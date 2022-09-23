The Best Cocktail Glasses For Your Home Bar

Best Value: Libbey Miles Tumbler and Rocks Glass Set

Also available at Wayfair and Walmart

Why It's Great

Timeless design

Lightweight

A delicate and sturdy base means no knocking it over

Grain of Salt

Unable to replace glasses separately

Talk about the perfect home bar starter kit! Sometimes, we're just looking for style and substance at a reasonable price, and this set does that well. You're getting a bang-for-your-buck here with 16 glasses, all for under $50. This set from Libby comes with eight tumblers and eight rock glasses. There are no fussy designs or patterns here — this set is the little black dress of glassware, fitting in at any table or bar. The tumblers are great for mixed drinks, while the rocks glasses are perfect for neat or on-the-rocks drinks. We love this as a gift for someone setting up their first home or looking to build out their cocktail-ready glassware collection.

The Details: Made of glass; includes 16 pieces; 12.5- and 16-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe