We Tested 20 Coffee Makers With Grinders — Here Are The Ones That Wowed Us

Best Overall: Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker

Why It's Great

Grinds and brew directly into a cup

Suitable for any size bean

Cleaning brush included

Grain of Salt

Water dispenser is inaccurate

As our top choice for making the perfect cup of coffee, this Breville machine yielded a smooth cup with no coffee grounds left in the bottom, according to our testers. It earned high scores across all the categories for its user-friendly design, insulation carafe, and tasty brew.

The machine comes with numerous accessories, such as a gold-tone filter and a cleaning brush, and the LCD display provides you with all the info you could need. Testers said it even "tells you how long it will take to brew a pot of coffee," so you can keep your morning routine running smoothly.

You can customize nearly every setting of this coffee maker and grinder, from presetting the time it brews to how finely ground you want your beans. You can also choose anything from a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with the included container or brew directly into a single travel mug. Overall, this is a versatile option that delivers convenience.

The Details: Measures 12.5 x 8.5 x 16.3 inches; 12-cup capacity; burr grinder; stainless steel carafe