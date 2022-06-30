We Tested the Best Cutting Boards — Here Are Our Favorites
Much like a great chef's knife or a dependable skillet, a great cutting board can seriously up your home cooking game. Whether you're cutting veggies, chopping herbs, or slicing steak, the best cutting boards provide a large area on which you can work as well as protection for the knives you're using.
But here's the ultimate question: Which type of cutting board should you use? The right cutting board for your kitchen will depend on the types of foods you cook and your favorite knives. Indeed, you might need more than one type of cutting board. To help you choose the best option for your needs, our editors and test kitchen professionals tested a variety of models and rounded up their favorites, including the OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board as their overall winner. Keep scrolling to learn more about our full list of the best cutting boards for home cooks.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board
- Best Budget: Farberware Plastic Cutting Board
- Best Value: Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board Set
- Best Wooden: John Boos Reversible Maple Wood Cutting Board
- Best Bamboo: Totally Bamboo Kona Groove Cutting Board
- Best Teak: Teakhaus Edge Grain Carving Board
- Best Composite: Epicurean All-in-One Cutting Board
- Best Small: Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board
- Best Flexible: Dexas Heavy-Duty Grippmat Cutting Board
- Best Personalized: Mark & Graham Personalized BBQ Carving Board
Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board
Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and OXO.
Why It's Great
- Large size
- Nonslip feet
- Juice grooves
Grain of Salt
- Might not fit in the dishwasher
Oxo Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board received high marks during testing because of its large size, perfect for big meals and useful features, such as juice grooves and comfortable handles. We also love its nonslip feet on both sides, preventing it from sliding around when chopping food.
This plastic cutting board has a sealed surface, so you don't have to worry about it damaging your knives or having unpleasant odors after use. We appreciated how the larger size of this cutting board helped us stay organized during prepping; however, storage may be an issue for this board in smaller kitchens. It probably won't fit in your dishwasher either, but it can easily be scrubbed and rinsed in your sink.
The Details: Made from plastic; measures 14.5 x 21.1 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Budget: Farberware Plastic Cutting Board
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Inexpensive
- Reversible design
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Thinner than other options
For about the price of a coffee, you can buy one of our favorite cutting boards on the market. Farberware's generously sized 11x14-inch plastic cutting board may not be the most beautiful option on this list and may not have the most frills, but it's affordable and excellent for everyday use.
The board is reversible, so you dedicate one side for chopping vegetables and the other for slicing meat. A cut-out hand hole helps you move the cutting board easily or hold it in place while you chop, mince, and dice. The board is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup and holds up over time.
The Details: Made from plastic; measures 11 x 14 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Value: Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board Set
Why It's Great
- Includes three different sizes
- Sturdy construction
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- Shows knife marks
Three cutting boards for less than $20? It doesn't get much better than that. Each cutting board in this set features a juice catcher around the entire perimeter to prevent messes, a rubber handle for easy transport, and a nonslip border for fuss-free chopping. The boards are different sizes, so you can use them for different tasks.
The only downside to these boards is that they show knife marks after just a few uses. Luckily, they are shallow and are more like light scratches than deep cuts. Available in several different colors, the boards come in both neutral shades and vibrant hues. Overall, if you're in need of multiple cutting boards, this set is an incredible value.
The Details: Made from plastic; largest board measures 16 x 11.2 inches, medium board measures 13.8 x 9.6 inches, smallest board measures 11.8 x 8 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Wooden: John Boos Reversible Maple Wood Cutting Board
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Extremely durable
- Large surface area
- Doubles as a serving board
Grain of Salt
- Needs to be hand-washed
The John Boos Maple Cutting Board (also called the "Boos Block") is the priciest board on our list, but it's also the most stunning. Made from sustainably-sourced, high-quality maple, the Boos Block is strong, durable, and much easier on your knives than plastic cutting boards. The 24x18x1.5-inch board offers plenty of room for prepping multiple ingredients. One side features juice grooves (perfect for carving a Thanksgiving turkey), while the other side is flat for chopping and serving. Space permitting, this board is made to be stored and displayed on your countertop.
While the Boos Block is pre-seasoned, it needs to be oiled before the first use (try this Mystery Oil) and regularly to keep it hydrated and sealed. This board can only be hand-washed, so cleaning and sanitizing are a bit more involved. Regardless, this is truly a gorgeous cutting board that would make the perfect focal point of any kitchen.
