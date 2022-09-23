We Tested 21 of the Best Deep Fryers — Here Are Our Winners
It's one thing to fill up a pot or pan with some oil to shallow fry your food, but it's another to have a full-on deep fryer that's designed to cook food faster and more evenly — without any flipping necessary on your end. Some people may write off a deep fryer as a piece of heavy-duty equipment reserved for restaurant kitchens, but actually, there are a variety of models on the market that are great for home use, allowing you to make things like mouthwatering fried chicken, crispy fried fish, and perfectly golden french fries. Yes, many people have turned to air fryers these days looking for a healthier frying alternative, but it's hard to get an exact match of the taste and texture that comes with traditional deep frying in bubbling hot oil.
Allrecipes testers put in the work to figure out which deep fryers are the best of the best, looking specifically at qualities like heat retention, size, features, safety, and value. From their different tests, they determined the Breville Smart Fryer to be the overall winner. Read on to learn why that one earned our top spot and what others ranked as the best deep fryers.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Breville Smart Fryer
- Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Professional-Style Deep Fryer
- Best for Turkey: Bayou Classic 1118 Stainless Steel Turkey Fryer
- Best for Beginners: Chefman 4.5-Liter Deep Fryer
- Best Multi-Basket: Secura Triple-Basket Deep Fryer
- Easiest to Clean: De'Longhi Livenza Deep Fryer
- Best Compact: Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer
- Best Large Capacity: Cuisinart Extra-Large Rotisserie Deep Fryer
Best Overall: Breville Smart Fryer
Why It's Great
- Includes cooking presets
- Cool zone technology to prevent burning
- Dishwasher-safe components
- Has a timer to show how fast oil is heating up
Grain of Salt
- Dial feature may feel challenging to use at first
Out of all the deep fryers our testers looked at, they found that this one had "the most consistent heating." On top of how well it retained heat throughout the frying process, they appreciated how quickly the fryer heated up, which you can follow with the countdown timer on the digital display. Less time waiting for that means more time enjoying the food!
But it's not just its heat retention that makes this product a winner. Since this deep fryer reflects heat upward, there's a cool zone at the bottom where food debris gets trapped to avoid excess burning. In terms of size, our testers found that this one "is good for a family because it can accommodate many servings." Another thing busy families will love is the removable vessel in the fryer that can be put in the dishwasher.
We haven't even gotten to one of the best parts yet! Falling in the mid-range price-wise, this deep fryer really proved its value to our testers with its extra features. It has seven cooking presets (like fries or wings) and a setting for fresh or frozen, so it's easier to get the perfect doneness depending on the food's original temperature. It may take a little time to get comfortable using the dial feature with the presets, but the instructions that come with the fryer are "crystal clear," according to our testers.
The Details: Stainless steel; comes with one container; 4-liter capacity
Best Budget: Hamilton Beach Professional-Style Deep Fryer
Why It's Great
- Excellent value for its price
- Big enough to make multiple servings
- Removable oil bowl to help with cleaning
Grain of Salt
- Should be hand washed
If price is your main concern, our testers determined that "for under $100, you can't beat the functionality of this fryer." For starters, the deep fryer comes with three baskets — one large one and two smaller ones that you can place side by side — making it useful whether you're cooking a big batch of food for guests or wanting to fry two different foods simultaneously. Simply set your timer, and when it's up, you'll hear a tone telling you that the food is ready.
Along with those positive attributes, its "very clear" instructions and "fast use out of the box" led our testers to proclaim that "anyone can really use this product with ease." So if you're a beginner in the kitchen or you've just begun your frying adventures, you can count on this affordable deep fryer for most of your frying needs (as in basically everything except for that giant Thanksgiving turkey). The only slight drawback is that it's best to handwash the fryer, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's difficult to clean. The deep fryer has a removable bowl that our testers say "makes it easier to dump the oil into the waste vessel" for simple cleanup.
