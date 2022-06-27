The Best Baking Cookbooks to Add to Your Collection
When I was little my mother would place me next to her on the kitchen counter so I could "help" her bake. I don't know how many cherry cakes, marble loaves, and aranygaluskas (Hungarian monkey bread) I watched her bake. And while I will always credit my mom with being my first culinary inspiration, over the years I've baked and cooked with some of the top chefs in the world.
A few years back I was invited to the Nestle headquarters in Solon, Ohio, to brainstorm ideas — and bake cookies — with eight internationally acclaimed chefs. As a former professional baker, I could not believe my good fortune to bake cookies with some of my idols. Whipping up an internationally inspired collection of desserts with Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Laiskonis was definitely one of the highlights of my baking career to date. I also learned a lot about the process of creating consistently delicious baked goods during that trip.
While there is definitely an art to baking, not all cakes, cookies, or pies end up looking particularly artistic. They don't have to; they just have to taste good. And while I tend to make up most of my recipes as I go, poring over cookbooks for ideas and inspiration is one of my favorite things to do.
Whether you're hoping to bake the ultimate croissant or just want to improve your chocolate chip cookies, there's a recipe book just for you. Ahead, you can check out our full list of the best baking cookbooks with our favorite one being Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple, as it's packed with a variety of mouth-watering recipes and photos.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple
- Best for Beginners: 50 Things to Bake Before You Die
- Best Vegan: Vegan Cookies Invade Your Cookie Jar
- Best Holiday: Baking for Every Season
- Best for Cakes: The New Way to Cake
- Best Gluten-Free: Paleo Baking at Home
- Best for Desserts: Sweet: Desserts from London's Ottolenghi
- Best for Pie: The Perfect Pie
- Best for Young Adults: Dana's Bakery: 100 Decadent Recipes for Unique Desserts
- Best French: Modern French Pastry
- Best for Bread Baking: Bread on the Table
- Best High Altitude: High Altitude Baking
- Best International: Mooncake and Milk Bread
Best Overall: Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple
For Dorie Greenspan, James Beard Award-winning cookbook author of Baking With Dorie, the best recipes "are simple, rely on basic techniques, and have deep flavors and complex textures." But she doesn't get stuck on the details and instead creates recipes that are flexible, so you don't have to be rigid about finding the perfect butter or seasoning.
One of the must-bake recipes in her book is the Miso-Maple Loaf. Greenspan definitely hits the high notes with this recipe and the rest of this glorious collection. Incidentally, don't be in a rush to try everything, Greenspan invites you to personalize her recipes which might take a lot of taste tests along the way!
The Details: Written by Dorie Greenspan; published in 2021; includes 150 recipes
Best for Beginners: 50 Things to Bake Before You Die
This cookbook seems to pay homage to the "eat dessert first" ethos, in that there's a real commitment to creating dishes you'll love to eat and show off. "This book is designed for baking mortals like myself," Reedy said in press materials. "I cannot make a perfectly crimped pie crust, and my cakes don't look like works of art or even works of a third grader. The point of this book isn't to make the most beautiful lemon layer cake, but the tastiest, and that should be accessible to all levels of bakers."
We asked Reedy which recipes she'd recommend beginning with, and she said to start with the One-Bowl Fudgy Brownies from baking blogger Tessa Arias of Handle the Heat. "They're so good and easy," Reedy says. "Of course, the Milk Bar birthday cake is pretty iconic, too."
The Details: Written by Allyson Reedy; published in 2022; includes 50 recipes
Best Vegan: Vegan Cookies Invade Your Cookie Jar
If you follow a vegan or a quasi-vegan lifestyle, you might be familiar with Isa Chandra Moskowitz. She's written several energetic cookbooks, including Vegan Cupcakes Take Over the World and Vegan Brunch, filled with fun and sometimes unexpected recipes.
In Vegan Cookies Invade Your Cookie Jar, Moskowitz focuses on plant-based cookie recipes, which are made with alternatives to typical ingredients, like milk, butter, and eggs. Moskowitz guides you through classic and innovative cookie recipes, from NYC Black & Whites to Macadamia Ginger Crunch Drops, as well as recipes for vegan brownies, bars, biscuits, and beyond. She also lists cookies by their preparation method, so you can easily find one you'd like to try.
The Details: Written by Isa Chandra Moskowitz; published in 2009; includes 100 recipes
Best Holiday: Baking for Every Season
Though many of us celebrate specific holidays during the winter and then again during the springtime, they're not the same holidays. And all of our holidays have different foods and celebratory treats involved. And so while you may perfect your hot cross buns, your neighbor could be working on her hamantaschen. For that reason, we really like the idea of a seasonal cookbook.
