The Best Cocktail Glasses For Your Home Bar
If you enjoy mixing up cocktails at home, you'll want to have a variety of glassware styles on hand. Cocktail glasses come in different shapes and styles with some having stems and others not. Using the proper glassware for specific drinks is necessary to hold the right volume of the recipe and keep the cocktail at the desired temperature.
It's important to consider the purpose of each glass and how it will work best for your drink-making needs. "To me, practicality seems most important," says Renee Mathews, Beverage Director at Lil Deb's Oasis in Hudson, New York. "Something that allows the drink to speak for itself; something that doesn't stand in the way of a beverage's drinkability."
To help you choose the right glassware for your at-home bar, we rounded up a wide selection of options based on their style, quality, durability, and ease of cleaning. Keep scrolling to read about our top picks for the best cocktail glasses, including our winner: Le'raze Can-Shaped Drinking Glasses.
Best Overall: Le'raze Can-Shaped Drinking Glasses
Why It's Great
- Affordable
- Great for different kinds of cocktails
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- The trendy design may not be for all occasions.
These can-shaped glasses have a straightforward style great for any style of drink, shooting this to the top spot on our list. The beauty of these glasses is their versatility: they can take you from daytime-think your morning iced coffee or mimosas for brunch–to nighttime mojitos without an issue. We love that at $3 a glass; they are solid —coming equipped with thick walls that are easy to hold and look classy. So if you're looking for a fun, functional addition to your home bar that works for beer and wine drinkers, snag one of these can-shaped wonders.
The Details: Made of glass; includes ten glasses; 16-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Value: Libbey Miles Tumbler and Rocks Glass Set
Why It's Great
- Timeless design
- Lightweight
- A delicate and sturdy base means no knocking it over
Grain of Salt
- Unable to replace glasses separately
Talk about the perfect home bar starter kit! Sometimes, we're just looking for style and substance at a reasonable price, and this set does that well. You're getting a bang-for-your-buck here with 16 glasses, all for under $50. This set from Libby comes with eight tumblers and eight rock glasses. There are no fussy designs or patterns here — this set is the little black dress of glassware, fitting in at any table or bar. The tumblers are great for mixed drinks, while the rocks glasses are perfect for neat or on-the-rocks drinks. We love this as a gift for someone setting up their first home or looking to build out their cocktail-ready glassware collection.
The Details: Made of glass; includes 16 pieces; 12.5- and 16-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Coupe: Cocktail Kingdom Leopold Coupe Glass Set
Why It's Great
- Restaurant-grade quality
- Perfect for full-sized martinis
- Sturdy base
Grain of Salt
- Listed as dishwasher-safe, but it may be best to hand wash.
If you love to entertain, you know how important it is to have the right glassware. The Cocktail Kingdom Leopold Coupe Glass Set is the perfect addition to your bar.
This sleek coupe is the home bartender's best friend! The Leopold made by the Cocktail Kingdom has a solid stem, sturdy but does not feel too heavy to hold. This came in as our top coupe pick because it fits a 4-ounce cocktail nicely with plenty of room for foam and garnishes.
Cocktail Kingdom makes commercial-grade glassware, so we know that if this coupe can stand up to night after night of service, it'll fit in at home just fine. Its classic shape will be a welcome addition to your cocktail collection.
The Details: Made of glass; includes six glasses; 6-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe, but hand wash recommended
Best Highball: Zwiesel Glas Modo Barware Bar Glasses
Why It's Great
- Easy to clean
- Great for tall drinks
Grain of Salt
- High price point
These highball glasses from Zwiesel Glas are the perfect addition to your barware collection. They're made from lead-free crystal glass, so they're both durable and beautiful. And, if you're looking for a glass for your everyday drinking, these glasses double as that too!
We love this set because of its elegant simplicity — the classic shape works well with many different cocktails and styles. In addition, Zwiesel Glas is a brand with over 100 years of history supplying crystal glassware to restaurants and home bars. So whether you want to serve a tall drink or make sure you have enough glasses for everyone at a party, this set will help you make it happen.
The Details: Made of glass; includes six glasses; 14.6-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Margarita: Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses
Why It's Great
- Oversized bowl
- Well-made
- Festive design
Grain of Salt
- Design limits ways to use it
If you're looking for a set of glasses that is as fun as your favorite margaritas, these Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses are perfect! We love the bright colors and the green cactus-shaped stem and broad base for reduced spillage, making them the perfect choice for entertaining. The festive design is perfect for special occasions but may not be best if you're looking for something for everyday drinking.
The Details: Made of glass; includes four glasses; 16-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Rocks: Bormioli Rocco Stackable Bodega Glasses
Why It's Great
- Comes in multiple sizes
- Simple design
- Stackable
Grain of Salt
- Higher price point
- Thin walls
Finding a good rocks glass is all about balancing form, fashion, and function.
These glasses from Bormioli Rocco do all three. Wide enough for an oversized ice cube but available in multiple sizes and quantities, these Bodega glasses have a chic European silhouette that jet-setting cocktail lovers will enjoy. In addition, we love this set for the stackability, which comes in handy for those with limited space.
