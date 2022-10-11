Get your carts ready because Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is finally here. The site's first-ever holiday shopping extravaganza runs from today, October 11, through tomorrow, October 12, and there are thousands of deals at up to 43 percent less for shoppers to shop.

The two-day sale is full of extra-special deals exclusively for Prime members (although there will also be deals available to nonmembers too). If you're not a subscriber yet, signing up is easy, and you can always commit to a 30-day free trial to access the sale.

There's no shortage of incredible Black Friday-level deals to snap up, from cookware and bakeware to small appliances and storage. You'll find fabulous options from top brands like Lodge, KitchenAid, Wüsthof, and Pyrex, and prices as low as $11. Whether it's time to refresh your home for fall, or you're finally ready to splurge on a premium product, the Early Access Sale is a great opportunity.

Amazon has marked down the prices of over 16,500 items, and the discounts are almost too good to be true. While the sheer amount of deals can feel overwhelming —don't worry, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite items to shop during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals:

There's no better time than the present to stock up on quality cookware for all of your sautéing, searing, and stirring to come. This four-piece Lodge Cast Iron set is a great option, and it's 43 percent off right now. It comes with a 10.25-inch skillet, 10.5-inch round griddle, a 5-quart Dutch oven, and a corresponding lid. Each piece is durable and versatile; you'll achieve perfectly cooked proteins, skillet brownies, soups, and more without needing another set.

Another cookware standout is this Lodge Dutch oven that's $20 off. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and will help you welcome soup and stew season with open arms. Choose from a host of colorful options, including red, Caribbean blue, lagoon, and pumpkin — all of which are on sale.

If you're looking for a quality set of skillets, snap up this 17-piece pan set from T-Fal for only $122. Made with a durable layer of hard-anodized aluminum, these pieces can withstand scratches, warping, and are oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Their nonstick coating is easy to clean, and they even have a design that indicates when the surface is heated.

Amazon

Best Knife Deals:

Since Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas are not too far away, it's best to upgrade your knife collection before it's too late. Start by picking up this 26-piece carving kit to create the jack-o'-lantern of your dreams. For only $13, it comes with all of the necessary tools to decorate with confidence, like a scoop, cutter, and 24 different stencils.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a handy and sharp tool to carve your Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham in a cinch, then this Wüsthof carving kit is your best bet. A stainless steel two-prong fork and razor sharp carving knife comes packaged in a beautiful wooden box, and carves through proteins easily. Plus Amazon shoppers confirm it also makes a great host gift.

Another great choice? This Wüsthof 6-inch Chef's knife that you'll cherish for years, and it's 40 percent off. It's perfect for everyday prep tasks like chopping produce or slicing chicken breast, while also versatile enough for tougher jobs, like chopping butternut squash.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Storage Deals:

No matter how skilled you are in the kitchen, having an organized space is an absolute must. Kickstart your fall organization with this 5-piece Oxo set, that's 20 percent less. It comes with three different-sized containers, ranging from the smallest .3-quart to the largest 2.1-quart size. Each container is made from durable BPA-free plastic, with airtight lids to keep items fresh as well as dishwasher-safe.

Tackling your chaotic pantry cabinets can pose a challenge, which is why you should snap up this turntable and plastic bin set for only $26. It has over 8,600 glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, thanks to its sturdy rotating design and handy bins that keep all of your oils, spices, and jars easily accessible.

Amazon

Best Bakeware Deals:

Baking season is in full swing, so why not upgrade your collection with some quality pieces. Start by grabbing this sturdy set of pot holders from KitchenAid to prevent burns when retrieving hot pans from the oven. It has an attached loop at the top to easily hang it and measures just 7-inches by 10-inches, so it won't take up too much space in your kitchen.

When it comes to planning for the holidays, this festive mini loaf pan from Nordic Ware is sure to steal the show, outlined with adorable snowmen, gingerbread, presents, and more for the perfect holiday treat. Or snap up this 3.6-Quart Lodge Casserole Pan at a massive 50% off. It makes a great canvas for pasta bakes, saucy protein dishes, and thick sauces. Plus, its oval-design can double as a serving piece for your dinner parties.

Amazon

Best Small Appliance Deals:

Some of the best discounts you'll find during this fall event are on big-ticket appliances. Take this Instant Pot Duo Crisp for example, which is $60 off right now. It has 13 programmable functions to streamline your slow-cooked meat roasts, soups, and stews.

If you've ever wanted an air fryer but missed the boat, now's your shot to grab a great one at a discount. Pick up the beloved Nuwave Brio 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for crispy air fryer french fries, Buffalo cauliflower, and proteins in a pinch. It's $40 off and can be programmed as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and has over 100 pre-programmed cooking presets.

Amazon

Best Drinkware and Serveware Deals

Harry Potter fans, rejoice. You can now wow your guests at your next gathering with this Harry Potter themed artisan cheese board. For only $42, you'll get a quality-made 18-inch board that is perfect for hors d'oeuvres, cheeses, and charcuterie.

Enjoy hot or cold beverages on the go with this Simple Modern thermos. Its double-walled insulated interior keeps beverages hot for over eight hours, and cold for up to 24 hours. Its tight lid snaps down to prevent spills and has a comfortable deep lip too. Choose from a 12-ounce or 18-ounce size, both of which come in a host of fun colors.

If you're in the market for a glassware set that is both practical and attractive, then snap up this set from Anchor Hocking. Currently 38 percent off, you get eight 12-ounce glasses and 16-ounce glasses for just $22. And since they're dishwasher-safe, you'll pick them up time and time again to enjoy iced coffees, cocktails, and soda.