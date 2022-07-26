The Best Cold Press Juicers of 2022, According to Our Tests

Best Overall: Nama Cold Press Juicer

Why It's Great

Consistent

Low pulp

Smooth juices

Easy to clean

Grain of Salt

More pricey than others on this list

Squeaky

This juicer really hit all the marks. It excelled in every single category and was the favorite among testers. We found it easy to clean, especially with the included cleaning brush, and to assemble, which made it even easier to use. The Nama Cold Press Juicer boasts many features that make it a superior juicer. Some of our tester favorites are the no-drip juice spout, juice pitcher lid, cleaning brush, fine strainer, and coarse strainer. All the extras make for a highly user-friendly design. The duel strainers allow you to toggle depending on the specific ingredients you're juicing. Overall, our testers found that the juice was very consistent in texture with minimal pulp; one tester said, "This was my favorite. All the juices were delicious and smooth."

Though it was unanimous that this juicer was the best, it does come with a very hefty price tag. Nearly four hundred dollars is certainly a lot of money for a juicer, but this is a case of "you get what you pay for." Many juicers cost much less, but they suffer severely in quality.

The Details: 8.8 x 7.1 x 16 inches; 14.1 lbs; 150 watts; 43 RPM