Another perk is that you won't have to chase down out-of-season ingredients, these recipes were developed with the calendar year in mind. There is also clear information on the fruits that are available year-round (apples, bananas, and pineapples are all on the list). There's also a nice section with basic recipes, so you can perfect your sugar cookies and buttercream frosting.
The Details: Written by Weldon Owen; published in 2022; includes 125 recipes
Best for Cakes: The New Way to Cake
If you loved Benjamina Ebuehi's signature cakes when she appeared on The Great British Bake Off, you'll really appreciate how she starts with classic ingredients and then creates a culinary mash-up of her Nigerian roots and her life in multicultural London. The best part is the way the cakes are decorated; there's nothing heavy or gooey to master, but rather airy glazes or crunch. Plus, she dedicates the book to all of us, saying, "to everyone who simply loves cake."
The Details: Written by Benjamina Ebuehi; published in 2019; includes 60 recipes
Best Gluten-Free: Paleo Baking at Home
One of the things most appealing about this baking cookbook is that instead of trying to recreate traditional recipes, they're instead reimagined. So, for instance, popular blogger Rosen, of Paleo Running Momma, created a rich but not too sweet version of Salted Caramel Turtle Brownies, which uses full-fat coconut milk and coconut sugar to create the caramel.
Rosen also explains which flours she uses most often. While she uses arrowroot and tapioca flour almost interchangeably, that method doesn't work quite as well for her when using larger quantities. It is this type of aside that makes it worth reading the book and not just finding individual recipes to try.
The Details: Written by Michele Rosen; published in 2020; includes 60 recipes
Best for Desserts: Sweet: Desserts from London's Ottolenghi
Yotam Ottolenghi's cookbooks are all incredible, but in this book of desserts, he reveals a bit about the way he combines flavors and textures to create an experience along with a delicious taste. And while almost every cookbook includes a few desserts, that sometimes feels like an afterthought. This cookbook puts desserts front and center and makes us pay attention to every single ingredient.
You might know Ottolenghi for his main course or starter recipes, but the internationally lauded owner of London restaurants actually began his career as a pastry chef. But what's really intriguing is the way he rethinks what we think dessert should be. For instance, Ottolenghi's version of a flourless chocolate cake is enhanced with coffee, walnuts, and rosewater. It isn't a new taste as much as an essence that's added to a classic.
The Details: Written by Yotam Ottolenghi; published in 2017; includes 200 recipes
Best for Pie: The Perfect Pie
Even though we call simple tasks "easy as pie," executing the art of the perfect pie is a lot more complicated than the saying suggests. For instance, what if you want a fluffy meringue or spicy but sweet peach filling? Now, that's when things get more complicated. What's fun about this cookbook is that in addition to a no-roll crust, they also have a host of updated pie ideas including pie pops, muffin tin pops, and the ever-elusive galettes. And there are a ton of photos along with helpful information for beginners and seasoned bakers alike.
The Details: Written by America's Test Kitchen; published in 2019; includes 180 recipes
Best for Young Adults: Dana's Bakery: 100 Decadent Recipes for Unique Desserts
This wildly creative baking cookbook by Dana Pollack of the eponymous Dana's Bakery has recipes for her creative macarons and cookies, and also for their lovechild, Mookies (a macaron baked inside of a cookie). The reason that young adults might really enjoy this cookbook is that the recipes are anything but boring, including ones like Cereal Bowl Cookies and Frosted Flakes No-Bake Cheesecake. Most importantly, Pollack provides easy-to-follow instructions, so the macarons don't seem quite as complicated or intimidating to bake.
The Details: Written by Dana Pollack; published in 2021; includes 100 recipes
Best French: Modern French Pastry
Want to turn your kitchen into a French cafe? Cheryl Wakerhauser, the owner of Pix Pâtisserie, wrote this cookbook featuring classically French dessert recipes with modern twists. You can learn how to make all your favorite sweets, including petits fours, eclairs, and entremets. Best of all, the cookbook includes assembly tips, so you're not just told the ingredients and baking temperature, you'll also know how to craft these stunning treats. It's important to note that many of the recipes in this book are fairly complicated and time-consuming, but you should expect nothing less from French pastry making. For example, the Cherry Bomb looks deceptively simple but involves at least five different steps to create the masterpiece.