The Details: Stainless steel; comes with three baskets; 5-liter capacity
Best for Turkey: Bayou Classic 1118 Stainless Steel Turkey Fryer
Why It's Great
- Extra large capacity
- Can be used for other cooking purposes
- Comes with a separate thermometer
Grain of Salt
- No built-in temperature control/gauge
Did someone say Thanksgiving turkey? If your family loves a fried bird over a roasted one, this product is the one we recommend you whip out on the holidays. With its massive 32-quart capacity, perforated poultry rack, and included seasoning injector, this model is well-suited for deep-frying a turkey. But feel free to use it to boil or steam (or even brew!) other things too, since it comes with another perforated basket. "I would absolutely buy this product for my own household," one Allrecipes tester said. "Not only can it be used at Thanksgiving for frying a turkey large enough to feed my entire family, but as someone who loves to do weekend crawfish boils, I would have a use for it year-round."
Unlike other deep fryers, this one doesn't have temperature control functions, so you'll have to keep an eye on the temperature with a thermometer, and a 12-inch, stainless steel one is included. Looking at heating capability, our testers saw that the fryer "easily reached the necessary temperatures both in the preheat cycle and once the bird was dropped," and, most importantly, "the final product was absolutely delicious."
The Details: Stainless steel; comes with one basket and one rack; 32-quart capacity
Best for Beginners: Chefman 4.5-Liter Deep Fryer
Why It's Great
- Good size and price for functionality
- Has helpful safety features
- Really easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Not the best for large-batch frying
If you've never really deep-fried food before, chances are you're not willing to give up a lot of money or kitchen real estate to try your hand at it. On top of this deep fryer being priced under $100, our testers liked how it's "big enough to take care of most frying needs" but can still fit in a lot of places (they said it's particularly compatible with a kitchen with overhanging cabinets). Our testers determined that while this deep fryer is not ideal if you're looking to fry up tons of food for large gatherings, it's a good choice for smaller batches to feed a medium-sized family.
Safety is another main concern we considered for our deep frying newbies, and this deep fryer has some specific features that make it feel a lot less intimidating to use. Along with its stay-cool handles, the product is designed so that the heat goes off when the timer does, and it'll never go past its maximum temperature. Cleanup is a cinch too, seeing as the basket, handle, bowl, and lid are all dishwasher safe. The Allrecipes testers' verdict: "Price and performance make this an easy buy for anyone."
The Details: Stainless steel; comes with one basket; 4.5-liter capacity
Best Multi-Basket: Secura Triple-Basket Deep Fryer
Why It's Great
- Includes three frying baskets
- Removable oil tank for easy cleanup
- Affordable price
Grain of Salt
- Assembly instructions could be better
Why have one basket for frying when you can have three? Our testers liked how double-batch frying could be done "with ease" with this product. Cooking a large batch of fried chicken? Bring out the jumbo basket. Making smaller batches of sides? Use the two smaller baskets to cook things like onion rings and fries at the same time. In terms of other user-friendly features, our testers found that this deep fryer has a lot going for it with its temperature control knob, adjustable timer, vented lid, handles that stay cool, and a heat light that tells you when it reaches temperature.
An additional convenience with this deep fryer is being able to hang the basket, so you don't have oil dripping all over the place. More benefits noted during tests are being able to remove the oil tank to easily dump the oil out when you're all done frying, and that the oil tank and the baskets are dishwasher safe. While our testers found that the setup instructions could've been more detailed, there's no complicated hardware assembly required, and our testers still praised this one as "a great value for the home cook" given its capabilities and attractive price.
The Details: Stainless steel; comes with three baskets; 4-liter capacity
Easiest to Clean: De'Longhi Livenza Deep Fryer
Why It's Great
- Has an "EasyClean" draining feature
- Many dishwasher-safe parts
- Includes thermal safety device
Grain of Salt
- Can take longer to heat up
- Expensive
Some people may worry that using a deep fryer automatically equals a daunting cleanup but not with this machine! The De'Longhi Livenza Deep Fryer includes an EasyClean system with a spout in the front for draining oil, which testers found "convenient for those that don't like to worry about possible spills." There's also a built-in filtration system for the oil as it comes out. Once the oil is away, the easy cleaning continues given that the removable bowl, frying basket, and lid are all dishwasher safe.
