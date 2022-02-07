The 26 Best Chocolates to Buy for Valentine's Day
Some consider chocolate a Valentine's Day tradition, others a requirement. Regardless, gifting chocolate on Valentine's Day is a fail-proof way to show everyone in your life a little love — including yourself!
But giving chocolate for Valentine's Day doesn't have to be boring. We've rounded up a collection of Valentine's Day chocolate gifts for every budget (sorted by price from low to high). Here are all the best Valentine's Day chocolates made to be devoured.
Reese's Valentine's Peanut Butter Heart
You'll want to grab a few of these extra-large peanut butter cup hearts for gifting to family, friends, teachers, coworkers, etc.
Buy it: $5; target.com
Strawberry Truffles
These must-have truffles from the legendary candymakers at See's feature a strawberry cream filling coated in white chocolate: "I get these every year because they are so good!" says one reviewer.
Buy it: $10; sees.com
Happy Galentine's Assortment
Here's the perfect gift for celebrating the gal pals in your life — and it won't bust your budget.
Buy it: $10; sees.com
Ferrero Rocher Collection
Ferrero Rocher's assorted gift box features three of their iconic chocolate-hazelnut confections.
Buy it: $11; target.com or amazon.com
Red Fire Chili Chocolate Bomba Hearts
This sweet-heat treat is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the spice lovers on your list: Dark chocolate hearts are infused with Ancho chilies, chipotle chilies, and cinnamon.
Buy it: $18; vosgeschocolate.com
Ghirardelli Chocolate Assortment Duet Hearts
Ghirardelli's luscious, caramel-filled hearts are available in four flavors: White Chocolate Caramel, Milk Chocolate Caramel, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel and Milk Chocolate. Each heart is individually wrapped, so you can easily share the love with everyone on your list.
Buy it: $20; amazon.com
Hearts on Fire Sampler
Taza's minimally processed, stone ground chocolate allows the cacao to really shine. This sampler pack features eight of their signature flavors.
Buy it: $21; tazachocolate.com
Valentine's Elephants Gift
This ready-to-give Valentine's Day gift set features a box of assorted chocolates, a bag of milk chocolate foil hearts, and an accompanying treat bag.
Buy it: $23; sees.com
Theo Chocolate Valentine's Day Salted Black Licorice Organic Dark Chocolate Bar
Don't miss your chance to enjoy these limited-edition, fair trade dark chocolate bars. Enhanced with star anise oil, licorice root extract, and sea salt, it's a sweet and sophisticated treat. One 5-star reviewer says, "I look forward to buying the dark chocolate licorice bar every year during the brief time they are available. They are the best and I love giving them as gifts to friends."
Buy it: $24 for 6; amazon.com
Lindt Lindor Valentine Truffles Box
Your Valentine will fall for these silky smooth truffles packaged in a festive heart-shaped box.
Buy it: $25; amazon.com
Italian Chocolate-Covered Cherry Hat Box
These Italian-made confections feature sweet-and-tart Garbana cherries soaked in grappa (a grape-based pomace brandy) and coated in a rich dark chocolate. It's a serious upgrade from your standard cherry cordials.
Buy it: $30-$60; food52.com
Valentine's Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Sometimes you just can't beat a classic. This assortment of chocolate-covered strawberries includes four milk chocolate and two dark chocolate strawberries with festive Valentine's accents.
Buy it: $32; hickoryfarms.com
Max Brenner Chocolate Love Story Pralines
In the French tradition, a chocolate praline has a nougat-like center made with roasted nuts and caramelized sugar. Each of Max Brenner's chocolate pralines are hand-made into small cubes with a striking pattern that's sure to impress your Valentine.
Buy it: $35; 1800flowers.com
La Maison du Chocolat Chocolate Selection
La Maison du Chocolat's French-made chocolates are as delicious as they are stunning. This collection features a mix of pralines and ganaches in both milk and dark chocolate.
Buy it: $38; williams-sonoma.com
Hot Cocoa Bombs
Here's the winter blues pick-me-up they need. Simply add the cocoa bombs to a mug and slowly pour hot milk over the top, releasing swirls of hot chocolate and mini marshmallows.
Buy it: $40; 1800flowers.com
Valentine's Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box
A heart-shaped box of chocolates is always a timeless Valentine's Day gift, but few are as iconic as Godiva's luxe, red fabric box.
Buy it: $40-$100 (originally $50-$100); amazon.com or godiva.com
Knipschildt Chocolatier Heart Box Truffle + Bon Bon Assortment
These artisan milk and dark chocolates feature silken ganaches and hand-painted designs, all packaged in a pink heart-shaped box.
Buy it: $45; goldbelly.com or williams-sonoma.com
Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Dark Chocolate Gift Box With Cherry Cordials
If they're a dark chocolate enthusiast, show them how well you know them with this assortment of chocolates, including Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet, Dark Caramel Embrace, and more. Plus, it's paired with Godiva's legendary cherry cordials.
Buy it: $45; godiva.com
Berry in Love Care Package
Whether your Valentine is near or far, this chocolate care package is the ultimate way to say, "I love you." The package includes a heart-shaped chocolate truffle gift box, an assortment of chocolate bars, and an illustrated postcard featuring chocolate pairing suggestions.
Buy it: $49; seattlechocolate.com
Personalizable M&M's Occasion Bottle
What's better than bubbly? I would argue a Champagne bottle filled with personalized chocolate. Design your own M&M's with a special message or even a photo for a truly special surprise.
Buy it: $50; mms.com
Chocolate Truffles in Valentine's Day Heart Box
These melt-in-your mouth truffles come in six different flavors to tempt every palate, including chocolate blueberry, strawberry milkshake, and chocolate cherry.
Buy it: $50; harryanddavid.com
Jacques Torres Chocolate Valentine's Day Sweet Love Bonbon Box
There's no need to make a trip to the Big Apple for these gourmet chocolates from the legendary New York chocolatier. Send this assortment of 12 luxe, heart-shaped bonbons straight to their door.
Buy it: $50; goldbelly.com
andSons Chocolatiers Valentine's Day Gift Box
This assortment of truffles, caramels, pralines, and heart-shaped confections come in a range of unique flavors (think: Pecan Coffee, Pistachio & Raspberry, Tropical Caramel). "As visually appealing as they are delicious," says one reviewer.
Buy it: $52-$102; food52.com
Fudgy Frosting Squares
Frosting — the best part of any cake — is swirled into a fudgy chocolate square. This set includes three different flavors: Birthday, Double Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate Cereal Milk.
Buy it: $55; milkbarstore.com
Sugar Plum Heart Shaped Chocolate Pizza With Mallet
Here's a gift fit for a heart-breaker: A chocolate pizza topped with crushed pretzels, cookies, potato chips, and chocolate gems, complete with a wooden mallet for smashing.
Buy it: $55; goldbelly.com
Chocolate Heart Filled With Chocolate Candies
A selection of gourmet chocolate candies is encased in a foil-wrapped chocolate shell for maximum chocolaty goodness.
Buy it: $64; andreschocolates.com
