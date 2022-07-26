The Best Cold Press Juicers of 2022, According to Our Tests
If you're looking for a way to pack more fruits and vegetables into your diet in a delicious way, cold press juicing is for you. Buying pre-made cold press juices is easy and convenient, but it can get costly — very quickly. Investing in a good juicer makes juicing at home (almost) as easy and convenient. Green juice and smoothies are obviously having a moment right now, and a quality juicer can bring that right into your kitchen.
The best juicers produce thin, low pulp juice with easy-to-clean parts and an easy-to-use method. Everyone loves a good bargain, but surprisingly, we found that the juicers that the price of the juicer almost directly correlated to the price. Some juicers on this list are definitely an investment, but the quality of the juice they produce is unmatched. We started by finding the best juicers on the market and setting them up for side-by-side tests. Our testers assessed these blenders on the most rigorous metrics and tested them across several different recipes and types of juices. Then we took them all apart and cleaned them to see which were easy to use and clean. We rated these juicers on cost, quality of juice, ease of use, and ease of cleaning, among other traits. Below, you'll find our top picks for the best juicers on the market, starting with our favorite, the Nama Cold Press Juicer.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Nama Cold Press Juicer
- Best for Beginners: Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer
- Best Budget: AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor
- Best for Large Batches: Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer
- Best Quiet: Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer
- Best Compact: DASH Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer
Best Overall: Nama Cold Press Juicer
Why It's Great
- Consistent
- Low pulp
- Smooth juices
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- More pricey than others on this list
- Squeaky
This juicer really hit all the marks. It excelled in every single category and was the favorite among testers. We found it easy to clean, especially with the included cleaning brush, and to assemble, which made it even easier to use. The Nama Cold Press Juicer boasts many features that make it a superior juicer. Some of our tester favorites are the no-drip juice spout, juice pitcher lid, cleaning brush, fine strainer, and coarse strainer. All the extras make for a highly user-friendly design. The duel strainers allow you to toggle depending on the specific ingredients you're juicing. Overall, our testers found that the juice was very consistent in texture with minimal pulp; one tester said, "This was my favorite. All the juices were delicious and smooth."
Though it was unanimous that this juicer was the best, it does come with a very hefty price tag. Nearly four hundred dollars is certainly a lot of money for a juicer, but this is a case of "you get what you pay for." Many juicers cost much less, but they suffer severely in quality.
The Details: 8.8 x 7.1 x 16 inches; 14.1 lbs; 150 watts; 43 RPM
Best For Beginners: Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer
Why It's Great
- Easy to clean
- No mess
- Wide feed tube
Grain of Salt
- Some pulp
If you're looking for a quick and easy juicer without having to deal with difficult-to-clean mesh, the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer is the one for you. Since it's a masticating juicer with an auger, there's no pesky mesh or filters to have to worry about. Many of the parts are even dishwasher safe.
This is an excellent juicer for beginners because it's straightforward and uncomplicated for those who just want some delicious juice. The feed tube where you place the produce is exceptionally wide, which cuts down on the time and effort you must spend on slicing the fruit and veggies to size. The downside is that some of the pulp ends up in the juice. Our testers found that some smaller pieces come through, especially with carrots. In our strawberry and pineapple juice test, one tester described the consistency as "almost smoothie-like," as if the juice had gone through a good blender rather than a juicer. Overall, however, the quality of the juice was great.
The Details: 10.24 x 6.9 x 18.27 inches; 11.53 lbs; 200 watts
Best Budget: AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor
Why It's Great
- Easy assembly
- Lightweight
- Smooth juice
Grain of Salt
- No extra features
- Requires lots of force
If saving a few bucks is a top priority for you, then the AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor is definitely the right pick. Unlike other bargain juicers, this model doesn't compromise on juice quality. There aren't any extra bells and whistles or supplemental attachments, but what is there functions exceptionally well. Our testers found that the AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor constantly produced thin, smooth juices with little pulp. The best thing about this model, though, besides its great price, is its easy use. Set up is a snap; all the pieces easily fit together intuitively, and everything is lightweight, so there are no issues with heavy, bulky parts.
The only major complaint our testers had was how much force was required to feed the produce through the chute. This was a particular concern with carrots, and one tester noted that it feels like the juicer doesn't grab the food; you have to force it through.
