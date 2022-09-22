We Tested 20 Coffee Makers With Grinders — Here Are The Ones That Wowed Us
If you're on the hunt for a new coffee maker, look no further than one with a built-in grinder. Brewing coffee is a fine art, and it all starts with quality ground coffee. Sure, you can buy bags of ground coffee from the grocery store, but there's nothing better than grinding whole beans every morning to make the freshest tasting brew. With a coffee maker plus grinder, this process is a breeze.
To help you find the right coffee maker with a grinder for your needs, our professional testers rounded up 20 of the best models on the market, including drip coffee makers to espresso-style machines, and performed side-by-side testing in our kitchen. After evaluating the performance of each grinder and coffee maker as well as the brew's taste, we landed on Breville's Grind Control Coffee Maker as our winner because of its ease of operation and delicious results. Read on to learn more about all the coffee makers with grinders that made our favorites list.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker
- Best Budget: Black+Decker 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker
- Most Versatile: Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Center Grind & Brew Plus
- Best for Espresso: Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
- Best for Small Kitchens: Cuisinart Conical Burr Grind & Brew Single-Serve Coffee Maker
- Best Splurge: Miele Silence Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine Combo
Best Overall: Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Grinds and brew directly into a cup
- Suitable for any size bean
- Cleaning brush included
Grain of Salt
- Water dispenser is inaccurate
As our top choice for making the perfect cup of coffee, this Breville machine yielded a smooth cup with no coffee grounds left in the bottom, according to our testers. It earned high scores across all the categories for its user-friendly design, insulation carafe, and tasty brew.
The machine comes with numerous accessories, such as a gold-tone filter and a cleaning brush, and the LCD display provides you with all the info you could need. Testers said it even "tells you how long it will take to brew a pot of coffee," so you can keep your morning routine running smoothly.
You can customize nearly every setting of this coffee maker and grinder, from presetting the time it brews to how finely ground you want your beans. You can also choose anything from a full 12-cup carafe of coffee with the included container or brew directly into a single travel mug. Overall, this is a versatile option that delivers convenience.
The Details: Measures 12.5 x 8.5 x 16.3 inches; 12-cup capacity; burr grinder; stainless steel carafe
Best Budget: Black+Decker 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker
Why It's Great
- Grinds quickly
- Easy setup
- Cleaning cycle
Grain of Salt
- Bulkier than other options
For under $100, the Black and Decker Mill and Brew model offers many of the same features as pricier coffee makers with grinders but at a much lower price. The grinding and brewing work in tandem, with testers noting that "once you start grinding the beans, the machine automatically starts brewing the coffee." You can select from regular, bold, or strong settings, depending on how you like your coffee, and you can program it the night before to have a hot pot ready when you wake up.
This coffee maker handles its own cleanup, too. Testers say that all you have to do is "run a cycle with water and it cleans the machine for you, then toss the grounds and dry the machine after the cycle is up!"
The Details: Measures 13.5 x 10 x 15.5 inches; 12-cup capacity; blade grinder; glass carafe
Most Versatile: Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Center Grind & Brew Plus
Why It's Great
- Charcoal water filter
- Permanent coffee filter
- Auto shutoff
Grain of Salt
- Very loud
Subpar tap water won't ever impact your coffee's taste again thanks to the charcoal water filter in this Cuisinart coffee center. A highly versatile maker and grinder, this machine not only makes drip coffee but also can accommodate single-use pods, brewing them in 8, 10, or 12 ounces.
Similar to the Black+Decker model mentioned above, this Cuisinart machine also grinds and brews in tandem, so you can walk away once you start it up. It comes with 24-hour programmability as well as a removable drip tray that testers stated was "very easy to clean and take apart." The only cons they noted were that the grinding process was loud, and it took longer to brew than other machines.
The Details: Measures 10.75 x 11.75 x 16 inches; 12-cup capacity; blade grinder; glass carafe
Best for Espresso: Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Why It's Great
- Milk frother included
- Numerous accessories
- Intuitive interface
Grain of Salt
- Difficult to release tamper from machine
Eliminate the need for baristas in your life (and save some money) by becoming your own. The Breville Barista Pro will have you brewing and frothing like the professionals, and though that might sound intimidating, our testers said it's actually "very easy to use once you get the initial setup down." The best part about the machine is that it comes with all the accessories you could need, from a milk frothing cup to a tamper to a cleaning kit.
Far more intuitive and fun than a classic machine for professionals, this Breville model features an LCD screen that details the process of grinding and extracting with helpful animations. This means even beginners can catch on quickly. The coffee maker's digital temperature control ensures the perfect temperature for espresso, so you'll get high-quality shots with every extraction.
The Details: Measures 13 x 12 x 13 inches; 2-liter water capacity; burr grinder; no carafe needed
Best for Small Kitchens: Cuisinart Conical Burr Grind & Brew Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Why It's Great
- Three serving sizes
- Keeps beans fresh
- Can accommodate pods
Grain of Salt
- Not ideal for crowds
Thanks to this Cuisinart single-serve coffee maker, you can have a coffee maker and burr grinder even if you have a small kitchen. Choose from 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce pours, and have it grind your beans for you with a built-in burr grinder or use prepackaged pods. Testers call it "so simple" and "very user-friendly."
While it can't brew coffee for a family, this single-serve maker has everything a single person could ask for. Its features include a charcoal water filter to remove taste-impacting water impurities, a large reservoir so you don't have to add water with each brew, and a removable drip tray that lets you brew directly into a travel mug. Testers found it very easy to take apart and clean as well.
