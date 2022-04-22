The Best Crêpe Makers and Pans, Approved by Our Allstars
Craving crêpes from your favorite French restaurant? Luckily, the pancake-like delicacies are incredibly easy to make at home using a quality crêpe maker or pan. Crêpe makers are a great investment because you can enjoy crêpes at any time of day—fill them with fruit and cream for a sweet treat or ham and cheese for a savory bite—and the appliances can be used to make other dishes, such as quesadillas and flatbreads.
To help you find the right crêpe maker for your needs, we consulted with our Allrecipes Allstar community to find out what they look for (mainly a truly nonstick surface that heats evenly and is easy to clean—but handy accessories like batter spreaders are a nice bonus) and which models they use at home. The crowd favorite, CucinaPro's Crepe Maker, is a great choice for beginners and those who love large crêpes. Read on to learn more about the best crêpe makers and pans you can buy online.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: CucinaPro Crepe Maker
- Best Budget: Chefman Electric Crepe Maker & Griddle
- Best Cast Iron: Lodge Cast Iron Griddle
- Best for Beginners: Moss & Stone Electric Crepe Maker
- Most Authentic: de Buyer Crepe Pan
- Best Splurge: Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Crepe Pan
- Best Ceramic: Caraway Fry Pan
Best Overall: CucinaPro Crepe Maker
Why It's Great
- Features different temperature settings
- Makes large crêpes
- Cooks quickly
Grain of Salt
- Doesn't come with spatula
- Hand wash only
"A crepe maker should produce crepes that have an authentic French crêperie feel," Allstar Diana Bishop says. "My preference is an electric, round griddle that comes with the wooden tools used to make crepes." Over the last 15 years, she's used several models, but CucinaPro's Crepe Maker is her favorite, and it's easy to see why.
With a 12-inch diameter, the CucinaPro churns out perfect, large crêpes you can stuff with all your favorite ingredients. It comes with a batter spreader, so there's no need to purchase one separately.
Another vote for this maker comes from Allstar Sarah Stone, who has owned it for two years but was pleased to find there wasn't much of a learning curve. "My first time using it was quite easy," says. "In fact, my crêpe-making skills looked advanced, not beginner, like I feared!"
That's because this crêpe maker offers ultimate ease of use thanks to its five temperature settings, sticky rubber feet, and on-and-off ready lights. The temperature settings are great for different recipes; the rubber feet help with stability; and the lights tell you when to add the batter and when to flip. Finally, its low sides make it easy to transfer crêpes onto a plate.
The Details: Electric; nonstick aluminum plate; 12-inch diameter; wooden batter spreader included
Best Budget: Chefman Electric Crepe Maker & Griddle
Why It's Great
- Easy to control temperature
- Large cooking surface
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Short outer rim
- Hand wash only
For nearly $20 less than the CucinaPro, this electric crêpe maker is an exceptional inexpensive option. The Chefman has a 12-inch wide cooking surface and a sleek look that suggests it's more expensive than its price tag. It includes a wooden spatula and batter spreader to help you craft restaurant-worthy crêpes.
"We've had the Chefman for a few months," Allstar Stacy Rennie says. "Being able to control the temperature for consistency is a huge plus." Another boon: The large cooking surface and simple controls mean that the pan's use goes beyond crêpes. Rennie's kids love using it to make grilled cheese and quesadillas.
The Details: Electric; nonstick aluminum plate; 12-inch diameter; wooden batter spreader and spatula included
Best Cast Iron: Lodge Cast Iron Griddle
Why It's Great
- Durable construction
- Comes pre-seasoned
- Inexpensive
Grain of Salt
- Handle gets hot during cooking
- Doesn't come with any tools
Our editors are big Lodge fans, and the brand's crêpe maker provides all the benefits of cast iron, including even heat distribution, a naturally nonstick surface, and the ability to withstand high temperatures. It also has a large, flat shape ideal for cooking crêpes, and its side walls are high enough to keep batter from spilling over the sides but low enough to easily slide a spatula underneath the crêpe.
This griddle can be used in the oven and on the grill, which makes it a great tool for so much more than just crêpes. Like most cast iron pans, it's a bit unwieldy to move with one hand. Since it's not a traditional crêpe pan, it doesn't come with traditional crêpe-making tools, like the T-shaped spreader or thin spatula.