The Details: 14.57 x 7.32 x 11.42 inches; 8.98 lbs; 150 watts
Best for Large Batches: Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer
Why it's Great
- Large capacity
- Easy assembly
- Extra-large feed chute
Grain of Salt
- Difficult to get all the juice
With a 2-liter juice pitcher, this juicer means business. For people who are regularly juicing large quantities for a crowd or just want larger batches, the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer is the monstrous juicer up to the task. The extra-large design extends to the feed chute, saving time because most produce doesn't need to be cut down to fit through. This model tied for a perfect score from our testers on ease of assembly and setup. There are just a few major pieces, and they all easily click in place. Our testers also noted how incredibly fast this juicer is, so it shaves downtime in capacity and speed. "This is your meal prep juicer! It's not great for making small quantities," said one tester. "This is a fast juicer designed for high quantity."
The only drawback of the juicer's design is how the bowl for the juicer and spout are situated: "The bowl of the juicer sits lower than the juice spout so in juicing, and in cleaning there was liquid being left in the bowl," commented another tester. This makes it challenging to get all your hard-earned juice out of the machine and into your juice pitcher. The pitcher itself, though, has a lid that snaps on so the pitcher can be stored right in the refrigerator.
The Details: 14.5 x 10.5 x 17.6 inches; 11 lbs; 850 watts; 13,000 RPM or 6,500 RPM
Best Quiet: Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer
Why It's Great
- Small footprint
- Extra features
- Sturdy design
- Low pulp
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
- Slow
All throughout high school, my mom would wake up at 5 a.m. and make herself a juice with our giant, jet-engine loud 20-year-old juicer, even on weekends. I'm not saying I'm resentful, but I am gifting her this Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer for her birthday this year to spare my brother who still lives at home. I know this will be the perfect addition to my mom's vast appliance collection because it has such a small footprint on the counter. The machine itself is tall and thin, but many of our testers said that it felt very sturdy and solid. The juice comes out with very little pulp, but the process is incredibly slow. Many of our testers reported that this juicer worked very slowly, likely contributing to its whisper-quiet sound.
This is the second most expensive juicer on this list and comes with a hefty price tag. But with that price tag comes quality and many extras. This juicer comes with three separate screens, with one that can be used for ice cream, plus two cleaning brushes, a drying rack, and even a tofu press.
The Details: 7.1 x 8.8 x 16 inches; 13.4 lbs; 150 watts; 43 RPM
Best Compact: DASH Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer
Why It's Great
- Easy assembly
- Small footprint
- Easy to use
Grain of Salt
- Low capacity
- Loud
If you're like me, counter space in my tiny apartment comes at a premium. I don't have the cabinet space or countertop to accommodate a colossal juicer. But I still love fresh juice. Enter the DASH Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer. This is the model I have at home, and it takes up the same footprint as a large drinking glass but is about twice as tall. It nestles back in my cabinet easily and can fit on my countertop without having to move anything else out of the way. It's straightforward to use without any complicated features; there's no room for them! One tester said, "I loved the size and convenience of this juicer. This felt like the perfect 'intro to juicing' machine."
This juicer has a low capacity, so it is best suited to making a single serving of juice. Our testers noticed that the pulp basket fills up pretty fast and needs to be emptied often if you're using large pieces of produce or making more than one cup of juice. Unfortunately, this juicer is relatively loud. It extracts an impressive amount of juice and leaves very dry pulp, but the trade-off is that you really hear it working overtime.
The Details: 4.9" L x 3.9" W x 14.23" H; 3.4 lbs; 130 watts
Our Takeaway
For those looking for the best juicer on the market that yields consistent, fantastic quality juice, the Nama Cold Press Juicer is the undisputed choice. When saving space is priority number one, look no further than the compact DASH Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer.
How to Pick the Right One
Price
We all love a bargain, but in our tests, we noticed you really get what you pay for. Our Best Overall is our most expensive pick but is very much worth the expensive price tag. If you have the budget to spring for a more expensive model, in this case, it makes a huge difference.
Ease of use
When shopping for a new juicer, it's essential to consider your lifestyle and time commitment. A more convoluted model that is harder to use or takes more time might be a better product, but if you're not interested in the time investment, it likely won't be worth it for you.
