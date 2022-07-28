The Best Anti-Fatigue Mats, Tested by Allrecipes
If the thought of coming home from work only to stand in front of your stove all night makes you cringe just thinking about your feet, then you might need an anti-fatigue mat. If you've never heard of an anti-fatigue mat, they're specially made, ultra cushy mats made for long-term standing or for longer cooks, like prime rib or Bolognese sauce. You'll find them in nearly every restaurant kitchen, as well as under the feet of cashiers, people with standing desks, hair stylists, and even in laundry rooms! These cloud-like mats make standing while cooking a tolerable and even a comfortable experience.
If you're looking to replace a mat that's just no longer working for you or are looking to commit to the anti-fatigue mat lifestyle, there's a mat that suits your needs on this list. Our professional Allrecipes testers rounded up all the best mats on the market and evaluated them on all the categories that matter most to home cooks. We looked at price, value, size, thickness, ease of cleaning, and even colors to determine which ones were worthy of our tests. We put 17 mats through the wringer to road test them in a kitchen setting, with the Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat coming out on top. Read on to see how our favorites stand up next to each other.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat
- Easiest to Clean: Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat for Home and Office
- Best Splurge: GelPro NewLife EcoPro Commercial Grade Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat
- Best Cushion: Anti Fatigue Mat Floor Kitchen Mat, FEATOL Standing Desk Mat Foam Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mats Comfort Standing
- Best Design: KANGAROO 3/4″ Thick Superior Comfort, Relieves Pressure, All Day Ergonomic Stain Resistant Floor Rug Anti Fatigue Cushion Mat
- Best Large: Cactus Mat 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat
Best Overall: Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat
Also available at Sears and Gorilla Grip.
Why It's Great
- Helps posture
- Easy to clean
- Thick
Grain of Salt
- Not non-slip
If you're looking for the Goldilocks of kitchen mats, the Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat is it. Cushy without being too soft, supportive without being too firm, textured without being too textured, and hard to clean, it's really got everything. The thicker-than-usual cushioning on the mat's interior allows your heels to sort of sink in. With a thickness of 1.35 inches, it's almost twice as thick as many of the other mats on the market. Our testers loved this feature and noted that it sort of forces you to stand up straight. They also said they didn't feel any difference standing on it compared to the bare floor, so it's not overly bouncy, and your feet don't sink in too much. There's a slight texture to these mats — almost like the wrinkles you'd see in leather — so they don't get slippery when wet, but there are no ribs or crevices for food and dirt to get stuck. You can easily wipe this mat clean or even hose it off if necessary.
The only major downside of this mat is that the exterior material isn't non-slip, and the mat doesn't have any slip resistance to keep the mat from sliding around. This isn't a deal-breaker, but from a safety point of view, it's important to keep in mind.
The Details: Rubber exterior with foam interior; 32 x 20 inches; weighs 2.85 pounds; available in 14 colors; rinse to clean
Easiest to Clean: Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat for Home and Office
Why It's Great
- Not cumbersome
- Durable
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Small
For something that goes on the ground and is getting stomped over all day, being able to easily clean it is a must. We love this Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat for Home and Office because of its primarily smooth texture. It can easily be hosed off and wiped dry for daily cleaning or after a spill. One of our testers said, "I wouldn't want anything (water or otherwise) seeping into the foam layers and then mildewing [or] rotting." Our testers also noted that while it felt cushy, it wasn't noticeable compared to standing on the bare floor. It's cheesy without being cumbersome and overly noticeable and distracting. Some reviewers noted that their mats were declining in durability after a year and a half, but our test kitchen felt that for just over twenty bucks, that's some impressive longevity.
Like some of the other mats on this list, this mat is tiny. If you're someone that moves around a lot when they cook, you don't get the full benefits. This mat has a pretty abrupt taper on the edge, so, in my experience, standing on the edge can hurt your feet over time. This is best suited for kitchen setups where you're standing in one place the entire time you use it.