Testers noted that this fryer took longer than expected to heat up for its size, but it is capable of frying two to three servings of food at a time. While this deep fryer is one of the more expensive ones on our list, it offers unique features, like a thermal safety device that stops heating if it detects danger and a lard function if you're deciding to go with lard instead of oil for your frying. In addition, the deep fryer has a handy counter system that tells you when you need to change the oil.
The Details: Steel; comes with one basket; 1.2-gallon capacity
Best Compact: Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer
Why It's Great
- Small size
- Great heat retention
- Low price
Grain of Salt
- No temperature control functions
If you're cooking for one or have limited counter or storage space, this compact deep fryer is an excellent choice — its dimensions are only around 8x8x7 inches. Our testers said that despite it being one of the smallest fryers, it's "also one of the best performing models in terms of the quality of food you get from it," noting how crispy rather than oily the food turned out.
This deep fryer doesn't have any preset temperature functions or temperature gauge, so you'll have to check with your own thermometer when the frying temperature is reached. But it does retain temperature very well, so you can count on it being consistent throughout your frying process. Plus, there's the big pro that it's so darn cheap that it doesn't seem like a huge investment compared to other models, making it particularly appealing to college students for example.
Getting into the nitty gritty, it doesn't get much easier in terms of assembly than this one since you just remove the packaging, plug it in, and it starts heating up. And despite it not being dishwasher safe, our testers found that this fryer, which has a nonstick surface inside and out, was "one of the easiest to clean."
The Details: Aluminum; comes with one container; 4-cup capacity
Best Large Capacity: Cuisinart Extra-Large Rotisserie Deep Fryer
Why It's Great
- Lots of frying space
- Includes rotisserie function
- Features for easy cleanup
Grain of Salt
- Expensive
According to our testers, this deep fryer is "very large and big enough to handle everything pretty easily." It's so big you could even fit a whole 14-pound turkey inside. And speaking of cooking turkey: This device has a special rotisserie feature, so while you may need more space to put it, you get more functionality. Just keep that extra capability in mind when looking at the fryer's cost; our testers emphasized that "for the price you pay, it's worth the money."
Other attributes that add to the fryer's value? Being able to easily adjust what temperature you want, and once the fryer has reached that temperature, a light will turn on so you know it's ready to go. If the temperature goes over 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it'll cut off immediately for safety. Despite its large size, cleanup isn't too bad because of its spigot for draining the oil and a plastic tube that hooks up to the filtration system, plus the lid and frying basket can be put in the dishwasher.
The Details: Stainless steel; comes with one basket; 5-liter capacity
Our Takeaway
The Breville Smart Fryer is our choice for the best overall deep fryer due to its excellent heat retention, sizable capacity, and useful additional features. For something simpler, smaller, and more affordable that still does a top frying job, we recommend the Presto FryDaddy Deep Fryer.
How to Pick the Right Deep Fryer
Size
When comparing the size of different deep fryers, you can find their capacity described in terms of liters, quarts, cups, or sometimes gallons. If you just want to fry small amounts of food for a single person, then a small deep fryer with a 4-cup capacity is most likely enough. If you're going to use your deep fryer to make large servings of food for family gatherings, then you'll want to go with something bigger, like a 4- to 5-liter capacity, so you don't have to prepare separate batches.
Safety Features
Since cooking with large amounts of hot oil can be dangerous, it's important to find a deep fryer with built-in safety features. These can include cool-to-the-touch handles, automatic shutoff if the fry is running for too long or getting too hot, and a lid to prevent splatter. As with any new cooking device, it's best to review the product's instruction manual to make sure you're using it safely.
Temperature Control
Different foods fry better at different temperatures, and getting the right temperature of your oil can have a huge impact on how crispy, oily, or burnt your food is. That makes it particularly useful to have adjustable temperature controls on your deep fryer. Some deep fryer models allow you to choose the exact temperature you want, while others even have preset menu options for common fried foods. If your deep fryer doesn't have a built-in thermometer, then it's a good idea to buy your own thermometer suited for high-temperature oil so you can check yourself.
