different hole sizes, which allows you to make fine to coarse shreds as well as zest citrus fruits. If you need a new knife set, you can't go wrong with Cuisinart's colorful collection that's 56 percent off today. It comes with blade guards for safe storage and is backed by a lifetime warranty.
- Allsum Large Bamboo Wood Cutting Board, $12 (was $24)
- Norpro Stainless Steel Grater, $9 (was $17)
- Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer, $43 (was $50)
- Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set, $29 (was $65)
- KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener, $12 (was $20)
- Tovolo Glide-A-Scoop Ice Cream Tub, $16 (was $20)
Best Kitchen Storage Deals
The items that aren't the most fun to shop for tend to be the things you actually need. Enter food storage containers and pantry organizers. If you're like us, food storage containers seem to disappear left and right between bringing food to work and sending leftovers home with guests. You can save 42 percent on this highly-rated set that includes 14 containers with airtight lids of different shapes and sizes thanks to a clickable coupon. There are container sizes ideal for salad dressings and dips as well as ones large enough to fit family-sized servings of meat. For ultimate pantry organization, snag Rubbermaid's large containers for 40 percent off for things like cereal and baking ingredients. They keep food fresh and help declutter your shelves.
- Rfaqk 28-Piece Food Storage Containers with Airtight Lids, $23 with coupon (was $39)
- Praki 16-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $26 (was $46)
- Rubbermaid 8-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers, $30 (was $50)
- SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Cabinet Wire Basket Drawer Organizer, $22 (was $35)
- DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack, $17 (was $30)
- Jianyi Kitchen Sponge Holder, $10 (was $15)
Best Patio and Outdoor Deals
No, you don't have to wait until the end of the season to score deals on patio items. We found amazing markdowns on fire pits, patio umbrellas, string lights, outdoor rugs, and furniture. Yaheetech's fire pit table is a fan favorite because of its attractive design, mesh lid for safety, and included cover to keep it in good shape. It's usually $140, but you can get it for just $76 with a coupon right now. A fire pit setup isn't complete without seating for friends and family, so we recommend grabbing a few of these plastic Adirondack chairs that are currently almost $100 off. They are weather-resistant, easy to assemble, and come in a variety of colors. To top off your outdoor space, add the patio lights by Addlon for a cozy, inviting ambiance.
- Yefu Plastic Adirondack Chairs, $145 (was $240)
- Yaheetech 32-Inch Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $76 with coupon (was $140)
- Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $44 with coupon (was $66)
- Addlon 48-Foot Outdoor String Lights, $36 with coupon (was $50)
- Superjare Outdoor Glider Bench, $126 (was $160)
- Sunnyglade 7.5-Foot Patio Umbrella, $44 (was $55)