Ease of cleaning
No one likes doing dishes. But unfortunately, they're often a fact of life. When picking out your new juicer, make sure to consider how easy it is to clean. Does it have a lot of tiny parts that need to be scrubbed individually? Does it come apart? Are any of the parts dishwasher safe?
Size
The size of the juicer itself and the juice output of each machine is a huge variable when deciding which juicer is right for you. If you have a small kitchen with limited counter space or don't want to be lugging a huge machine out from a cabinet every morning, a smaller, lighter model might also be for you. How much capacity a juicer has is also essential to consider — are you juicing for your whole family or just yourself?
About Our Tests
Our professional testers put each juicer through side-by-side tests to assess their performance, durability, ease of cleaning, design, quality of juice, versatility, and ease of use. In order to test the juicer's performance, our testers used carrots, oranges, cucumbers, apples, strawberries, kale, and lemons to determine the juicers' abilities. Our testers looked to if the produce needed to be cut to fit through the cute or be appropriately processed and recorded how long it took, if anything got stuck, and the overall juice yield. They also paid close attention to how dry the leftover pulp was and if any seeds found their way into the juice. After the juicing was finished, our testers poured the liquid into a glass to assess how smoothly that process went. Finally, they determined each model's ease of cleaning.
The Leftovers: Other Juicers We Tested
Omega Ulitmate Juicer and Nutrition System
Our testers described the juice as "thick and pulpy," and overall, we were unimpressed with the quality of the juice. This juicer yielded juice that was much closer to an uneven puree. We also noticed it was very loud and seemed to strain with several types of fruits and vegetables.
Ninja JC101 Cold Press Juice Pro
Unfortunately, juicer scored the lowest marks. In our tests, we found that the juice and pulp climbed back up the chute during juicing. We also experienced significant clogs, and the machine seemed to struggle to process the produce.
Common Questions
What are cold press juicers?
Put most simply, cold press juicers use a hydraulic press to essentially slowly smush the fruit to extract the juice. It keeps the produce raw so no heat is involved that could degrade nutrients or texture of the fruits and vegetables. This makes the juice more nutritious and healthy and makes it easier to eat a variety of fruits and veggies. Cold pressing takes more time and work than other common juicing methods, but many find the process worthwhile as it yields a more nutrient-dense finished product.
What is the difference between a juicer and a cold press juicer?
As mentioned above, a cold press juicer uses a hydraulic press to crush the produce and slowly extract the juice without heat. Centrifugal juicers are the most common type and are what most people think of when they think of juicers. These machines use rotating blades that essentially blend the produce, and the centrifugal force presses the liquid through a mesh strainer. This method generates a lot of heat from the spinning blades, which can degrade the nutrients in the produce. These juicers are usually much cheaper and are less sophisticated than cold press juicers.
What are masticating juicers?
Masticating juicers as sometimes categorized as a type of cold press juicers. They are technically pressing the juice and do not employ or generate heat, though the major difference is the auger instead of the hydraulic press. They work by chopping up and crushing the produce with an auger and then pressing the mixture through a mesh sieve.
How do you clean cold press juicers?
The best way to clean a juicer depends almost entirely on the individual model. Some juicers come with dishwasher-safe parts, while others are strictly hand-wash only. Others come with their own cleaning brushes that do a much better job than a regular kitchen sponge. The best way to know which is the best method is to read the manual. If your juicer is handwash only, the best tools for the job are a kitchen cloth dipped in warm soapy water and a gentle scrubbie brush. Fruit, and some veggies, contain a lot of natural sugar. And while this is delicious, once the juice and pulp dry, that sugar turns into glue. It's always best to clean your juicer as soon as possible to avoid a sticky mess later on.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Our professional Allrecipes testers assessed each individual juicer. These testers are culinary professionals with years of experience in meticulous product testing. Our testers found the best-rated and most popular juicers on the market and set them up for rigorous side-by-side testing.
Nick DeSimone wrote and compiled this list based on our tester feedback. Nick has nearly a decade of professional cooking experience and hands-on experience with juicers in both personal and professional contexts. They have used all types of juicers and worked with every kind of produce, so they know what makes a good juicer and the common issues that can arise.