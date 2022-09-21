The Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Experts
A Dutch oven is a versatile addition to any kitchen, but picking the right one can be daunting for even an experienced cook. Taking the guesswork out of the effort, our test kitchen tested 11 Dutch ovens to discover the best models for anyone looking to slow-cook, bake, sear, or simmer.
Dutch ovens made of cast iron are best; the iron is a fantastic heat conductor on the stovetop or in the oven. This means a cast iron Dutch oven can be used for infinite kitchen tasks like baking bread, braising short ribs, or even making perfectly crisp french fries. With more uses comes more features to consider when seeking for the ideal Dutch oven for your kitchen. While browsing, you may find yourself mulling over questions like: How heavy is it? How durable? Is it attractive enough to have a permanent home on the stovetop? One great example is this: enameled cast iron has all of the great heat-retention properties of bare cast iron, and while it requires significantly less care, it may not create the same kind of fond (aka flavor central) that bare cast iron creates.
Our testers considered all of this and more to support your decision-making process. We browned chicken thighs, clanked against interior finishes with metal spoons, and put our potholders to the test to help you select the perfect model for your kitchen.
Best Overall : Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Covered Casserole
Why It's Great
- Impressive for a low price
- Great for batch cooking
- Very durable
Grain of Salt
- We're not complaining
Our test kitchen found the Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Covered Casserole had the highest value compared to the other Dutch ovens we tested. It performed as well as our splurge pick, the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte, but comes in at $230 less. We love that the enamel creates even heat distribution and a nonstick surface.
The results from our durability test support our belief there won't be any issues with the coating cracking or splitting when it comes to the Cuisinart Chef's interior. It held up impeccably through washing as well. During the food tests, the vegetables in the Cuisinart Chef didn't cook down as much as we like, however, a little extra time would solve this issue and help you obtain a perfect sear on meats.You can't go wrong with the classic look, either.
The details: Enameled cast iron body and lid; weighs 8 lbs.; 11.6"; surface area and lid knob safe up to 500 degrees F.
Best Enameled Cast Iron: Great Jones The Dutchess
Why It's Great
- Looks chic on the stovetop
- Extremely sturdy
- Reliably non-stick
Grain of Salt
- Might give you a Great Jones habit
- Requires higher heat
- Very small handles
The indie darling
Great Jones The Dutchess is beloved by its cult following, and we can absolutely see why. Our test kitchen was emphatic about how well it did. We are very big fans of its ability to withstand stainless steel cookware despite being enameled (no cracks here!).
The surface area and ovular shape may require higher heat, but that didn't stop it from performing extremely well in our battery of cooking tests. Scoring the highest on our tests, across the board, there were zero issues with sticking, burning, or overcrowding.
While it's not the cheapest Dutch oven we reviewed, our testers felt it was more than worth its price. The design is impeccable, too. The Dutchess is not only available in a handful of trendy colors, but it also rocks a more-than-Instagrammable look for your kitchen and stovetop. Our experts suggest it would look fantastic on a dining table as well — no serving dishes necessary for an elegant spread with the Great Jones.
The details: Cast iron body with enameled interior; enameled cast iron lid; weighs 15 lbs.; 15.75"; surface area and lid knob safe up to 450 degrees F.
Best Cast Iron: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Why It's Great
- Super durable
- Big enough to avoid overcrowding
- High value for an affordable price
- The lid is a skillet (!)
Grain of Salt
- Narrow handles
- Utilitarian look
Tried and true
Coming from a brand we've already learned to trust when it comes to serious cookware, the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven is affordable, durable, and multipurpose. This Dutch oven takes a bit longer to come to temp but did very well in our browning tests. Creating flavor should come easily here—a bare cast iron that's pre-seasoned is perfect for cultivating fond and layers of flavor.
The lid doubles as a skillet, which is not only fun for things like making skillet cookies but also means it can withstand oven heat well. Our test kitchen was quick to point out the versatility of this product, which is ideal for a beginner. It's also small enough to be useful for things like baking bread and kitchen storage, but not so small that it's inconvenient for cooking.
The price is extremely affordable; we think it's a great value as the product is made to last. It's maybe not the cutest of the batch but certainly one of the most functional.
The details: Pre-seasoned cast iron body; cast iron lid; weighs 13 lbs.; 11"; surface area and lid knob safe up to 500 degrees F.
Best Splurge: Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte
Why It's Great
- Lid knob can functional up to 900 degrees F
- Ideal for even browning
- Easy cleanup
Grain of Salt
- May mark up with metal cookware
- Pricey
Worth it
Staub is a timeless classic but also a splurge. With the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte, we felt the price point was absolutely worth it. Our experts were able to achieve fantastic caramelization from this Dutch oven with limited sticking and no crowding issues. The crisp we achieved on the chicken might be enough to convince anyone this is the Dutch oven for them.
