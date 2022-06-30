We Tested the Best Cutting Boards — Here Are Our Favorites

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board

Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and OXO.

Why It's Great

Large size

Nonslip feet

Juice grooves

Grain of Salt

Might not fit in the dishwasher

Oxo Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board received high marks during testing because of its large size, perfect for big meals and useful features, such as juice grooves and comfortable handles. We also love its nonslip feet on both sides, preventing it from sliding around when chopping food.

This plastic cutting board has a sealed surface, so you don't have to worry about it damaging your knives or having unpleasant odors after use. We appreciated how the larger size of this cutting board helped us stay organized during prepping; however, storage may be an issue for this board in smaller kitchens. It probably won't fit in your dishwasher either, but it can easily be scrubbed and rinsed in your sink.

The Details: Made from plastic; measures 14.5 x 21.1 inches; dishwasher safe