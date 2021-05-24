The 8 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: GreenPan Revolution Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan considers themselves pioneers of nontoxic, ceramic nonstick cookware, and this set lived up to the hype. Each of the 10 pieces were attractive and professional looking, and they were neither bulky nor heavy. They're made with the brand's Thermolon Minerals Pro nonstick ceramic surface with a hard-anodized material underneath, allowing them to heat up quickly and evenly. It also has a DuraCore exterior for extra durability.

As far as cooking, this was one of only two sets tested that had no sticking at all in either test. The fried egg was golden brown, the yolk was over easy, and it was a cinch to flip and remove from the pan. In the applesauce test, the apples cooked down to a soft, easily mashable texture, which couldn't be said of every Dutch Oven/stock pot tested. These pots work on any stovetop, including induction, and are oven safe for up to 600 degrees F. As a bonus, they are also metal untensil-safe.

While the pans are dishwasher safe (a major plus), they were incredibly easy to clean and likely would never need to go in the dishwasher, which would extend their life. In terms of storing, most of them stack together nicely. This set is on the expensive side, but its performance, look, and feel justify the price tag.

Buy it: $400; williams-sonoma.com