We also love that the Staub can withstand extremely high heat, which is ideal for camping. Its small size is convenient rather than an issue—the 5.5-quart capacity is just right. The enamel may be susceptible to scratches from stainless steel cooking utensils, so we do recommend a good old-fashioned wooden spoon if you decide this is the Dutch oven for you.
Our test kitchen agreed that the 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte is an excellent investment for a pro Dutch oven user looking for the real deal, but don't count it out for a beginner looking to jump into the deep end. It's also got a lovely traditional shape that comes in a number of appealing colors.
The details: Enameled cast iron body and lid; weighs 12.9 lbs.; 10.24"; surface area and lid knob safe up to 900 degrees F.
Best Large Capacity: Cuisinart Chef's Classic 7 Quart Round
Why It's Great
- Excellent value
- Best for large batches
- Performs as well at a lower price
Grain of Salt
- Small handles
- May sustain cosmetic damage
- Slow to temp
Feeding the whole family
Seven quarts is the Dutch oven capacity sweet spot for larger families who love a good roast or for ambitious dinner party hosts looking to keep things to one pot. Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 8.5-Quart Dutch Oven is by far our favorite of the larger Dutch oven. It took longer to heat than others due to the size, but this was no problem in our cooking tests, where it had no problem with sticking and produced perfectly cooked rice.
The lid can withstand high heat as well, which is ideal for oven braising casseroles and stews. The enameled cast iron retains heat while keeping things mess-free with its nonstick properties.
We suggest sticking with wooden utensils here, too. In our durability test, this product did fairly well, and no chipping was involved, but some surface scratches appeared.
The handles are slightly small, which may be an issue for bulky oven mitts but shouldn't be for kitchen towels. Our experts said that it felt like a good value, but with a heavier weight and such a classic appearance, the Cuisinart Chef's Classic could fool us as being a far more expensive Dutch oven.
The details: Enameled cast iron body and lid; weighs 16 lbs. 3 ¼ oz.; 10.5"; surface area and lid knob safe up to 500 degrees F.
Best Nonstick: Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 8.5-Quart Dutch Oven
Why It's Great
- Extra space
- No worries about sticking
- Super lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Large; unideal for small batches
- Glass lid is delicate
No messy business
The Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 8.5-Quart Dutch Oven was our favorite nonstick Dutch oven out of everything tested, and it checks all of the boxes. It's a less traditional aluminum pot, meaning nothing is sticking or burning here. There's a large surface area making batch cooking easy peasy. The tempered glass lid is less durable than some of the other options, but the inside of the Calphalon Premier didn't suffer so much as a scratch during our tests. Bring on the stainless-steel spoons.
There is a bit of a downside to the nonstick coating in that it prevents a hard sear from making much caramelization or crisping happen, particularly in cooking meat. Our test kitchen found there were some issues with uneven browning in our chicken test. For a cook looking for easy cleanup, this is the perfect Dutch oven.
Despite its average appearance—being all glass and metal means it will blend right in with most cookware sets—this Dutch oven did very well in our tests and is a low price for how well it performed.
The details: Anodized aluminum body; tempered glass lid; weighs 5.5 lbs.; 15.94"; surface area and lid safe up to 450 degrees F.
Best Lightweight: Caraway Dutch Oven
Why It's Great
- Modern look with trendy color options
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Excessive moisture retention
Light as a feather
The Caraway Dutch Oven clocks in at only 6 pounds despite its cast iron makeup—an impressive feat, if you ask us. It has a nonstick coating, which is convenient for those who would rather rinse than soak after dinner. It also makes this the ideal Dutch oven for first-time buyers and greener home cooks. This prevents some crispiness from forming and fondness from accumulating, but it still achieved a pleasant amount of browning.
The versatility of this Dutch oven's design led our testers to suggest more nontraditional Dutch oven recipes such as cinnamon rolls, kettle corn, and even a frittata.
The Caraway is definitely durable, sustaining almost no cosmetic damage from our merciless metal spoon testing. But keep in mind that the design isn't all function. This Dutch oven has a charming modern look and is available in stylish colors we wouldn't mind keeping on a shelf. If it's as tough as we think it is, you could keep it on that shelf for years to come.
The details: Cast iron body and lid, both coated in glossy enamel; weighs 6 lbs.; 10.5"; surface area safe up to 550 degrees F.