The Details: Rubber exterior with foam interior; 36 x 20 x 0.6 inches; 3.3lbs; available in dark brown and black; rinse to clean
Best Splurge: GelPro NewLife EcoPro Commercial Grade Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat
Why It's Great
- Very supportive
- Edges lay flat
- Slip-resistant
Grain of Salt
- Difficult to clean
Investing in your feet is always a good investment. If you're going to drop some extra cash on a piece of kitchen equipment, a mat like the GelPro NewLife EcoPro Commercial Grade Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat is it. Our testers thought this mat was well worth its price tag because of its superior support. While some mats can be supportive but too firm, our testers described this one as "supportive and cushy." When asked if they would buy one for themselves or recommend this mat to family and friends, they answered yes to both. The manufacturer boasts 'high-traction' material on the floor-side of this mat that ensures that the mat won't slide around your kitchen. This mat has a unique design that took our testers multiple washes and a few extra rinsings to get it fully clean.
The Details: Biofoam; 32 x 20 inches; weighs 4.5 pounds; scrub and rinse to clean
Related: The Best Stoves You Can Order Online
Best Cushion: FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat Floor Kitchen Mat
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Extra thick
- Extremely cushiony
- Non-slip
Grain of Salt
- Small
If you happen to be looking for an anti-fatigue mat that can also double as a pillow in a pinch, the FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat Floor Kitchen Mat fits the bill. This is one of the thickest mats we have on this list, and it feels like a cloud. When asked if they would buy one for themselves, our testers said yes and added that they loved the thickness. "It felt like my foot almost sank or indented in [the] mat — very cushy," one tester remarked. The mat's surface has a unique texture that makes it non-slip and protects you against spills.
Our only gripe with this mat is that we wish there were more of it! When asked, our testers said they'd prefer it if it were a little bigger. This is an excellent ultra-soft mat if you're going to be standing in one place for an extended period, but if you plan to step away from a single spot, this mat might not be large enough for your needs.
The Details: PU leather exterior with gel and memory foam interior; 32 x 20 inches; wights 5.14 pounds; wipe to clean
Best Design: KANGAROO 3/4" Thick Superior Comfort Anti Fatigue Cushion Mat
Why It's Great
- Even weight distribution
- Very supportive
- Comes in a variety of colors and designs
Grain of Salt
- Difficult to clean
The KANGAROO 3/4" Anti Fatigue Cushion Mat shone brightly in the design category because of its supportive material, tapered edge, and various pattern and color options. This mat was one of the firmer ones we tested, but it still got a rating on comfort. Our testers said this mat has "even support, from heel to toe. Firm, but comfortable." Even though the foam is firm and supportive, this mat is less than three pounds and easy to move around as needed. It feels lightweight and feathery, but with the support you need to feel comfortable after hours of cooking. Our testers loved this mat because they felt like their weight was evenly distributed when their feet were even on the mat. Some more cushy mats can cause the heels to sink in or feel uneven, but this mat measures up.
We loved the texture on the mat for its gripping properties, but the treads and crevices made it more difficult to clean. Food and debris can get stuck, so just hosing off this mat doesn't cut it.
The Details: Rubber exterior with foam interior; 32 x 20 inches; weighs 2.82 pounds; available in 24 colors; wipe to clean
Best Large: Cactus Mat 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat
Also available at Restaurant Supply and WebstaurantStore.
Why It's Great
- Versatile
- Good value
- Textured grip
Grain of Salt
- Difficult to clean
- Heavy
For those who want a mat that covers most of the kitchen floor, the Cactus Mat 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat is the mat for you. Our testers felt this mat was a great value since it's nearly twice as large as some other mats on this list but not much more expensive. We also loved its versatility; this mat is extra large and has you covered from the stove to the sink to the fridge and back. Some mats are for small spaces or only work if you're planning on standing in one place, but our testers loved that they could move around the kitchen "without stepping foot on the floor." And if you think that a mat this big can't also be comfortable and supportive, think again. We loved the cushion on this mat; our testers said it was thick and gave support through the bottom of the feet. The texture of the mat grips the treads of your shoes and ensures a totally non-slip surface.
The size of this mat can also be a negative when it comes to cleaning. Our testers found this challenging to clean since it doesn't fit in a kitchen sink. You definitely have to drag it outside to clean it properly, which can be a feat since this mat is 14 pounds.
The Details: Non-absorbent "closed-cell" nitrile rubber; 60 x 35 inches; weighs 14 pounds; outdoor hose cleaning
Our Takeaway
For the best overall experience and best value, the Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat is our number one choice. When ergonomic cushion and support are the essential factors, the FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat Floor Kitchen Mat is the best pick.