The Details: Measures 9.1 x 9.1 x 9.1 inches; 1-cup capacity; burr grinder; no carafe
Best Splurge: Miele Silence Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine Combo
Why It's Great
- Individual user settings
- Brews both coffee and espresso
- Sleek appearance
Grain of Salt
- Not always silent
Indulge in a luxurious cup of coffee or an espresso drink with this splurge-worthy machine by Miele. It's worth the price tag for the copious amount of features, from quiet conical grinding to the included drawer for ground coffee, and it allows you to keep your own individual settings. Even the milk frother takes the work on for you! "The milk frother has a tube that sucks the milk from the container, through the machine, and into the cup," our testers said. That makes it very easy to use, and they also noted that "the tube folds into a compartment built into the machine."
Numerous components of the machine, such as the waste container and water tank, are dishwasher safe, and it comes with descaling tablets to ensure no water stains or residues build up. The grinder is even made of wear-resistant steel, so you can have the most flavorful of beans for years to come.
The Details: Measures 18.1 x 9.5 x 14.2 inches; 1.3-liter water/8-cup capacity; burr grinder; stainless steel carafe
Our Takeaway
We selected the Breville Grind Control Coffee Maker as our best overall pick because of its outstanding performance during the grinder and brewing tests as well as its more affordable price tag compared to other high-performing models. This coffee maker plus grinder is easy to use and clean, makes delicious coffee, and features an insulated carafe to keep your coffee warm for hours.
How to Pick the Right Coffee Maker with Grinder
Grinder Type
Burr grinders are generally considered superior to blade grinders because they produce a more even coffee ground, but they also tend to come at a higher cost. Burr grinders also allow for customization of grind size, which a blade can't. However, for basic drip coffee, you're unlikely to notice a huge difference between the two grinders.
Capacity
How much coffee do you drink on a daily basis? Your answer will help you determine the capacity of the right coffee maker for you. Most standard drip makers have a 12-cup capacity, which is usually more than enough to serve two to four people. Single-cup makers are ideal for those who live alone, have small kitchens, or only drink a cup every now and then.
Other Features
There is an abundance of features available on modern coffee makers and grinders: LCD displays are common now, as is the ability to customize grind settings. There are also coffee makers with milk frothers, interactive animations, and auto-cleaning functions. Opt for a machine that has features you will actually use and care about so you spend your money wisely.
About Our Tests
In our test kitchen, professional product testers examined 20 of the best coffee makers with grinders on the market, evaluating their performance with grinding and brewing, design quality, and ease of cleaning. During the grinding tests, they recorded the consistency of the grinds and looked for uniformity. For the brewing tests, our testers analyzed the drip speed and brew quality and also noted any other special features it had.
Each coffee maker was rated based on the following criteria:
- Performance: Is it easy to use? Does it operate quietly? Does it grind coffee evenly? Does the brewed coffee taste smooth?
- Design: Is it easy to assemble? Does it look nice on a countertop? Are there any unnecessary parts?
- Ease of Cleaning: Is it easy to clean? How much effort did it require to clean it?
- Overall Value: Would you recommend it to a family member or friend? Would you purchase it yourself?
The Leftovers
Capresso Team Pro Plus Coffee Maker Glass Carafe
With this Capresso coffee maker, you can slow down the grinding speed to preserve maximum flavor, which is something coffee aficionados may enjoy playing around with. We also appreciate the auto-clean function of the grinder, which leaves no beans behind and only a minimal amount of extra grounds.
However, our testers didn't love the taste and look of the coffee results, calling it, "really bold," with an "acidic flavor," and that it was a "very dark brew." Its design was described as "basic" by testers who also said that the machine will show fingerprints easily, thus making it difficult to keep clean on the countertop.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo
A lower-priced option than other espresso and cappuccino makers, the Philips espresso machine has five different drink choices to pick from. Frothing milk is one of its functions, with testers saying it has a "unique milk frother compartment in front that pours milk into the cup when it's done steaming," eliminating the need for a separate frothing cup. It also has display buttons for different drinks, but our testers found those to be inaccurate.
Many of the parts of this machine are dishwasher safe, making for easy cleanup — once you figure out how it all works. Testers said that the setup for the machine was challenging and that the design wasn't functional. Though it does come with its own water filter for best-tasting brews, overall testers considered the machine to be loud, messy, and leaky.
Common Questions
What is the difference between a blade grinder and a burr grinder?
A blade grinder grinds coffee with a blade, which can result in an uneven grind. Conversely, a burr grinder is a mill that slowly presses beans through a few at a time, producing the most even of grinds. Burr grinder enthusiasts say that your coffee will have more flavor with a burr grinder, as more integrity is left in the bean.
How do you properly grind coffee?
Blade: Load your coffee grinder with beans. Instead of pressing the "on" button and letting it go endlessly, press in short bursts. That makes the beans drop back down each time you stop it, ensuring a more even grind. Stop after ten seconds total of grinding for coarse grounds or fifteen seconds total for fine grounds.
Burr: Add your beans to the hopper. Select the setting you want for your beans, from fine to coarse, and start it. A burr grinder typically doesn't require you to do anything more than that.
Is there a Keurig with a grinder?
No, unfortunately, there isn't a Keurig model with a grinder. If you have a Keurig and want to grind your own coffee, you can put fresh grounds in a reusable pod.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Allrecipes contributor Ariane Resnick, a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and bestselling author, loves coffee, espresso, and making a variety of fun drinks at home. For this article, she analyzed our product testers' data from their hands-on experimentation to determine which coffee makers with grinders are worth buying and which ones aren't.