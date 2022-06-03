These Are the Best Compost Bins for the Kitchen Counter and Beyond

Best Rotating Bin for the Backyard: FCMP Outdoor IM4000 Tumbling Composter

Also available at Walmart and Home Depot.

Why It's Great

Efficient tumbling design

Excellent aeration

Dual compost chambers

Grain Of Salt

Assembly requires patience

Outdoor tumblers give you a larger capacity and will actually compost rather than just hold scraps until you take them to be composted like countertop bins.

"A drum composter is your go-to if you want to indulge your garden with a top-of-the-line composter," says Hall. "They're easier to turn, which helps speed up the composting process. And the drums are aerated, which helps create a healthy environment for bacteria and fungi that break down organic matter."

Since drum compost bins rotate, it's easy to ensure that your compost is properly mixed and aerated throughout the entire process — while avoiding the hassle (and mess) of shoveling or hand-tossing the piles as they develop.

This FCMP bin is an excellent pick if you're looking for a price-worthy drum composter. It rotates with ease to keep your compost mixed and aerated, and the large openings are convenient for adding yard clippings or kitchen scraps without making a mess.

We also like this bin for its dual-chamber functionality, which allows for batch composting and thus a steady supply of rich, natural fertilizer. The 37-gallon capacity is a great midsize option — not too big, not too small — and the subtle black drum won't be an eyesore in your backyard.

As with other tumbling compost bins, the FCMP IM4000 can prove challenging to assemble, but this is an unavoidable downside (unless you pay someone to put it together for you or buy a compost bin fully assembled) that is otherwise worth it for years of quality compost.

The Details: Polypropylene and alloy steel; 28 x 30 x 36 inches; holds 37 gallons