Best Budget: AmazonBasics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Why It's Great
- A long shelf life
- Low price for good results
Grain of Salt
- More difficult for a beginner
- Not the most durable
Basting on a budget
Not all of us are prepared (financially, emotionally) to spend $300 on a Dutch oven, but that shouldn't mean a sacrifice in quality. Our test kitchen was beyond pleased with how the AmazonBasics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven performed, particularly when its price point is considered (just over $50). It's extremely versatile, and we recommend it for braising and stewing. Our experts found it provided mainly even browning in the initial cooking tests, but there was an apparent hot spot in the middle with the heat tapering out toward the edges of the pot.
The Dutch oven did show some damage in our durability test, so we recommend cooking with wooden utensils to be safe.
The details: Cast iron body and lid; weighs 13.1 lbs.; 11.02"; oven safe up to 400 degrees.
Best for Breadmaking: Zwilling Spirit 3-Ply 8-Quart Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Stock Pot
Why It's Great
- Virtually no sticking
- Great heat distribution
- Large size means cooks have options galore
Grain of Salt
- The lid can is only tolerant to 400 degrees F
Bake your heart out
We were so impressed with the even browning from the Zwilling Spirit 3-Ply 8-Quart Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Stock Pot that we had to see if things would keep coming up golden-brown … and they did!
We recommend the Zwilling Spirit for baking perfect loaves of bread. The even heat means no hot spots or burning. Bread baking is always a fun way to use a Dutch oven, but hot spots on the bottom of the pot can lead to an unsatisfactory bake.
As strong a performer as it is with golden loaves, the Zwilling Spirit can do more than turn out fluffy sourdough; the nonstick coating and even heat distribution will successfully brown and cook meats, vegetables, soups and sauces, too.
The details: Stainless steel body with a ceramic coating; stainless steel and glass lid; weighs 5 lbs.; 14"; glass lid safe up to 400 degrees F.
Our Takeaway
Whether you're an experienced Dutch oven user or are just beginning to test the waters (and your skills), we think you'll find the Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Covered Casserole the Best Overall choice. The functionality and design make it a kitchen tool with longevity, ready to tackle any cooking task. And it's cute, too—we love how many colors it comes in!
About Our Tests
To ensure we determined the best of the best, our test kitchen took a look at a total of 24 Dutch ovens ranging in size from 5 to 8 quarts.
The first test we conducted was cooking Creole-style jambalaya with chicken and sausage. Not just because we were hungry, and this is a mouthwatering recipe! But also, because this dish uses both dry and wet cooking, requiring the Dutch oven to brown, braise, and cook rice. By utilizing multiple cooking techniques in one dish, it gave us a thorough and realistic understanding of each Dutch oven's capabilities.
Our test kitchen worked to find the answer to the following questions:
- Does the chicken brown evenly?
- Are the thighs crowded?
- Do the thighs stick to the bottom of the pan?
- Does the rice cook evenly?
Next, a durability test was conducted. Our lab used metal spoons to hit the lid and interior of the Dutch ovens 25 times each with similar levels of force. The aim was to replicate damage that could be done over time with stainless steel utensils. Cosmetic damage would undoubtedly be an issue and was a factor in the lab's selections, but it also helped us assess if marks like these might splinter, crack, or worsen in some way with use.
Other factors weighed by the lab included how comfortable the pot handles were to grasp with oven mitts, how evenly and quickly each Dutch oven heated and how it ranked when looking at each pot's price point.
The Leftovers: Dutch Ovens That Didn't Quite Brown the Butter
Bruntmor 5-Quart 2-in-1 Cast Iron Dutch Oven
While the Bruntmor 5-Quart 2-in-1 Cast Iron Dutch Oven may be good for a beginner because of its versatility, it sustained some damage during durability testing. The small size could be a good fit for anyone looking to make one-pot meals, but its limitations could also feel like a hassle if it forces you to cook in batches.
Crock Pot Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Similarly, the Crock Pot Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven might be fine for a beginner. Still, we felt it was just too small to be as useful as we wanted, in addition to faring poorly in our durability tests.
Commonly Asked Questions
What can you use a Dutch oven for?
The Dutch oven might just be the most versatile piece of cookware in your kitchen arsenal. Because of its ability to withstand and retain heat so well, its cooking possibilities are nearly endless. The Dutch oven can be your best friend with both dinner and meal prep, allowing you to experiment with casseroles, stews, soups, braising, roasting, or even poaching meat. We even recommend using it for rice and pasta. But it has other uses as well, allowing you to bake bread or desserts or fry anything to a perfect crisp.
What is the difference between enameled cast iron and cast iron Dutch ovens?
Cast iron has excellent heat conduction and retention and therefore produces terrific flavor. It's also one of the best cooking vessels for developing a nice fond. Maintaining any cast iron pot or pan requires the use of a process called seasoning with cookware, which basically means developing a nonstick coating by covering the surface with fat (typically oil) and baking it until it seals itself to the cast iron. Through this process, called polymerization, you can keep a cast iron Dutch oven in good condition. It can be a lot of extra effort as it must be redone each time the Dutch oven is used, but also renders delicious results and allows your cast iron pot or pan to last a lifetime (or longer)! The downside to cast iron is that highly acidic foods can impact the metal.