The Details: Written by Cheryl Wakerhauser; published in 2017; includes 41 recipes
Best for Bread Baking: Bread on the Table
It's no secret that baking bread has become more popular than ever during the last couple of years. And while some prefer using bread machines and making endless variations of sourdough bread, other bakers are upping their bread baking game. If the latter sounds like you, this cookbook is an excellent guide.
Instead of solely featuring traditional breads, culinary instructor and baker David Norman dives extensively into European breads as well. So you might try out baking French bread including lesser-known variations, but there's also Scandinavian bread along with a few others to pique your interest. Overall, this is a cookbook for those who love history, food culture, photographs, and of course, bread.
The Details: Written by David Norman; published in 2019; unknown number of recipes
Best High Altitude: High Altitude Baking
If you've ever tried baking in higher altitudes, you know how challenging it can be to get something to rise, aerate, or simply stay together. Luckily, this cookbook provides recipes and tips developed by high-altitude baking experts at Colorado State University Extension. That means that even the chocolate cake recipe is meant for a cook living between 3,500-10,000 feet. One thing to keep in mind, there are cake mixes included in the recipes with tips on how to adjust them based on your altitude. If you're a baking purist, this might seem a bit oversimplified for your skillset.
The Details: Written by Patricia Kendall Ph.D. and Colorado State University Extension; published in 2018; includes 200 recipes
Best International: Mooncakes and Milk Bread
Thanks to this cookbook, you can replicate intricate creations found at Chinese bakeries in your own kitchen. In addition to recipes that include everything from classic pork buns to whimsical cakes and cookies, there is a host of useful information and beautifully illustrated step-by-step tips that go beyond baking Chinese treats. Plus, there are personal and family photographs that are incredibly sweet and poignant. Don't miss the section titled "Sharing Chinese American Stories through a Chinese American Lens" which offers background, images, and tips to better understand the origins of these recipes and connect to her culture.
There are also tips you'll be able to use in all your baking, including how to knead dough without a stand mixer and how to infuse creams and custards with tea flavors. This cookbook also has a strong visual element, so you're not just reading about the techniques, you can see clearly how every step leads to the next. As for me, I really need to try to make Goong Goong's Almond Cookies.
The Details: Written by Kristina Cho; published in 2021; unknown number of recipes
Our Takeaway
We chose Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple as our best overall pick because it includes a variety of sweet and savory recipes, with some being classics and others having some unique twists. It's suitable for beginners and pros and is neatly organized so you can easily find a dish you want to try. Best of all, it was written by Dorie Greenspan who is a James Beard Award-winning author.
How to Pick the Right Baking Cookbook
Skill Level
When choosing a cookbook it's important to pay attention to the level of detail (and the number of ingredients) in every recipe. If you're a beginner baker, you probably don't want to read through incredibly complicated instructions and endless lists of ingredients. And for the record, being a beginner baker isn't a pejorative; it simply means that you can start off by mastering the basics before tackling a Croquembouche.
On the other hand, even the most experienced bakers refer back to cookbooks from time to time. "I always go back to them to refresh my skills," said Chef Joseph Settepani of Bruno's Bakery in NYC when asked about his favorite baking cookbooks.
Specialty
Reach for baking cookbooks that match your passion and goals. If you want to learn how to bake French desserts, consider a recipe book either dedicated to French baked goods or one that includes a nice variety. If your passion is for cookies and you want to explore new kinds, look for a cookbook that has as many cookie variations as possible. For those who don't have a specific type of dessert in mind, baking cookbooks with a little bit of everything are always a good choice.
Number of Recipes
While it can be fun to read through hundreds of recipes, it can also be exhausting. When choosing a cookbook, decide if you'd rather have your selection carefully curated, or prefer to have a dozen varieties of snickerdoodles. Some cookbooks don't list the number of recipes, so try to flip through to see if there are loads of pages. Sometimes the best cookbooks are packed with step-by-step instructions, which are probably more valuable to a nascent baker than ones with hundreds of recipes.
Photography
What is it about food photography that makes us salivate and attempt to recreate what we see? The best food photography isn't just visually stunning, it also gives you an idea of the food texture, color, plating ideas, and about a dozen other things.
Why Take Our Word For It?
Rachel Weingarten determined the best baking cookbooks based on her expertise as a former professional baker. She owned a bakery and has whipped up desserts alongside James Beard Award-winning chefs. She considered the recipe and instruction quality, skill level, photography, and overall value of several different cookbooks before selecting the winners.