How to Pick the Right Anti-Fatigue Mat
Material
Depending on which factors are most important to you, different materials might suit your needs better. Some exterior materials like rubber are easier to clean, while some interiors like gel or memory foam are cushier to stand on.
Size
Knowing the size of your space and the area you plan to be standing is important when shopping for a new mat. If you have a large kitchen, you might be more interested in our large-size pick. But if you only plan to stand right in front of your stove, a more compact choice is probably a better choice.
Design
When it comes to design, two major factors to consider are whether or not the edge is tapered and the non-slip properties of the mats. A tapered edge is more comfortable to stand on if you end up on the edge, but they can sometimes be easier to trip on for people who are stepping off the mat often. Non-slip coatings help to keep the mat's surface from being slippery if getting wet is a concern, while slip-resistant mats are immune to sliding around the kitchen if you happen to be moving around on it a lot.
Ease of Cleaning
No one likes to spend their precious time in the kitchen focused on cleaning, but unfortunately, it's part of the process. When selecting a new anti-fatigue mat, knowing how long you want to spend cleaning or what cleaning methods you're willing to do is very important. Most mats can just be wiped clean or hosed off, but some require a more specialized approach.
About Our Tests
For this test, our professional product testers started with 17 mats. They broke the testing up into two parts: performance and cleaning.
For the performance portion of the test, each tester had one mat underneath them that they stood on for one hour while cooking. After the hour was up, each tester rated how their feet, ankles, knees, hips, back, and shoulders felt. This was repeated two more times with different mats per tester for eight mats per day. The tests were then once again fully repeated on another day.
After the performance testing was over, it was time for our testers to evaluate how easy it was to clean each mat. The testers sprinkled 1/4 cup of flour and three tablespoons of molasses onto the mats. The mats were left to sit for 12 hours and were then cleaned according to the manufacturers' directions.
Common Questions
What is an anti-fatigue mat?
Put most simply, an anti-fatigue mat is any mat with some sort of cushioning that is meant to be stood on for long periods. Most anti-fatigue mats are made of some type of foam cushion — think a really thick yoga mat. The purpose of these mats is to alleviate foot pain from long-term standing as well as relieve pressure on many different body parts that come with standing for long periods. Anti-fatigue mats make it easier to stand for more extended time frames and more comfortable while you do it. Some kitchen tasks require some extra elbow grease, like removing stubborn sink stains or kneading pasta dough, and having a mat under your feet while experiencing that added pressure and stress on your joints can make a world of difference.
Do anti-fatigue mats work?
Walking into nearly any restaurant kitchen, you'll see some mats on the ground. Chefs, cooks, dishwashers, and bartenders stand on the hard floor while they work for sometimes 12 or more hours per day. Anti-fatigue mats are considered safety equipment in most kitchens; that's how important they are. These mats are vitally essential and definitely work to support employees' feet and make their days a little more comfortable. Standing for prolonged periods not only puts a lot of pressure on the feet but also on the ankles, knees, hips, back, and even shoulders. Anti-fatigue mats add a cushion that can take the pressure off these joints. If you're standing for any length of time, even at home, protecting your feet is extremely important, and one of the best ways to do that is to invest in an anti-fatigue mat. Another way to care for your feet while cooking like investing in a good pair of kitchen shoes.
How do you clean an anti-fatigue mat?
Some mats differ from brand to brand, but most mats can easily be wiped clean with a wet dish towel. Just fill a bowl with warm water and a few drops of dish soap, dip the towel in the water, and wipe the mat off. For more trough cleaning or sanitizing, try an antibacterial cleaner and a scrubbing cloth. Most mats can also be hosed off if you're dealing with a fresh spill or just want a quick rinse.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Our Allrecipes professional product testers tested each mat on this list. Our testers are devoted culinary professionals with an acute sense for product testing. Each mat was tested individually, assessed, and compared to the others in a side-by-side evaluation to measure each against the other.
Nick DeSimone wrote and compiled this list. They have been a professional cook for nearly a decade and have seen the first-hand benefit of standing on anti-fatigue mats. In various restaurants, Nick has stood on many different brands and kinds of mats, so they know which are the most comfortable and durable. They also have first-hand knowledge of which mats don't live up to their performance promises or have fatal flaws that make them unsuitable for home use.