These Are the Best Dish Towels For Keeping Your Kitchen Clean and Tidy

Best Overall: Utopia 100% Cotton Dish Towels

Why It's Great

100% cotton

Super absorbent

Practical pack of 12

Grain Of Salt

Utilitarian design

Utopia dish towels are about as real-deal as you can get. These towels are incredibly absorbent and made of thick, durable cotton that won't fall apart after a handful of washes. They're sold in a pack of 12, which may sound like overkill for home kitchens, but trust us — you'll be glad to have these dish towels in plentiful supply.

Darcy Lenz, Allrecipes senior editor, says that Utopia dish towels are "just great all-purpose kitchen towels. I use them for everything. They actually absorb liquid well so that when you're trying to use them to dry something (from your counters to dishes to your hands), they actually dry; you're not just moving liquid around." Lenz adds, "Because they're inexpensive and you get plenty in a package, I'm never worried about messing one up."

While the simple one-stripe design may not exactly add aesthetic pizzazz to your kitchen, it just means that these towels should fit right in regardless of your existing color scheme. In either case, Utopia's cotton dish towels are an unbeatable value and enjoy a well-earned spot at the top of our list.

The Details: Cotton; 15 x 25 inches; blue, green, gray, or red; pack of 12