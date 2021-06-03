The Best Blenders for Smoothies, Frozen Cocktails, and More

Best Overall: Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop

Also available at Macy's.

Why It's Great

Powerful enough to blend ice

Large capacity

Dishwasher-safe pitcher

Grain of Salt

Blade can be tricky to clean

With a powerful motor operating at 1000 watts, this model from Ninja can get things done quickly and efficiently. The stacked six-blade assembly can easily crush ice and break down frozen ingredients, all within the 72-ounce pitcher which can hold up to 64 ounces of liquid.

There aren't too many bells and whistles on this model, just four manual speeds — low, medium, high, and pulse — that still give enough control over perfecting your favorite blended creations. Plus, there's an included guide with 25 recipes to give you drink and dish inspiration!

The Details: Measures 9.5 x 7.5 x 17 inches; 72-ounce capacity; 1000 watts; four speeds