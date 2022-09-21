The Best Dutch Ovens, According to Our Experts

Best Overall : Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Covered Casserole

Also available at JCPenney and Home Depot.

Why It's Great

Impressive for a low price

Great for batch cooking

Very durable

Grain of Salt

We're not complaining

Our test kitchen found the Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 5-Quart Round Covered Casserole had the highest value compared to the other Dutch ovens we tested. It performed as well as our splurge pick, the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte, but comes in at $230 less. We love that the enamel creates even heat distribution and a nonstick surface.

The results from our durability test support our belief there won't be any issues with the coating cracking or splitting when it comes to the Cuisinart Chef's interior. It held up impeccably through washing as well. During the food tests, the vegetables in the Cuisinart Chef didn't cook down as much as we like, however, a little extra time would solve this issue and help you obtain a perfect sear on meats.You can't go wrong with the classic look, either.

The details: Enameled cast iron body and lid; weighs 8 lbs.; 11.6"; surface area and lid knob safe up to 500 degrees F.