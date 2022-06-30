The Best Citrus Juicers To Get The Most Out of Every Drop

Best Overall: Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer

Why It's Great

Easy to use

Compact size

Dishwasher safe

Grain of Salt

Manual operation

This tried-and-true design and affordable price point are just some of the reasons why the Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer is our top pick. Simply cut the fruit of your choice into the appropriate size, place it in the juicer cut side down, and squeeze. Liquid flows from holes in the bottom of the juicer, and the dual gear design was created to help get more out of the fruit's flesh.

Perhaps a feature we like even more than how effortless it is to use is that it is dishwasher safe. It can go right on the top rack of the dishwasher once it's used, no rinsing, soaking, or disassembling required. Keep in mind, however, that the juicer weighs almost a pound — but with all that weight comes more promise of getting as much juice out as possible.

The Details: Stainless steel and nylon construction; weighs 15 ounces; dishwasher safe