Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Teeming With Early Prime Day Deals — Score Up to 56% Off

All of these appliances are must-buys in our book because they make your food taste better and make the cooking process easier. We're starting off strong with the Cuisinart slow cooker, which happens to be our absolute favorite model on the market. Not only is it great for slow cooking, but it also has browning and steaming abilities. For air fryer fans, Chefman's versatile design is a winner, providing an air fryer, food dehydrator, and rotisserie wrapped into one appliance. If you don't own a panini press, we strongly recommend adding one to your kitchen. This one by Chefman is on sale today for just a little over $20, and it will drastically improve your sandwich game. What's more, you can even use it as an indoor grill during the colder months.