The Best Blenders for Smoothies, Frozen Cocktails, and More
Looking to turn your favorite fruits and veggies into healthy and delicious smoothies? You need a high-powered, reliable blender to get the job done. Whether you're looking to make big batches of smoothies for the whole family, one serving for yourself, or want a model that also can double as a juicer, we found the best blenders from top brands that require little to no effort from you.
To help you find the right blender for your needs, we rounded up our favorite models based on their functionality, durability, power, and ease of use and cleaning. Read on for our insights on the best blenders for smoothies of 2022, including on top pick the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop
- Best Budget: Oster Pulverizing Power Blender
- Best for Juicing: Breville BJB615SHY 3X Bluicer
- Best for Thick Smoothies: Vitamix 5300 Blender
- Best for Large Batches: Ninja BL660 Professional Blender
- Best for Single Servings: Hamilton Beach 14 oz. Personal Blender
- Most Versatile: Cuisinart CPB-380 Hurricane Compact Juicing Blender
Best Overall: Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop
Why It's Great
- Powerful enough to blend ice
- Large capacity
- Dishwasher-safe pitcher
Grain of Salt
- Blade can be tricky to clean
With a powerful motor operating at 1000 watts, this model from Ninja can get things done quickly and efficiently. The stacked six-blade assembly can easily crush ice and break down frozen ingredients, all within the 72-ounce pitcher which can hold up to 64 ounces of liquid.
There aren't too many bells and whistles on this model, just four manual speeds — low, medium, high, and pulse — that still give enough control over perfecting your favorite blended creations. Plus, there's an included guide with 25 recipes to give you drink and dish inspiration!
The Details: Measures 9.5 x 7.5 x 17 inches; 72-ounce capacity; 1000 watts; four speeds
Best Budget: Oster Pulverizing Power Blender
Why It's Great
- Multipurpose
- Budget-friendly
- Compact
Grain of Salt
- Only one blend option
- Smaller capacity
This Oster model may be a more budget-friendly option, but it still has plenty of features and power to get the job done. The four-point blade design can pulverize, chop, blend, purée, and more based on which one of the eight speed settings you choose. The Boroclass jar is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to worry about making a mess that can't be easily cleaned up, and it complements the metallic gray base well. It's also thermal shock-resistant and shatter-resistant, meaning it can withstand rapid temperature changes and everyday use.
Though there's only one setting that indicates blending, all of the other speeds (plus pulse for precise control) round out this pick that won't break the bank.
The Details: Measures 14 x 8.75 x 10.25 inches; 48-ounce capacity; 800 watts; eight speeds
Best for Juicing: Breville BJB615SHY 3X Bluicer
Why It's Great
- Two-in-one design
- Extra wide juice chute
- Auto-clean function
Grain of Salt
- Could be difficult to store
This high-powered model from Breville not only has the ability to blend fruits and vegetables into smoothies, but it can also turn them into healthy juices. You'll save space in your kitchen by combining the ability to blend and juice on the same base, and even save countertop space while juicing thanks to the pulp bin conveniently located behind the product base. Juice is filtered through a micro-mesh filter and can be poured directly into cups with its optional nozzle. Other features include an LCD screen with a countdown timer, a locking safety arm to keep your juicer in place, and illuminated preprogrammed buttons.
All parts except the food pusher and motor base are dishwasher safe, and there's even a cleaning brush included and auto-clean mode for the blender jug to simplify things further. To use the auto-clean function, just add two cups of warm and soapy water and press the clean button.
The Details: Measures 14.1 x 15.7 x 17.7 inches; 50-ounce capacity; 1000 watts, six speeds
Best for Thick Smoothies: Vitamix 5300 Blender
Why It's Great
- Simple controls
- Classic, no-fuss design
- Self-cleaning feature
Grain of Salt
- Heavy
With 10 speed settings, the fan-favorite Vitamix 5300 blender easily achieves a variety of textures. The four-inch blade and high-performance motor will power through tough or frozen ingredients with ease, leaving you with a deliciously thick smoothie to drink with a straw or enjoy out of a bowl with a spoon and toppings.
This is a heavier option, clocking in at nearly 12 pounds, so you may not want to move it to and from your cabinet to the counter. Luckily, the 64-ounce container is low-profile and not too tall, so it shouldn't take up too much room if you decide to leave it out. Best of all, it comes with a 7-year warranty.
The Details: Measures 17.25 x 8.75 x 7.25 inches; 64-ounce capacity; 1380 watts, 10 speeds
Best for Large Batches: Ninja BL660 Professional Blender
Why It's Great
- Large capacity
- Includes two 16-ounce to-go cups
- Dishwasher-safe parts
Grain of Salt
- Simple settings
Making breakfast for your crew? The Ninja BL660 Professional Blender can blend large batches with ease because of its 72-ounce blender jar and unique six-blade design. In addition to the pitcher, it comes with two 16-ounce blender cups with to-go lids, so you also make single servings and bring your blended creations on the go.
