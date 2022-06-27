The Best Baking Cookbooks to Add to Your Collection

Best Overall: Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple

Also available at Walmart.

For Dorie Greenspan, James Beard Award-winning cookbook author of Baking With Dorie, the best recipes "are simple, rely on basic techniques, and have deep flavors and complex textures." But she doesn't get stuck on the details and instead creates recipes that are flexible, so you don't have to be rigid about finding the perfect butter or seasoning.

One of the must-bake recipes in her book is the Miso-Maple Loaf. Greenspan definitely hits the high notes with this recipe and the rest of this glorious collection. Incidentally, don't be in a rush to try everything, Greenspan invites you to personalize her recipes which might take a lot of taste tests along the way!

The Details: Written by Dorie Greenspan; published in 2021; includes 150 recipes