The Details: Made from maple wood; measures 24 x 18 inches; hand wash
Best Bamboo: Totally Bamboo Kona Groove Cutting Board
Why It's Great
- Reversible design
- Gentle on knives
- Affordable
Grain of Salt
- Requires hand-washing and seasoning
Totally Bamboo's Kona Groove Cutting Board looks and feels luxurious without the hefty price tag. We gave this board high scores in every category, especially for its smooth surface that's gentle on knives. At 18x12 inches, it's a great size for many different jobs. This board's reversible grooved and flat sides make it practical for everyday use and special occasions.
Like the Boos wooden board, Totally Bamboo's board needs to be seasoned with a quality oil. It's also not dishwasher safe and should be hand-washed and rinsed with warm water and soap. Totally Bamboo's board isn't as durable as the Boos board, but it looks just as beautiful and offers great value.
The Details: Made from bamboo wood; measures 18 x 12.5 inches; hand wash
Related: The Best Meal Prep Containers for Your Food Storage Needs
Best Teak: Teakhaus Edge Grain Carving Board
Why It's Great
- Lots of workspace
- Attractive look
- Easy to maintain
Grain of Salt
- Might be difficult to store
Bamboo cutting boards were once seen as the cheaper wood-like cutting board alternative to traditional hardwoods, but teak has been gaining momentum as a durable, sustainable, and reliable cutting board material. That's because teak is a bit more water-resistant and requires less upkeep than wooden boards and even bamboo boards. Teak does require more diligent cleaning than a plastic board, but it's as good for your knives' edges as other woods.
The edge-grain board is a bit harder on knives than end-grain boards, which are made by gluing the sides of boards together. But the edge-grain style can often avoid moisture buildup and the ensuing cracking and warping better than end-grain boards.
At 24x18 inches, this cutting board might be too big for storage in most kitchens, but with its substantial size and beautiful color, it's nice enough to leave displayed on the counter or tucked up against the backsplash. At over 14 pounds, this cutting board is unlikely to slip and slide while in use, too.
The Details: Made from teak wood; measures 24 x 18 inches; hand wash
Best Composite: Epicurean All-in-One Cutting Board
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Heat resistant
- Dishwasher safe
- Available in different sizes
Grain of Salt
- Slightly noisy
If you love the look of a wooden cutting board and the convenience of plastic, Epicurean's composite board is an attractive option. Made from an eco-friendly paper composite material called Richlite, the all-in-one board is lightweight, completely dishwasher safe, and features nonslip feet. It's also reversible — the grooved side is intended for cutting and carving meat, while the flat side is intended for chopping and dicing. And because it's heat-resistant up to 350 degrees F, you can even use it as a trivet.
Storage is easy, as it's thin and small enough to be placed flat in a drawer or upright in a cabinet. The centered hole at the top of the board is a thoughtful feature, allowing you to store it on a wall-mounted hook. While the composite material can be tougher on knives and a bit noisy, this is a quality cutting board that checks all the right boxes for everyday tasks.
The Details: Made from paper composite; measures 14.5 x 11.25 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Small: Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board
Why It's Great
- Multipurpose board
- Ergonomic handle
- Built to last
Grain of Salt
- Requires hand-washing
With this small cutting board, you can do scaled-down kitchen tasks, like slicing citrus, cubing cheese, and displaying desserts, without lugging large boards out. That means you can use it for chopping or simply as a serving tray. Although it needs to be hand-washed, its small size makes cleanup a breeze. Best of all, the board is so eye-catching that you may want to leave it out all the time.
It measures 17x7 inches and is made from acacia wood, which has a reputation for its durability and makes it a heavy-duty board for meat carving. The handle is ergonomically designed and gives this petite pick its praise-worthy nonslip capabilities.
The Details: Made from acacia wood; measures 17 x 7 inches; hand wash
Related: The Best Picnic Baskets to Elevate Al Fresco Dining Adventures
Best Flexible: Dexas Heavy-Duty Grippmat Cutting Board
Also available at Kohl's.
Why It's Great
- Comes in a pack of four
- Nonslip backing
- Easy to store
Grain of Salt
- Not ideal for carving meat
If space is limited in your kitchen, these Dexas Grippmat Cutting Boards are a must-buy. Made of thin, flexible plastic, this set of lightweight boards can be easily stored in a drawer or cabinet. You can also fold or roll them up for storage, a very nice feature for a college dorm or small apartment. Each one is dishwasher safe and measures 14x11.5 inches.
For less than $20, you get four cutting boards in various colors. While the non-slip backing keeps the boards in place during use, we found that they might slip during rapid chopping. But for simple cooking tasks, this is a reliable and quality cutting board for the price.
