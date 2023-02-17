Amazon Marked Down Top Brands Like Lodge, Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Up to 77% Off This Weekend

Since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, finding proper discounts and deals on kitchenware has been hard — until this weekend. With Presidents Day officially here, retailers are slashing prices on wished-for essentials perfect for all of your kitchen spaces, and Amazon is ahead of the curve.

Now's the perfect time to grab any upgrades, replacements, or wishlist items you've been eyeing, since you can score discounts up to 77 percent off on its deals page. Shop cookware, appliances, tools, food storage containers, organizers, and cleaning supplies on sale, just in time to bring in the new season.

You'll find top brands like Ninja, GreenPan, Lodge, Cuisinart, Rubbermaid, and more, with prices starting at just $7 this weekend. Keep scrolling to shop 30 of the best kitchenware deals on Amazon.

Best Cookware Deals

Whether you're in dire need of a new set of cookware, or just want to grab a few additional pieces, there are tons of cookware pieces on sale at Amazon. Score our favorite already affordable cookware set 50 percent off right now. The GreenPan Hudson bundle comes with four cookware pieces, plus tools. You'll get a 9.5-inch frying pan, an 11-inch frying pan with a lid, a 1.5-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauté pan with lid, plus a slotted spoon and spatula. We love how effortlessly nonstick each piece is, plus the coating is nontoxic. You'll also be able to grab individual items, like this Lodge Dutch oven for 41 percent off. It's essential for cold-weather soups and stews, but also great for bubbling up fresh tomato sauce any time of year. It comes in tons of colors, like lavender purple, caribbean blue, a fiery red, and a creamy white.

Best Appliance Deals

The deals extend right into appliances too, and you can snag kitchen helpers like this Black + Decker electric griddle on sale for its lowest price this month. It's an Allrecipes tested favorite too, thanks to how easy it is to use and clean. It's a family-sized griddle, coming in at 13-by-22-inches, so you'll have plenty of surface area to cook up breakfasts, burgers, vegetables, and more. This model comes with a warming tray to keep your pancakes warm while you finish the batch, plus a drip tray to help make cleanup even easier. Another great appliance deal is on one of our tested favorites for vacuum sealers, from Nesco, which you can get for 35 percent off. It's a kitchen essential not just for preserving food, but it'll also help you save money. Buy extra items on sale at the grocery store, and use it to properly seal and vacuum pack items to go in the freezer.

Best Tool and Gadget Deals

If you're searching for the next tool or gadget to amp up your cooking projects, look no further than Amazon. Shoppers swear by this vegetable chopper to help them cut their prep time in half. It's great for projects where you don't need or want perfect cuts too, like cozy soups, rustic chilis, or even blended dips, sauces, and more. With over 41,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, reviewers love that it can chop, dice, slice, julienne, spiralize, or cut vegetables into ribbons in just one fluid motion. All you have to do is choose and attach the blade you need. If you're in need of a new cutting board, this Farberware one is only $6 right now. Though simple in design, Allrecipes testers love that it's exactly what you need for prepping anything, but works especially well for raw proteins. Its plastic material is easy to clean and dishwasher safe, plus it has a large surface area at 14-by-11-inches.

Best Food Storage Container Deals

Once making and eating your food is all said and done, you need a place to store the leftovers. Oftentimes, a good container can help keep your fridge tidy even if you use it to store freshly or washed cut produce or pre-prepped meals. For the most well-rounded option, grab this discounted 10-piece Rubbermaid container set. It comes with airtight lids that are flat enough for stacking, and a ton of different sized containers, from small half-cup ones, to a larger 20-cup container. Since they're plastic, they're lightweight, and they're also dishwasher-safe. For dry ingredients, these round glass containers are the perfect grab, since they're 40 percent off right now. They'll keep your items fresh thanks to the airtight seal, plus the see-through design makes it easy to see what you have and how much you have left.

Best Cleaning and Organization Deals

Cookware and kitchenware aside, cleaning supplies are essential to a well-run kitchen. Since our favorite season for an organization overhaul is not too far away, now's the perfect time to grab some helpful items at a lower price. Save on this O-Cedar mop while it's 42 percent off. It comes with the mop itself (along with four mop heads), plus a bucket with a hands-free wring system. It's the TLC your kitchen floors likely deserve, and with more than 31,000 five-star ratings, this mop is a consistent shopper favorite. And, while you're giving your fridge a good scrub, you may as well organize it. These discounted Hoojo containers are a great place to start. Use them to separate sections in your fridge, like drinks, condiments, and produce.