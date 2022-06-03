These Are the Best Compost Bins for the Kitchen Counter and Beyond
Composting is one of the easiest ways to make your kitchen more eco-friendly. While having a yard provides a convenient location for your compost bin, it isn't a requirement — even apartment-dwellers can compost (or at least collect scraps for composting) at home.
A compost pile comprises brown and green materials that, with the help of water, break down into valuable nutrients for soil. Brown matter includes things like dead leaves and twigs, while the green layer encompasses food scraps such as produce peels and coffee grounds. As the compost pile breaks down, the carbon and nitrogen produced by the materials create enriched, moisture-retaining soil.
"Composting is a great way to reduce your waste and get free fertilizer for your garden," says Brody Hall, an environmental scientist, horticulturist, and co-founder of The Indoor Nursery.
To help you get started with this environmental win-win, we've examined some of the best compost bins available and collected our favorites. Topping the list is the OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin, but there's something for everyone here — whether you're working with an under-the-sink situation in a downtown studio or a sprawling suburban backyard.
Best Overall for the Kitchen: OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin
Why It's Great
- Ultra-compact
- Quality build
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Plastic is less attractive for countertop display
This countertop compost bin is our pick for best overall thanks to its ease of use and neutral appearance. The OXO Good Grips scrap-collecting bin is quick to set up, and it won't smell, attract pests, or otherwise call attention to the fact that you're composting indoors. Thanks to a smooth-sided interior and breathable soft-close lid, this composting bin is easy to clean, requires no maintenance, and will have you on your way to collecting nutrient-rich compost in no time.
With a capacity of 1.75 gallons, it's larger than most countertop compost bins (which are 1 to 1.5 gallons on average), though of course it's not going to hold as much as the outdoor composters on this list. If you're looking for something with an even smaller footprint, check out OXO's .75-gallon version. Finally, as a bonus, the bin is nicely affordable, making the OXO a great introduction to composting on any budget.
The Details: Plastic; 7.75 x 7.30 x 7.60 inches; holds 1.75 gallons
Best for No Flies: Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin
Why It's Great
- Sleek design
- Charcoal filter controls odors
- Compact size
Grain Of Salt
- Smallest capacity of any bin on this list
Not only does the Utopia Kitchen stainless steel compost bin get our vote for best-looking, but its activated charcoal filter also works well to trap odors and thus keep flies away. This combination of form and function makes it a great pick for those who want to store their bin on the kitchen counter but have no tolerance for pests.
It requires no assembly, is easy to clean, and doesn't take up a lot of space. However, its 1.3-gallon capacity means you'll need to empty it more frequently — especially if you have a large family. Still, if you have a modest kitchen and care about odor and fly management, the Utopia Kitchen bin is an excellent choice for storing scraps until they're ready to be composted.
The Details: Stainless steel; 14 x 8 x 9 inches; holds 1.3 gallons
Best Space-Saving Composter: SCD Probiotics All Seasons Indoor Composter Starter Kit
Why It's Great
- Compact 5-gallon size fits in small spaces
- Starter kit comes with compost accelerator
- Odor is naturally controlled
Grain Of Salt
- You don't have to keep it on your countertop
If you want something that actually transforms scraps into compost, look to composters like this one from SCD Probiotics. Perfect for apartments, condos, or other homes where outdoor space may be limited or non-existent, this All Seasons compost bin is meant for compact indoor use. The company advertises the bin for countertop use, but if the idea of keeping a bucket of fermenting food scraps on your counter doesn't appeal, no worries — you can stash this under the sink or on the balcony.
The 5-gallon plastic container comes with a package of Bokashi compost accelerator, essentially the secret ingredient in indoor composting.
"Bokashi bins use an anaerobic fermentation process to break down food waste," Hall explains. "This process creates a fermented slurry that can be used as a soil amendment or fertilizer."
The yeasts and lactic acid bacteria in Bokashi spur along the breakdown process and naturally control odors, which makes the All Seasons kit a great pick for small spaces and composting newbies alike.
"One of the easiest ways is to start with a Bokashi bin," confirms Hall.
The Details: Plastic; 12 x 12 x 18 inches; holds 5 gallons
Best Rotating Bin for the Backyard: FCMP Outdoor IM4000 Tumbling Composter
Why It's Great
- Efficient tumbling design
- Excellent aeration
- Dual compost chambers
Grain Of Salt
- Assembly requires patience
Outdoor tumblers give you a larger capacity and will actually compost rather than just hold scraps until you take them to be composted like countertop bins.
