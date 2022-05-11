The Best Cheese Knives Every Host Should Have In Their Kitchen

Best Overall: Wüsthof Gourmet Offset Cheese Knife

Why It's Great

Practical for both hard and soft cheeses

German quality with a lifetime warranty

Compact size won't demand storage space

Grain of Salt

Pricey compared to other options

"If you don't have space for every variety of cheese knife, there is one that any cheese lover MUST own and it is the offset cheese knife," Bangles tells us. "This style has a sturdy but thin blade, which allows you to tackle hard cheeses but also minimizes sticking to those soft Bries and Reblochons."

Wüsthof—a German producer of excellent kitchen knives since 1814—has created a real winner with the Gourmet Offset Cheese Knife. Small but mighty, this knife utilizes an acid-etched blade to keep softer cheeses from sticking, and the ergonomic design offers plenty of leverage for slicing your way through aged Goudas and sharp Cheddars. Wüsthof Gourmet blades are laser-cut, ultra-sharp, and triple-riveted for precision and durability—so if this cheese knife is your first Wüsthof, you'll probably want another very soon. (Sorry!)

The Details: Polyoxymethylene handle and stainless steel blade; 9 inches long; technically dishwasher safe but hand wash is recommended