The Details: Stovetop; seasoned cast iron; 10.5-inch diameter; no accessories included
Best for Beginners: Moss & Stone Electric Crepe Maker
Why It's Great
- Unique, simple process
- Lightweight
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- No control over temperature
- Short cord
If you want to try your hand at making crêpes, consider this beginner-friendly crêpe maker that can be dipped directly into batter. This crêpe maker reaches a higher temperature than other models, helping prepare crêpes quickly when cooking for a crowd.
How does it work? Simply plug it in, let it heat up, and then dip the hot surface into the batter. Cook the first side for about 30 seconds, flip it to the other side to cook for another 30 seconds, and transfer to a plate when both sides are golden brown. If you like your crêpes a little thicker, you can dip the pan into the batter two times.
"I absolutely love crêpe makers with convex cooking surfaces," Allstar Nora Roy says. "I prefer them over standard crêpe griddles because they're foolproof, simple to use, and easy to clean!"
The Details: Electric; nonstick coated plastic plate; 8-inch diameter; dipping dish included
Most Authentic: de Buyer Crepe Pan
Why It's Great
- Traditional French design
- Ergonomic handle
- Lightweight
Grain of Salt
- Needs to be seasoned
- Makes slightly smaller crepes
For serious crêpe fans, it's hard to beat this traditional-style carbon steel pan by French cookware company de Buyer. The de Buyer pan is designed to distribute heat evenly across the surface, while the sloped sides guide your spatula down and beneath the crêpe for effortless flipping and sliding onto plates.
When you take out the sloped sides from the total diameter, you get an 8-inch crêpe, which is slightly smaller than most of the options on our list. You'll need to season the pan before using it the first time—but once you do, you'll have a quality nonstick pan for years to come. For cleanup, simply hand wash with hot water.
The Details: Stovetop; unseasoned carbon steel; 9.5-inch diameter; no accessories included
Best Splurge: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Crepe Pan
Why It's Great
- Nonstick, pre-seasoned cast iron
- Attractive enameled finish
- Large, flat cooking surface
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
- Heavy
Although on the pricier side, Le Creuset's Cast Iron Crepe Pan addresses the key concerns in making crêpes. Allstar Chrissie Knudsen, who has made "a LOT" of crêpes at home, says, "You need to be able to cook quickly at a high temperature, so the pan needs to be able to deal with a higher heat setting and evenly distribute heat."
This enameled cast iron pan definitely fits the bill with its superior heat distribution and retention and oven-safe design up to 500 degrees. As a bonus, the pre-seasoned pan comes with a traditional wooden T-shaped batter spreader and a long and narrow spatula, so you won't need to lift the heavy pan during cooking. The pan's edges are high enough to prevent batter spillage but not too high to make flipping tricky.
The Details: Stovetop; seasoned cast iron; 10.75-inch diameter; wooden spatula and spreader included
Best Ceramic: Caraway Fry Pan
Why It's Great
- Nonstick cooking surface
- Heats evenly
- Lightweight
- Available in different colors
Grain of Salt
- High sides can make flipping tricky
- Makes smaller crêpes
If you want a nonstick pan free of PTFE (like Teflon) and PFAS, ceramic is your best bet: It uses a natural, mineral-based coating to keep your ingredients from getting stuck. Although it's not technically a crêpe pan, Allstar Liz Marek prepares all her crêpes in the sought-after Caraway Fry Pan. "It has a nonstick surface so the crêpes don't stick and even heating so they don't burn," she says.
Since the pan's base is not as flat as traditional crêpe pans and the sides are higher, this option produces slightly smaller crêpes than some of the other pans and makers. But it also means that you can use this pan for a far wider range of recipes, meals, and cooking methods, which makes up for its lack of specificity.
The Details: Stovetop; ceramic; 10.5-inch diameter; no accessories included
Our Takeaway
The CucinaPro Crepe Maker is our favorite option because of its helpful features, including temperature control and rubber feet. If you have the room in your kitchen, this is your best bet for effortlessly perfect crêpes every time.
