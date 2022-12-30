26 of the Best Amazon Deals to Help Get Your Kitchen Ready for 2023

This time of the year is mostly spent shopping for others, but now that you've bought and given all of your holiday gifts, it's time to do some shopping for yourself. And thankfully, Amazon is slashing prices on cookware, kitchen appliances, entertainment and dining essentials, and so much more. If you're hoping to refresh your kitchen after the holiday gatherings it just went through, keep reading to shop our favorite deals going on right now.

Best Appliance Deals

Start off 2023 with the kitchen of your dreams. These deals on appliances will help you create countertops full of delicious possibilities. If you're looking for deals on blenders or soda makers, Amazon has deals for that. But the deal that stands out most is more than $100 off one of our favorite air-frying toasters, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro. Here are some more great appliance deals to shop.

Best Cookware and Bakeware Deals

Ranging from a beautiful set of nonstick cookware from Caraway to a do-it-all knife set from Henckels, Amazon has great deals to ring in the new year on cookware and bakeware. One that stood out to us was almost half off a Lodge reversible grill and griddle, perfect for pancakes, grilled cheeses, and so much more.

Best Gadget and Utensil Deals

No kitchen is complete without a few great gadgets to make cooking a little simpler. There's a shave ice maker on sale already getting us excited for summer and a sleek set of salt and pepper shakers that would look excellent on any tablescape. But if we had to pick just one gadget to get, it'd be this easy-to-use corkscrew that's 51% off.

Best Storage and Organization Deals

2023 is your year to get organized, and it all starts in the kitchen. Snag a set of mason jars while they're on sale, or hey, even a new bar cart sounds good right about now. But the best deal we found when it comes to storage is 15% off this set of Stasher bags. If you haven't heard of them, Stasher bags are reusable plastic bags, perfect for storing snacks, sandwiches, and anything else you'd use a plastic bag for, really.

Best Entertainment and Dining Deals

I don't know about you, but I'm taking this opportunity to step up my hosting game. Amazon has tons of deals on dinnerware, drinkware, and so much more to help make your home fit for a dinner party. If you're looking to grab new plates and bowls as we head into 2023, look no further: This set from Corelle is 20% off and has everything you need for a kitchen reset.