On the other hand, enameled cast iron is nonstick, so no seasoning effort is needed. An enamel coating can also allow for a more even distribution of heat. However, enamel can be tricky because it can be temperature shocked into cracking or breaking (the same goes for ceramic). Plus, enamel coating has no issue with highly acidic foods. It's important to note that some cooks feel it's harder to develop a fond or umami with enameled cookware vs. cast iron, but if you've never cooked with cast iron, you may not notice.
What can I use instead of a Dutch oven?
It depends on what you're cooking. For stovetop uses, often a deep skillet or a large stock pot will do. In fact, some of the options we surveyed are technically stock pots, like the Zwilling Spirit 3-Ply 8-Quart Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Stock Pot. The Zwilling is oven-proof, making it functionally a stainless steel Dutch oven; we even liked it best for baking bread.
Many Dutch oven recipes require a long cooking period in the oven. In terms of this kind of low-and-slow cooking (like a juicy Chicken En Cocotte), a Crock Pot or other slow cooker can do the trick.
How do you clean a Dutch oven?
The most significant difference in cleaning is that bare cast iron cookware requires the seasoning process we talked about. This looks like coating the entire Dutch oven, inside and out, in oil. It'll need to go into the oven at 350 degrees F for about 30 minutes. After this, apply oil again and put it back in at 200 degrees F for an hour. Turn the oven off and leave the pot inside to rest overnight. In the morning, it gets another coat of oil before soaking, scrubbing (no soap!), and drying it. We guarantee the taste is worth it, but many cooks would prefer not to do this process every time they use their Dutch oven. And really, it is every time.
With enameled Dutch ovens, we want to ensure not to damage the coating while cleaning. Cleaning can lead to cracking, which will put your Dutch oven out of commission. The process is simple enough; we recommend letting your Dutch oven soak with hot water, dish soap, and just a little baking soda (2 tablespoons) before scrubbing it down. Some enameled Dutch ovens are dishwasher safe as well, though washing by hand may help to lengthen its lifespan in the kitchen.
How to Pick the Right Dutch Oven
Material
When it comes to Dutch ovens, picking the suitable material may be the most crucial step. Stainless steel, cast iron, enameled cast iron, and ceramic all offer different functionalities and cooking options.
Reliable cast iron conducts and retains heat well enough to get most jobs done. They have heft, but the thick walls and heavy lid allow for ease of use on the stovetop or in the oven. This is ideal for browning meat and deep frying in particular — the heat will be consistent enough to give you a delicious final product.
However, cast iron comes with a more intensive routine with cleaning and seasoning the Dutch oven to keep it in good shape. Enameled cast iron has many of the benefits (in particular, the heat retention) of bare cast iron without the upkeep. It also eradicates the potential for flavor to carry over from cook to cook, a potential downside of regular cast iron.
Stainless steel also has the benefit of easy cleaning and use but often lacks the Dutch oven-typical creation of flavor through browning. It doesn't keep heat as well as iron, making it harder to build layers of flavor the way a cook typically would.
Ceramic is finicky when it comes to temperature and therefore has the most potential for breaking due to temperature changes when cooking. However, ceramic is the lightest material out of the four, making it easy to handle. We've also found that it bakes the best bread.
Size and Capacity
When buying something as size-dependent as a Dutch oven, we like to say that you should buy one that allows one quart for one person. For smaller households (say, 2 to 4 people), something under 6 quarts will be perfectly adequate without additional hassle when cleaning or cooking things like rice. For 4 to 6 people, a 6- to 8-quart Dutch oven will be a sweet spot for dinners or batch cooking. Like to entertain? Maybe an 8-quart Dutch oven should be enough to feed 6 to 12 people.
Ease of Cleaning
We want something that cleans easily enough to be worth its cooking abilities and to suit your specific cooking needs. Bare cast iron may require extra care, but if you'll be browning and braising, this may be worth the effort. We want to avoid anything so tricky that it ultimately isn't an asset to your kitchen.
Temperature Range
Dutch ovens are typically meant for cooking low and slow (typically under 400 degrees), so most can withstand about 400-500 degrees F. It's good to know limitations, though, as it can impact the item's versatility. Some have lid handles with such a low tolerance that it can affect your ability to use the pot in the oven. Alternatively, a Dutch oven that can withstand significantly higher temperatures might be ideal for campfire cooking.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Contributor Christa Glennie covered the best Dutch ovens based on tests performed by Allrecipes editors and product review experts.