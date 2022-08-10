The Top 5 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Mac Knife Professional Hollow Edge Knife

Also available at Walmart.

Why It's Great

Lightweight

Easy to use

Extremely sharp

Grain of Salt

Thin blade

This is my favorite knife. I use this knife every day of my life, and I don't think it's possible to love an object more. For years, I used to recommend a different knife, and then one day, I dropped that knife tip-down off a prep table at the restaurant. I needed a new knife, and a coworker lent me this one. It was like using a knife made just for me. It was balanced, lightweight, and easy to control. The way it sailed through a tomato was enough to make me order one on my commute home. Our testers also found this knife to make quick work of tomato slices. It performed exceptionally well on our onion and garlic tests with only a slight drag from the pesky skin on butternut squash. This is likely due to the Mac's thin blade — the crux of its razor-sharpness. The real test, though, came from our paper tests, where we used the knife to slice through a sheet of paper both before and after our food tests to see how well it kept its edge. Our testers said this Mac "sliced through completely on both tests, minimal tearing on re-test slice." They also noted that the Mac was easy to use and a snap to clean.

In my experience, the only slight downside of this knife is it requires semi-frequent sharpening. The upside is that I've never owned a knife that can get as sharp as this one. At work, I use my knife for hours at a time every day, so at home, it might not be as much of a concern. So long as you make sure to hone your knife regularly to maintain the edge, you can go longer between sharpenings.

The Details: Blade made from alloy steel; 8.25-inch blade; weighs 6.75 ounces