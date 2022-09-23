Best Overall: Breville Smart Fryer

Also available at Williams Sonoma.

Why It's Great

Includes cooking presets

Cool zone technology to prevent burning

Dishwasher-safe components

Has a timer to show how fast oil is heating up

Grain of Salt

Dial feature may feel challenging to use at first

Out of all the deep fryers our testers looked at, they found that this one had "the most consistent heating." On top of how well it retained heat throughout the frying process, they appreciated how quickly the fryer heated up, which you can follow with the countdown timer on the digital display. Less time waiting for that means more time enjoying the food!

But it's not just its heat retention that makes this product a winner. Since this deep fryer reflects heat upward, there's a cool zone at the bottom where food debris gets trapped to avoid excess burning. In terms of size, our testers found that this one "is good for a family because it can accommodate many servings." Another thing busy families will love is the removable vessel in the fryer that can be put in the dishwasher.

We haven't even gotten to one of the best parts yet! Falling in the mid-range price-wise, this deep fryer really proved its value to our testers with its extra features. It has seven cooking presets (like fries or wings) and a setting for fresh or frozen, so it's easier to get the perfect doneness depending on the food's original temperature. It may take a little time to get comfortable using the dial feature with the presets, but the instructions that come with the fryer are "crystal clear," according to our testers.

The Details: Stainless steel; comes with one container; 4-liter capacity