The Details: Made from plastic; measures 11.5 x 14 inches; dishwasher safe
Best Personalized: Mark & Graham Personalized BBQ Carving Board
Why It's Great
- Thoughtful gift idea
- Large surface area
- Juice grooves
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
Personalized cutting boards make wonderful gifts for newlyweds, new homeowners, or a friend who appreciates nice but practical things. Most customizable cutting boards will be wood cutting boards because they are engraved or burned for personalization. Many brands offer generic monogram lettering, but we like Mark & Graham's large BBQ Carving Board because you can pick between a simple monogram or complete personalization, and the board itself is a high-quality gift.
At 24x16 inches, this is a statement piece of a cutting board, meant to be used, displayed, and cared for a long time. The sustainably grown and harvested maple wood is handcrafted into the cutting board in Vermont. With a 1-inch thickness, the board won't warp any time soon (and shouldn't happen if you hand wash and dry, as recommended).
The Details: Made from maple wood; measures 24 x 16 inches; hand wash
Our Takeaway
We chose OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board as our best overall pick because of its large size, nonslip design, and reasonable price. Our testers loved its juice grooves to catch liquid from both vegetables and meat as well as its comfortable grip to transfer it from place to place.
How to Pick the Right Cutting Board
Material
There are four materials we approve of for cutting boards, including wood, plastic, bamboo, and paper composite, and three kinds we don't recommend, including glass, granite, and marble, as they aren't knife-friendly.
Like everything, there are pros and cons to all the different types of cutting boards. Wood cutting boards tend to be on the pricier side because of their high-quality construction and durability. They are sturdy enough to support large pieces of meat and look nice when serving food on the table.
The reason plastic cutting boards might be preferred over wood models is because they are dishwasher safe, while wood boards require hand-washing and regular upkeep. The downside to plastic cutting boards is that they are more prone to knife marks, which can collect bacteria and odors.
Bamboo and composite boards aren't as popular as wood and plastic, but they are both great options, too. Bamboo cutting boards are fairly lightweight (and inexpensive), but they can dull your knives. Cutting boards made of paper composite material can also dull your knives, but on the plus side, they are dishwasher safe.
Size
The best way to determine the right size of cutting board for you is to think about what types of food you slice, chop, and carve and the amount of it. If you typically cook for one person, you might want to consider a smaller cutting board of around 11x14 inches. Those who regularly cook large cuts of meat, like roasts, should go for large cutting boards of 24x18 inches. If you think you could use one of each, we recommend buying a set with various sizes.
Features
Important features to look for when choosing a cutting board are juice grooves, handles, and nonslip feet. They aren't necessary but certainly help make your life easier.
About Our Tests
We called on expert Allrecipes product tester (and cutting board connoisseur) Rachel Johnson to test several top-rated cutting boards made from plastic, wood, bamboo, and composite materials. During our tests, we prepared this Thai Beef Salad on each cutting board to gauge how they handled tasks like chopping veggies and slicing meat. Additionally, we asked Allrecipes editors and staff to recommend their favorite cutting boards.
Each cutting board was rated on the following metrics:
- Performance: How efficiently does the cutting board handle tasks like chopping, dicing, and slicing? Will it dull your knives?
- Durability: Is the board made to last? Does it show wear and tear?
- Cleanup: Is the board dishwasher-safe? If not, how difficult is it to clean?
- Storage: Does it take up unnecessary space in your kitchen?
- Overall Value: Most importantly, is it worth the investment?
Common Questions
What is the best material for a cutting board?
The best material for cutting boards might look different for each cook, depending on their preferences on maintenance, sustainability, and knife compatibility. But in general, wood is the best option, as these types of boards are built to last, are naturally antibacterial, and double as serving boards for appetizers and meals. The only downside is that they need to be hand-washed and treated with oil.
How do you clean a wooden cutting board?
After each use, use a soft sponge with warm water and dish soap to clean your cutting board. For a deeper clean, add one cup of baking powder to the board, then pour one cup of white vinegar on top, let it sit for a few minutes, and rinse. From there, you can apply mineral oil all over the board and allow it to soak overnight.
What is the best oil for wood cutting boards?
The best oil to use for wood cutting boards is mineral oil because it's odorless and flavorless and provides the best results for protection and hydration. We recommend the Thirteen Chefs Food Grade Mineral Oil for your cutting boards and other kitchen equipment.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Our product tester Rachel Johnson and editors selected the best cutting boards after testing various models of different materials, sizes, and features. We determined our winners based on their performance, durability, and value, as well as ease of storage and cleaning.