"A drum composter is your go-to if you want to indulge your garden with a top-of-the-line composter," says Hall. "They're easier to turn, which helps speed up the composting process. And the drums are aerated, which helps create a healthy environment for bacteria and fungi that break down organic matter."
Since drum compost bins rotate, it's easy to ensure that your compost is properly mixed and aerated throughout the entire process — while avoiding the hassle (and mess) of shoveling or hand-tossing the piles as they develop.
This FCMP bin is an excellent pick if you're looking for a price-worthy drum composter. It rotates with ease to keep your compost mixed and aerated, and the large openings are convenient for adding yard clippings or kitchen scraps without making a mess.
We also like this bin for its dual-chamber functionality, which allows for batch composting and thus a steady supply of rich, natural fertilizer. The 37-gallon capacity is a great midsize option — not too big, not too small — and the subtle black drum won't be an eyesore in your backyard.
As with other tumbling compost bins, the FCMP IM4000 can prove challenging to assemble, but this is an unavoidable downside (unless you pay someone to put it together for you or buy a compost bin fully assembled) that is otherwise worth it for years of quality compost.
The Details: Polypropylene and alloy steel; 28 x 30 x 36 inches; holds 37 gallons
Best Bang for Your Buck: Zodight Expandable Outdoor Composter
Why It's Great
- Ultra-affordable price
- Choose-your-own-adventure capacity
- Excellent air circulation
Grain Of Salt
- No-lid design could attract pests
If you're on a budget and want to get started with outdoor composting, look no further than the Zodight expandable compost bin. This bin is made of a single sheet of HDPE material and can be adjusted with the included clips to suit any capacity you'd like up to 220 gallons. It's easy to assemble — you're essentially just rolling it into a cylinder shape — and you'll be ready to go within minutes. Since the material is ventilated throughout, aeration is efficient from top to bottom.
The downside of this bin is that it's essentially an open drum. There's no lid, so an extra layer of soil on top may prove useful in deterring neighborhood critters who may want to sniff out a snack while your compost pile is young.
"You can also add some ingredients that will help to deter pests, including coffee grounds, eggshells, or chili peppers," says Hall.
Potential pests aside, this compost bin is a real bargain and a great way to get started.
The Details: High-density polyethylene (HDPE); 36.3 x 5.10 x 4 inches; holds 220 gallons
Our Takeaway
We chose the OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin for its affordable price, easy-clean characteristics, and ability to keep pests and odors at bay. It's small in size, but the low maintenance and sleek appearance make this one our top pick for composting at home.
How to Pick the Right Compost Bin
Type
The type of compost bin you choose will be determined first and foremost by your available space. People living in apartments will almost certainly need to stick with a small, bucket-style compost bin, while a backyard allows for large-capacity tumbling bins for ultimate efficiency.
Material
Most compost bins are made of durable plastic material that is BPA-free and resistant to fading and weather degradation. The material of your compost bin is not as important as the size and functionality.
Capacity
Small households will likely be fine with a capacity of 5 gallons or less. That said, if your home is loaded with houseplants, a low-capacity compost bin may not yield enough compost to keep up. If you have outdoor space to accommodate a compost bin, the world is your oyster in terms of gallons!
Features
The most important aspect of a compost bin is its ventilation. Compost needs aeration to break down properly and remain healthy, contributing to keeping odors down and avoiding pests. A well-designed compost bin will have thoughtfully placed vents and have large openings to make it easy to integrate new scraps and clippings into your compost.
Common Questions
How do you start a compost bin?
Once you've selected a vessel, you can jump right in.
"In order to make compost, you need a mix of green and brown materials," says Hall. "Green materials are high in nitrogen, while brown materials are high in carbon. You can also add soil to your compost pile to help it break down faster."
And if you're working with an indoor composting bin, do consider a Bokashi bin to accelerate the composting process.
What can and cannot go in a compost bin?
"The good news is that just about anything can be composted, with a few exceptions," says Hall, who warns that meat and dairy products, pet waste, charcoal ash, and treated lumber should not go into your compost bin.
"Almost everything else can be composted," he adds, "including food scraps, paper products, leaves, and grass clippings."
Do compost bins attract pests?
Compost bins generally do not attract pests, particularly if you're mindful about what goes into them — remember, no meat or dairy!
"If you have a compost bin and are worried about attracting pests, there are a few things you do to help prevent this," explains Hall. Aside from the aforementioned pest-thwarting ingredients, you can add to your compost bin (like chili peppers and eggshells), he says that you can "make sure your compost bin is sealed well so that pests can't get in, and if you already have pests in your compost bin, you can try spraying it with a salutation of water and vinegar or soap.
