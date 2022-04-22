Best Overall: CucinaPro Crepe Maker

Why It's Great

Features different temperature settings

Makes large crêpes

Cooks quickly

Grain of Salt

Doesn't come with spatula

Hand wash only

"A crepe maker should produce crepes that have an authentic French crêperie feel," Allstar Diana Bishop says. "My preference is an electric, round griddle that comes with the wooden tools used to make crepes." Over the last 15 years, she's used several models, but CucinaPro's Crepe Maker is her favorite, and it's easy to see why.

With a 12-inch diameter, the CucinaPro churns out perfect, large crêpes you can stuff with all your favorite ingredients. It comes with a batter spreader, so there's no need to purchase one separately.

Another vote for this maker comes from Allstar Sarah Stone, who has owned it for two years but was pleased to find there wasn't much of a learning curve. "My first time using it was quite easy," says. "In fact, my crêpe-making skills looked advanced, not beginner, like I feared!"

That's because this crêpe maker offers ultimate ease of use thanks to its five temperature settings, sticky rubber feet, and on-and-off ready lights. The temperature settings are great for different recipes; the rubber feet help with stability; and the lights tell you when to add the batter and when to flip. Finally, its low sides make it easy to transfer crêpes onto a plate.

The Details: Electric; nonstick aluminum plate; 12-inch diameter; wooden batter spreader included