When blending, you can choose three speed settings or pulse for a chunkier consistency. There's even a single-serving mode when using the 16-ounce cup and blade. An inspiration guide is also included to get your creativity going!
The Details: Measures 8 x 6 x 17 inches; 72-ounce capacity; 1100 watts; three speeds
Best for Single Servings: Hamilton Beach 14 oz. Personal Blender
Why It's Great
- Ideal size for one person
- Cord wrap feature
- Available in multiple colors
Grain of Salt
- Not powerful enough to crush ice
With a compact design and 14-ounce capacity, this highly-rated Hamilton Beach personal blender can go with you to the office, on vacations, and more. It has just one speed which means the no-fuss, no-frills blender makes it as easy as possible to blend up smoothies, homemade salad dressings, and marinades. Stainless steel blades operating at 175 watts provide the power you need for fast and delicious blended recipes. This model is less powerful than other options on our list, but it still does the trick for single-serving smoothies.
For a quick and easy breakfast or snack, blend and drink directly in the jar and then throw it in the dishwasher with the lid when you're done. And as if this small blender wasn't already easy to store, its base has a place to wrap the cord neatly and securely. Bonus: It comes in multiple colors so you can pick whichever shade matches your personality.
The Details: Measures 3.94 x 3.94 x 11.9 inches; 14-ounce capacity; 175 watts; one speed
Most Versatile: Cuisinart CPB-380 Hurricane Compact Juicing Blender
Why It's Great
- Suitable for a variety of recipes
- Includes reusable straws
- Dishwasher-safe parts
Grain of Salt
- Multiple parts to store
Take your pick of blending smoothies, soups, and sauces in the provided 8-, 16-, or 32-ounce jars that go with this versatile Cuisinart model. All accessories lock securely onto the base and can operate at three different speeds controlled by the user-friendly rotary dial. When you're done, throw any of the removable parts into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Though there are multiple parts to store, the base is as compact as it is sleek, so it shouldn't take up too much cabinet room to store. Also included are four reusable straws to make sipping on smoothies and shakes on the road even easier!
The Details: Measures 10.5 x 7.5 x 13.88 inches; 32-ounce capacity; 750 watts, three speeds
Our Takeaway
We chose the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop as our best overall pick because of the attractive features, price, power, and performance. For $100, the blender includes a 72-ounce pitcher suitable for small and large batches of smoothies and a powerful motor to prepare a variety of recipes, including frozen cocktails.
How to Pick the Right Blender
Size
When determining which size of blender is right for you, consider how many servings you'll want to prepare at one time. If you live alone, a single-serving blender is perfect for you. For those who are usually blending batches for themselves and their family, a blender with a 64-ounce or larger pitcher is a solid choice. If you want the best of both worlds, go for a blender set that comes with a big pitcher as well as individual blending cups.
As for the size of the actual appliance – if storage space is a concern, you might want to go for a compact model. If you have more cabinet space to spare or will be leaving it out on your counter, a larger option could work well.
Settings
Blenders can range from basic to decked out with bells and whistles. Models with more features, like higher speed settings or the option to liquefy and grind instead of just blend, will typically have a higher price tag. In addition to settings, there might be other add-ons that could raise the price, such as personal cups or additional blades.
Wattage
Most blenders have a wattage between 400 and 750, though there are professional and high-end models that can go as high as 1500 watts. If you want your blender to be able to crush ice for frozen cocktails, go for a blender with 1000 watts or more.
About Our Research
When selecting the blenders to include, we kept these metrics in mind:
- Design: Does the construction feel durable and well-made? Is it designed with ease of use in mind?
- Features: Does the blender offer features that will expand its usefulness?
- Size: Are the size and dimensions of the blender suitable for a typical family?
- Value: Does the blender offer the best value for its price point?
Common Questions
How long should you blend a smoothie?
Start off on a lower power setting and increase your speed for the ideal consistency and texture. On average, it usually takes about one minute of blending to nail a lump-free consistency. How long your smoothie should be blended also depends on how many servings you're making and how bulky the ingredients are. The more ingredients, the more blending time.
What is the best blender for smoothie bowls?
Smoothie bowls are typically on the thicker side, so we recommend using the Vitamix 5300 to blend things up into a creamy consistency and add the toppings of your choice!
Can a blender be used for juicing?
Yes, some blenders can be used for juicing and there are models which may even offer it as a dedicated setting. With high-power models, you might be able to skip the straining altogether depending on what's in your juice recipe, but smaller or lower-power models might need to have the pulp strained through cheesecloth for a smoother drinking experience. Similarly, you can even try making your own nut milk at home!
Why Take Our Word For It?
Allrecipes is a community-driven brand for home cooks to find kitchen products, crowd-pleasing recipes, and cooking tips. Contributor Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, Taste Of Home, Simply Recipes, and more. To choose the best options for this article, she conducted research and considered key metrics.