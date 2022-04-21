Best Overall: Nostalgia Vintage Countertop Original Cotton Candy Maker

Why It's Great

Simple to use

Vintage-inspired design

Can use hard candy

Grain of Salt

Takes a while to heat up

Not suitable for large crowds

Nostalgia's Vintage Countertop Cotton Candy Maker checks all the boxes for Allrecipes Allstar Nicole Russell thanks to its ease of use and authentic taste, which she called "super simple and just like what you'd get at a carnival." Plus, who could resist the nostalgic aesthetic?

This cotton candy maker creates great cotton candy with practice, but make sure you allow time for it to heat up (at least 10 minutes) before adding any ingredients. We love the versatility of this machine, as it lets you use hard candy, like jolly ranchers or starlight mints, or a scoop of flossing sugar. The clear rim guard allows you to see the cotton candy being made and protects your hands from any sugar shrapnel. Although the machine includes two reusable cones, we recommend grabbing a few disposable ones to serve larger groups. The unit disassembles for easy cleaning.

Because of its longer heat time and smaller capacity compared to some other machines, this cotton candy machine is not ideal for very large groups. It's the best option for families and small gatherings.

The Details: Measures 12.5 x 12.5 x 9.5 inches; weighs 5.2 pounds; makes one serving per minute