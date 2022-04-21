The Best Cotton Candy Machines Recommended by Our Allstars
What's more fun than cotton candy? The fluffy, sugar-laden treat is often reserved for carnivals, theme parks, and sports stadiums, but it's not too complicated to make at home. Cotton candy isn't just for a paper cone. You can make ice cream with it, add it to cocktails or top cupcakes. Whatever form you choose, it's a delightful way to elevate block parties, kids' birthdays, and more.
Although the market isn't oversaturated with options, you will want to make sure to find a cotton candy maker that works for you. We consulted the Allrecipes Allstars, our community of home cook contributors, who cited size, ease of use, cost, and cleanup as important considerations when shopping for a cotton candy machine. They also recommend finding a machine for which refills are easy to order.
Our community loves Nostalgia's Vintage Countertop Original Cotton Candy Maker the most because of its authentic taste and ease of use. Read on to learn more about the best cotton candy machines and why you need one at your next gathering.
Best Overall: Nostalgia Vintage Countertop Original Cotton Candy Maker
Why It's Great
- Simple to use
- Vintage-inspired design
- Can use hard candy
Grain of Salt
- Takes a while to heat up
- Not suitable for large crowds
Nostalgia's Vintage Countertop Cotton Candy Maker checks all the boxes for Allrecipes Allstar Nicole Russell thanks to its ease of use and authentic taste, which she called "super simple and just like what you'd get at a carnival." Plus, who could resist the nostalgic aesthetic?
This cotton candy maker creates great cotton candy with practice, but make sure you allow time for it to heat up (at least 10 minutes) before adding any ingredients. We love the versatility of this machine, as it lets you use hard candy, like jolly ranchers or starlight mints, or a scoop of flossing sugar. The clear rim guard allows you to see the cotton candy being made and protects your hands from any sugar shrapnel. Although the machine includes two reusable cones, we recommend grabbing a few disposable ones to serve larger groups. The unit disassembles for easy cleaning.
Because of its longer heat time and smaller capacity compared to some other machines, this cotton candy machine is not ideal for very large groups. It's the best option for families and small gatherings.
The Details: Measures 12.5 x 12.5 x 9.5 inches; weighs 5.2 pounds; makes one serving per minute
Best Commercial: Olde Midway Commercial Quality Cotton Candy Machine
Why It's Great
- Great for groups
- Heats up quickly
- Removable bowl
- Fun cart style great for events
Grain of Salt
- Expensive
- Doesn't include a dome cover
- Large and heavy
If you're looking for a cotton candy maker that can churn out large amounts of cloud-like confection in a short amount of time, consider this cart-style machine. Its wheels make it easy to transport to block parties and other gatherings, plus it has storage drawers to help keep all of your supplies in one place.
Allstar Stacy Reine, who has used a few different cotton candy machines, says metal parts tend to be more durable than plastic. Made with a stainless steel bowl, this machine is designed to last many uses. The bowl is detachable, which makes cleaning simple; just make sure it cools down first. The machine is also intentionally quiet, so you can have conversations without yelling over loud noises.
Unfortunately, this model doesn't come with a cover shield, so we recommend buying a protective plastic dome to keep your hands safe, especially if working with kids. It's more expensive than other models, but its quick heating and large bowl makes it the best cotton candy machine for large groups.
The Details: Measures 20.5 x 36 x 37 inches; weighs 36 pounds; makes two servings per minute
Best for Beginners: Cotton Candy Express
Why It's Great
- Easy to operate
- Includes floss sugar
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Not ideal for larger groups
As a great option for beginners, this cotton candy maker comes with everything you need, including two flavors of floss sugar, 50 disposable cones, and a measuring scoop. Best of all, it only takes one press of a button to get it started.
This machine is simple to clean, but, like many countertop models, it requires some cleaning in between servings. Luckily, most of the parts on this model are removable and can be easily rinsed. For those that can't detach, you can use a brush to help remove any sugar adhered to the bowl.
This cotton candy maker's price point is reasonable given that it includes floss sugar and cones. It's also small enough to tuck into cabinets, while other models are much larger and difficult to store.
The Details: Measures 13 x 5.75 x 13 inches; weighs 8.18 pounds
Our Takeaway
Cotton candy makers come in countertop and cart models. For simple storage but still an element of nostalgia, we really love the Nostalgia Vintage Countertop Original Cotton Candy Maker. It allows you to make cotton candy with ease, and more importantly, cleanup is super simple.
How to Pick the Right Cotton Candy Maker
Capacity
When choosing a cotton candy maker, it's important to pick one that will support the number of people you need it for. If you need one that can serve large groups of people, consider a commercial model that heats up more quickly and can maintain a larger capacity. Commercial machine bowls usually have a 21- to 30-inch diameter. The bigger the bowl capacity, generally the more cones that can be made per minute.
For frequent use, countertop models are a great choice. They're easy to store and often operate at a push of a button. Home models have smaller bowls compared to commercial machines, around 11 to 15 inches, with motors around 500 watts or less.
Ease of Use and Cleaning
Cleaning the cotton candy maker is a big consideration. Many machines can be disassembled, so you can clean one part at a time. Countertop models are easier to clean, as they aren't as bulky and difficult to take apart.
For ease of use, consider cotton candy makers that come with floss sugar (or can use hard candy), as the supplies can be hard to source at times. Some cotton candy machines require certain types of flossing sugar, and some allow you to use hard candy that can melt into cotton candy whisps.
Common Questions
How do you use a cotton candy machine?
Start by preheating the machine, and then once it's warmed up, you can pour the recommended amount of floss sugar into the head of the machine. As the sugar starts to stick to the side, you'll take your cone or stick and swirl it around the cotton candy until you have the desired amount. It does take practice, so don't get discouraged after the first try.
Can you make cotton candy without a machine?
Although it's possible to make cotton candy without a machine, it can be difficult and dangerous for children. It involves working with extremely hot sugar and transferring it from the stovetop to a bowl to parchment paper, so the process is a lot more work than using a cotton candy maker.
How do you clean a cotton candy machine?
How you clean a cotton candy machine depends on what machine you are using. In all cases, you'll want to unplug the machine and let it cool down before touching any parts. If the parts aren't removable, you'll want to wipe down with water and a gentle dish soap, then rinse with water and let it fully dry. For the removable parts, you'll want to do the same thing, allowing them to fully dry before reassembling.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand providing trusted resources to our large network of home cooks. Samantha Lande, an Allrecipes and ecommerce writer, selected these cotton candy machines based on research and input from our network of trusted home cooks, called Allstars.