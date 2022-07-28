The Best Anti-Fatigue Mats, Tested by Allrecipes

Best Overall: Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat

Also available at Sears and Gorilla Grip.

Why It's Great

Helps posture

Easy to clean

Thick

Grain of Salt

Not non-slip

If you're looking for the Goldilocks of kitchen mats, the Gorilla Grip Anti Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat is it. Cushy without being too soft, supportive without being too firm, textured without being too textured, and hard to clean, it's really got everything. The thicker-than-usual cushioning on the mat's interior allows your heels to sort of sink in. With a thickness of 1.35 inches, it's almost twice as thick as many of the other mats on the market. Our testers loved this feature and noted that it sort of forces you to stand up straight. They also said they didn't feel any difference standing on it compared to the bare floor, so it's not overly bouncy, and your feet don't sink in too much. There's a slight texture to these mats — almost like the wrinkles you'd see in leather — so they don't get slippery when wet, but there are no ribs or crevices for food and dirt to get stuck. You can easily wipe this mat clean or even hose it off if necessary.

The only major downside of this mat is that the exterior material isn't non-slip, and the mat doesn't have any slip resistance to keep the mat from sliding around. This isn't a deal-breaker, but from a safety point of view, it's important to keep in mind.

The Details: Rubber exterior with foam interior; 32 x 20 inches; weighs 2.85 pounds; available in 14 colors; rinse to clean