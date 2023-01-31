When it comes to Valentine's Day, we tend to stick to old reliables. Gifts like chocolate or flowers are sold in mass, and while they're solid options, sometimes we want to shake it up and think outside the box. But, it can be tough to think of ideas that fit the bill.

Thankfully Amazon has conveniently curated some of its shoppers' most-loved options for the love-filled holiday in a brand-new storefront. And there are tons of options for you or your loved ones' kitchens, from cocktail shakers to pizza stones to everyday water bottles and mugs, as well as fondue sets and pasta makers.

Regardless of your price range, there's an option for you too, with useful pieces starting at just $4 for wine stoppers to splurge-worthy $50 decanters. Shop 23 of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon below.

Amazon Shoppers' Most Loved Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts Under $25

Though it's always nice to grab a quick gift for someone you love or appreciate, there's no denying that keeping a budget is a good idea, too. All of these gifts come in under $25, which means you can pick one up and wrap it up for your loved one, or mix and match to create the perfect combo present.

Depending on your giftee, it might pay to grab a few everyday pieces you know they'll get tons of use from. And there are plenty of options that shoppers already know and love, like this fittingly pink ceramic coffee mug from Bosmarlin.

Amazon

Buy it: $14 (was $17); Amazon

It's got a stout, plump shape and can fit up to 18 ounces of liquid, perfect for a big morning cup of coffee or a hot chocolate with all the fixings. With more than 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, shoppers call out that it's exactly what they needed in their routine. It's large, has a low-profile, is easy to use and drink from, plus it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

You can also grab this tumbler for another gift you know will get plenty of use. It's a mega-bestseller on Amazon—there are 28,000 five-star ratings stacked up for it. It comes in white or colors like watermelon pink (perfect for the holiday!). Made with glass, it has a comfortable built-in silicone sleeve for easy holding and to prevent any slipping. It's also got a cute wooden lid and a straw to drink from. Throw it in the top rack of the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

Amazon

Buy it: $13 (was $16); Amazon

For those who love to host, why not grab them essentials like a cocktail shaker or even a pizza peel? Both can be used on the daily or to spruce up their next dinner party (or even your valentine's dinner, too).

The cocktail shaker from OXO is made with sleek stainless steel and silicone gaskets for an extra leak-proof design. The top also doubles as a cocktail jigger for breezy cocktail or mocktail making.

Amazon

Buy it: $23; Amazon

The pizza peel is another multi-tasker—use it as a helping hand for any homemade pizza-making projects, or as a charcuterie board, dessert board, or even cutting board in a pinch. Its rounded shape gives it a chic look for your most important hosting events, but it's also sturdy enough to hold any homemade pizza right out of the oven.

Amazon

Buy it: $20 (was $30); Amazon

Customers Most Loved Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts $25 and Over

If your budget is a little bigger, there is a whole range of shopper-loved options that span from $25 to $50. For an easy personalized option with a useful twist, grab this glass jar set and fill it with their favorite snacks and sweet treats.

Each jar holds 23-ounces, and with their corresponding bamboo lids, it's cute enough to display on countertops all year round. Shoppers also call out that they use it for their coffee station, in their kitchen cabinets, to hold tea, and more.

Amazon

Buy it: $30 (was $40); Amazon

Another fun gift they may not pick up for themselves is a milk frother. This option from Ezbasics takes the guesswork out of making fluffy milk for your favorite coffees, teas, hot cocoas and more. It works at just the click of a button—you simply fill it with your milk of choice, cover, choose hot or cold and hold the button until it froths up your milk to perfection.

"I bought this as a gift for my husband and he absolutely loves it! Very easy for him to use and clean. He enjoys having his creamer heated and a little froth on top as well," one person wrote in their review.

Amazon

Buy it: $43; Amazon

If you know your loved one is a wine lover, score this decanter as a thoughtful gift while it's discounted. "This is a great decanter. At this price point, it should be in every oenophile's wine cellar," one Amazon shopper said. It can hold a standard bottle of wine, and thanks to its nifty design, the wine will reach the widest part of the decanter for the most aeration.

Amazon

Buy it: $50 (was $63); Amazon

To make the most out of a romantic evening, this fondue pot is just the thing. There's seemingly no better time of year to grab one of these nostalgic pieces, whether you use it for a rich chocolate dip or a savory cheese-filled evening.

This model will hold up to 6 cups, plus it comes stocked with everything you need to complete the experience. You'll get six dipping forks with different colored ends to keep track of whose is whose, plus a rim to place on top of the fondue pot to hold each fork. And you don't have to worry about a huge mess afterwards. Each part is detachable and dishwasher-safe, so you can enjoy the experience with none of the fuss.

Amazon

Buy it: $40); Amazon