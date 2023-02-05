The Best Amazon Kitchen Gadget Deals Under $15 This Month

February is your last chance to stock up on cold-weather cooking essentials, as well as prepare for the spring season ahead. Whether you're looking for a tool that will make cooking soup easier, or are looking forward to produce-filled salads, I've got good news.

Right now, Amazon is filled with great deals on kitchen gadgets to fit your February cooking style, no matter what it looks like. And best of all, these tools are all on sale and priced under $15. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite kitchen deals on Amazon this month.

Best Kitchen Deals Under $15 on Amazon:

Amazon

Buy it: Bonsenkitchen Milk Frother, $8 (was $15); Amazon

Whether you're planning on making a cappuccino or a latte, this milk frother is essential. Simply add your milk of choice to a glass, and turn this tool on. It'll have your milk frothy and ready to make latte art in no time. There are plenty of colors to choose from, and with over 61,000 5-star ratings, it won't disappoint.

Amazon

Buy it: Shadowgallery Meat Chopper, $8 (was $15); Amazon

Pulverizing meat (or even tomatoes) once it's in the pan can be tough work, but with the right tool, it's easy. This meat chopper went viral on TikTok because of how simple it makes this often-difficult task. Not only does it have a contoured head, but it's also nonstick and easy to clean; It may just replace your spatula for good.

Amazon

Buy it: Laxinis World Egg Rings, 4-Pack, $9 (was $12); Amazon

Sunny side up eggs are great for breakfast, but if you want to add a touch more elegance to them, check out these egg rings. They'll keep your eggs perfectly shaped while they cook, so you can put them on English muffins or toast without the whites drooping over the sides. Of course, these egg rings can pull also double duty as pancake molds.

Amazon

Buy it: Yellrin Magnetic Measuring Spoons, Set of 7, $13 (was $30); Amazon

Measuring spoons are a kitchen essential, but personally, I find the ones that come on a key-ring to be frustrating. They always get tangled and twisted, and it's difficult to pull the one you actually need out from the mess. Enter these magnetic measuring spoons, which snap together and pull apart with ease. They'll help you stay organized in the kitchen, and measure precisely, too. What else could you want from a set of measuring spoons?

Amazon

Buy it: Cokunst Electric Wine Bottle Opener, $11 (was $17); Amazon

We've all had that embarrassing moment where we struggle to open a bottle of wine in front of someone. This electric corkscrew will help prevent that from ever happening again, and make opening a bottle of vino easier than ever. The brand says you can open up to 100 bottles per charge, which is more than I drink in a year. And with a sleek design, you can leave it out on the counter—it won't take up much more room than a regular corkscrew.

Amazon

Buy it: Perfect Pod 6-Pack Reusable K-Cups and Scoop, $14 (was $25); Amazon

If you have a Keurig, might I suggest switching out your K-Cups for a more sustainable alternative? These reusable K-Cups are easy to use: just fill them with your preferred coffee grounds and pop them in your machine. Once your coffee is brewed, you can empty them out, wash them in the sink, and use them all over again.

Amazon

Buy it: ROUUO Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $14 (was $87); Amazon

Here's one deal you definitely don't want to miss. This instant read thermometer is over 80 percent off right now. If you've ever roasted a chicken and wondered when it was done, you'll never have to guess again. This quick-read thermometer will take the guesswork out of cooking proteins to perfection, and is compact enough to store in a drawer (or even your pocket!).

Amazon

Buy it: CUPLES Handheld Knife Sharpener, $8 with coupon (was $20); Amazon

Get your knives sharp and ready to cut through anything with this knife sharpener that's over 50 percent off. It has two slots: one for coarse sharpening and one to create a polished blade. It's small, has a non-slip base for added safety, and—at a price like this—worth grabbing to get your dull knives back in working order.

Amazon

Buy it: Zulay Garlic Press, $11 (was $20); Amazon

I add garlic to pretty much everything I cook (except dessert), and mincing it is a real pain. This garlic press makes it so much simpler. All you have to do is add a clove, and it will create minced garlic in just seconds; It's kind of like a garlic juicer. Right now, it's almost half off, so it'll save you both time and money.