Maintenance
Maintaining your deep fryer is really all about keeping it clean. Some features that make a deep fryer particularly easy to clean include having dishwasher-safe parts (like the lid and frying basket), a nonstick interior (so food doesn't get stuck on the sides), a removable oil bowl, an oil filtration system, and an oil drainage hose.
About Our Tests
To assess the best deep fryers on the market, our professional testers performed three tests. The first was a temperature test to see how long the deep fryer took to reach 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The second was a frying test with homemade potato chips, frozen chicken tenders, and frozen fries to determine how much room there was in the fryer and how much the food could move around inside. Our testers also evaluated how each of these fried foods tasted, noting crispiness and oiliness. The last test was a cleaning test, during which our testers cleaned each deep fryer according to the manufacturer's instructions, checking whether there was an oil filtration system and any dishwasher-safe components.
During all of these assessments, our testers took notes on the following:
- Setup: How involved is the setup process? Is it easy or difficult? Are instructions required?
- Heat Retention: How fast does the deep fryer heat up? Does it retain heat well?
- Size: How much usable space does the deep fryer have for frying? How big are the frying baskets?
- Features: Does the deep fryer have any additional features like a timer that makes frying easier?
- Safety: Does the fryer have safety features like a handle that stays cool to the touch or an automatic shutoff? Is the fryer designed so that it feels safe to use?
- Value: Is the deep fryer worth its price?
The Leftovers: Other Deep Fryers We Tested
Kalorik XL Deep Fryer with Oil Filtration System
While our testers said that this deep fryer is simple to put together and easy to drain with its oil filtration system, they had trouble getting it to reach the preset temperature consistently. They also had issues using the timer dial while cooking since the fryer shuts off if the timer is not on.
T-fal Deep Fryer
First the positives: This deep fryer has an oil filtration system and many dishwasher-safe parts that all help with cleaning. Unfortunately, our testers found that the temperature setting on the machine was never the same as the actual temperature of the oil, making it difficult to fry food successfully.
Cuisinart Compact Deep Fryer
Our testers liked the basket of this deep fryer and its handy removable charcoal filter for getting rid of odors. But this deep fryer didn't make the cut because our testers noted that the oil was never actually as hot as it said it was, and the lid caused hazardous splattering due to condensation dripping into the oil.
Common Questions
How do you use a deep fryer?
Since there are a wide variety of deep fryers out there, you'll want to check your product's instruction manuals for specific operating instructions. Generally speaking, though, you fill the deep fryer with oil to the maximum fill line specified inside the unit (an oil with a high smoke point like vegetable oil is best). Turn on the machine and wait until the oil has reached between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Some models tell you what temperature the oil is at, while with other products, you may need your own thermometer to check. From there, you can add food to the frying basket and slowly lower it into the oil to cook. Once your food is cooked to your liking, carefully lift up the basket and either set it in the resting position or hold it up yourself to let the oil drain out.
How do you clean a deep fryer?
When cleaning a deep fryer, first make sure that the machine is unplugged and completely cool. Then proceed with the cleaning instructions written in the product's manual. Some parts of the deep fryer may be safe to put in the dishwasher. For general cleaning instructions, you can drain the oil, and then remove and clean the frying basket in the sink with hot water, dish soap, and a brush.
To clean the inside of the fryer, wipe it down with a paper towel. Then, fill the fryer with water to the oil line, and add a few drops of dish soap. Let it soak like that for about 30 minutes, and then use a sponge to scrub the inside if there are any food particles stuck anywhere. Drain the water and then refill it with clean water once again for a final rinse.
How do you dispose of deep fryer oil?
To get rid of deep fryer oil safely, first, let it cool completely. Once it's cool, pour it into a disposable container that you can close and then throw away. You don't want to pour the deep fryer oil down the drain or flush it down the toilet because it can clog and damage the pipes. Remember cooking oil can be reused a few times! To save it, strain the oil to remove any food particles and store it in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Allrecipes is the world's largest community-driven food brand, offering recipes, cooking tips, and product recommendations rated and reviewed by trusted home cooks and professionals. This article was written by Cindy Brzostowski, a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her work has been published in Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among others. For this piece, she examined the thorough insights and findings from in-house tests performed by the Allrecipes team to determine the best deep fryers on the market.