The Details: Made of tempered glass; 7.5-, 12.5, and 17.25 ounce capacity
Best Copper Mug: Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs
Why It's Great
- Hand-hammered details
- 100% copper
- Bonus items are a nice touch
Grain of Salt
- The handle is on the smaller size
The origins of the Moscow Mule are defined by its key ingredients but also characterized by its copper glassware. With a design so distinctive, quality is a key indicator. Our favorite copper mug is the Benicci Moscow Mule Copper Mugs, which have a beautiful hand-hammered texture that'll offer a custom look, making your guests feel special when they're served. This gift set provides copper mugs for four, a cocktail jigger, and matching copper straws — perfect for getting you one step closer to your perfect Moscow Mule moment.
The Details: Made of copper; 16-ounce capacity; hand wash only
Best Plastic: Scandinavia Unbreakable Premium Juice Glasses
Why It's Great
- Fun colors
- Thick walls
- Stackable
Grain of Salt
- Pricey for plastic at $5 per glass
Though these plastic drinking glasses come at a higher price point, they go for the top spot of the best plastic cocktail glass because of their thoughtful design elements and details. They are stackable but designed not to stick together for a space-saving win. They come in several colors and are made from break-resistant plastic that won't shatter, so they are great for kids and outdoor use. So, if you are building out glasses for your outdoor bar, this 4-pack has your back.
The Details: Made of BPA-free plastic; includes four glasses; 8-ounce capacity; dishwasher safe
Best Vintage-Inspired: Godinger Jax Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Why It's Great
- Festive vintage leaf pattern
- Well made
Grain of Salt
- Size may limit drink options
It's always the case that everything old will eventually be new again. This set comes in at the top spot for vintage-inspired because of its ornate details and durability and without having to scour eBay for a matching set. These highball glasses are a fun pop of color perfect for serving up your favorite drink. The vintage leaf and forest pattern gives these glasses a playful look while feeling refined and sophisticated. These are on the heavier side, making them sturdy enough to use indoors and outdoors. While dishwasher safe, handwashing is recommended with mild soap and warm water to keep your glasses in tip-top shape.
The Details: Made of glass; include four glasses; 10-ounce capacity; hand wash only
Our Takeaway
There's no one-size-fits-all approach to cocktail glasses, but the right glass can help a cocktail shine. The best cocktail glasses are well made, festive, and durable enough to withstand frequent use.
Our top picks from each category, including our top pick, the Can Drinking Glasses from Le'raze–can help the home bartender to transform an average cocktail into a masterpiece.
How to Pick the Right Cocktail Glasses
Style
There are many styles of cocktail glasses available on the market today, so it's important that you choose one that matches both the occasion and your tastes.
"Distracting glass cuts annoy me if the cocktail has muddled fruit or herbs or something I want to be able to see the color and texture of," says Mathews, who prefers a traditional glass profile without too many flourishes. "A Collins glass that should be tall and straight and almost overlooked, not curvy and distracting – I find distracting curves also make it difficult or annoying to hold in one's hand after a while."
Material
Matthews says to pick a glass that compliments the type of drink you're using it for. "I don't want a glass made of something that entirely changes the flavor," she says. "I tend to dislike tin or metal glassware — yes even mule cups — they definitely should be drunk out of a straw."
Glassware has always been popular because it looks good and feels good in the hand. Glasses made from other materials such as plastic can be used for certain types of drinks such as beer or wine coolers but aren't recommended for use with spirits due to their lack of durability and potential for breakage.
Price
Like any other product in the bar industry, there are various price points when buying cocktail glasses. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that you'll get what you pay for — many high-end brands offer affordable options that still look great.
Common Questions
What is the best cocktail glass?
The best cocktail glass depends on what you're making. If you're drinking a delicate, fragrant cocktail like an Aviation or a Martini, you'll want to use a glass with a stem to keep your hands from warming up the contents too much. On the other hand, if you're drinking an Old Fashioned or a Cosmopolitan, then the shape of the glass matters more than what it's made of.
A rocks glass or mug comes in at the top spot for Mathews. "You can put anything in them! A mug provides a handle that doesn't make the container unstable and keeps your hand heat away from the liquid if it contains wine. The mouths for both are wide enough so that you can smell what you're drinking."
What are the best glasses for whiskey?
Whiskey is traditionally served in a rocks glass but can also be done in a snifter or tulip-shaped glass. Mathew agrees that traditional rocks glass is the way to go, "for whisky, I'm so boring, but a rocks cup! Or a coffee mug. Stemless. See all the above."
What glasses are used for which cocktails?
The most versatile cocktail glass is one that's not specifically designed for any particular drink: the coupe (or "martini glass"). It's elegant enough to serve Champagne and other sparkling wines but works well with many other cocktails, including martinis and Manhattans.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand committed to providing helpful resources and trusted information to home cooks. Food and beverage writer Stephanie Gravalese is a lover of cocktails and, as a writer in the industry, knows that the importance of glassware can impact the overall drinking experience. Gravalese spends her free time making homemade liqueurs, herbal infusions for cocktails, and everyday beverages.
Cocktail expert Renee Matthews has worked in the cocktail and spirits industry for over a decade. Currently, she serves as the Beverage Director of Lil Deb's Oasis, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant in Hudson, New York. She and her team create innovative seasonal cocktails to complement the tropical comfort food menu.