How to Pick the Right Crepe Maker
At the very least, crêpe pans should have a wide, flat, round surface for even heating and quick cooking. Beyond that, these are the primary factors to consider when choosing the best crêpe maker for your kitchen.
Cooking Surface
The most crucial characteristic of a crêpe maker (or pan) that our Allstars mentioned was that the cooking surface must be nonstick. After all, if crêpe doesn't make it off the pan in one piece, it will most likely go in the trash—especially when you're planning on stuffing it with ingredients.
Electric crêpe makers are typically made from either aluminum or plastic material and then treated to be nonstick. If you're looking for a nonstick cooking surface without PTFE and PFAS, we recommend ceramic, cast iron, or carbon steel pan models.
Kitchen Space
One factor that will help you determine whether to go with a stovetop pan or an electric maker is how much storage and countertop space you have available in your kitchen. If you have free space in your cupboards, consider a traditional crêpe pan. If you prefer the temperature control and space allows, an electric crêpe maker might be the best option for you.
"I look at the overall footprint of the item," Allstar Sarah Stone says. "Is it easily stored? Does it take up too much space? Are there any bonuses, like a crêpe turner and ladle? All of these features are important because if the item is too bulky, I won't want to use it, and if it doesn't have bonus material, then I likely won't invest in the items myself."
Ease of Cleaning
Electric crêpe makers can't go in the dishwasher, but their flat, nonstick cooking surfaces typically require just a few wipes with a damp cloth (unlike, for example, a waffle maker that requires digging into the gaps in the griddle while keeping the cord clear of the soap).
For cast iron and ceramic pans, handwashing is typically recommended since it maintains the integrity of the nonstick surface in the long run. Plus, once you have a few successful batches of crêpes under your belt, there will likely be little to no batter remaining in the pan when you're finished cooking—leading to a quick wash.
Common Questions
What is the best size crêpe pan for making crêpes?
We recommend crêpe pans between 10 and 12 inches in diameter. Too large of pans mean wider, thinner crêpes that can be difficult to flip, while smaller pans may yield a thicker crêpe without the signature texture and foldability.
How do you use a crêpe pan?
To make crêpes in a pan on the stove, you follow the same process as you would making pancakes on a traditional griddle: Heating it and lightly greasing it before adding the batter, and then cooking until golden brown on each side. The only difference is crêpes cook a lot faster than it takes to make pancakes, so you need to be careful not to overcook them. Electric crêpe makers are similar to waffle makers in that there are multiple temperature settings, and there is a light that alerts you when the griddle is heated as well as when it's time to flip the crêpe to the other side.
Can you make crêpes in a frying pan?
Yes, however, the flatter the pan and the lower the sides, the easier it is to flip your crêpes. Since crêpes cook quickly and are meant to be thin, you want to make sure your frying pan is well suited for the cooking process. This means that stainless steel and cast iron pans, while great at transferring heat evenly to ensure well-browned crêpes, must be adequately greased to prevent sticking.
"The pain point of using regular nonstick pans is that there is an edge on pans that can make it hard to get under the crêpes," Allstar Nicole Geldart says. "A tip is that the first one or two crêpes never turn out perfect but still taste good!"
How do you season and clean a crêpe pan?
It's much easier to make crêpes in a pan with a nonstick surface—and if you have a cast iron or carbon steel crêpe pan, seasoning it achieves that. Many cast iron and carbon steel pans come pre-seasoned, but if yours is not, you'll need to complete the process before making crêpes.
To season cast iron and carbon steel, wash the pan and dry it completely. Using a wad of paper towels or a clean kitchen towel, rub a very, very small amount of canola or vegetable oil over the surface of the pan, then place it upside down in a 400-degree oven or over a burner on high heat (just be prepared for smoking) for about 45 minutes or until the pan has turned a shade darker and the oil is gone. You'll need to repeat this process several times before using it.
To clean a crêpe pan, follow the instructions that come with your pan. Though as a general rule, handwashing maintains nonstick surfaces for longer—even if a pan claims it's dishwasher safe.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Alyssa Sybertz is an experienced home cook, recipe developer, and food writer who has covered cookware, cooking techniques, and all things kitchen for Allrecipes. For this piece, our team consulted with nearly 20 home cooks who are part of Allrecipes Allstar community, especially those who frequently make crêpes at home for their families.