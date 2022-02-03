The 10 Most Popular Kitchen Items on Amazon Under $25
Stocking up on good-quality kitchen gear doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. Sure, we'd all love a kitchen filled with expensive name-brand products, but sometimes that's just not feasible.
And that's OK because there are some great budget-friendly kitchen items out there — including on Amazon. These 10 gadgets are all under $25, which means you can grab a couple of items without feeling guilty. Plus, who doesn't love free, two-day shipping?
Related Items
Hamilton Beach Food Processor
Let the Hamilton Beach food processor be your kitchen workhorse. Use it to chop vegetables and nuts or puree and emulsify dips, sauces, and dressings. Simply load up to three cups of ingredients and press down to chop — no knives needed!
Dash Waffle Maker
The Dash mini waffle maker is the perfect item for dorms, apartments, RVs, or just small kitchens. It will give you the perfect, personal waffles, hash browns, or cookies every time and because it's mini, you can store it basically anywhere.
Glass Olive Oil Bottle
If you use olive oil daily in your kitchen, it's time to invest in an olive oil dispenser. This set comes with the bottle, funnel, two pour spouts, and inner tops and corks, so you'll have everything you need to pour your olive oil with ease and control. Plus, the dark bottle protects oil from the sunlight and preserves its freshness.
2-Quart Crock-Pot
Slow cooking is the easiest way to get weeknight meals on the table. This two-quart Crock-Pot is great for when you're cooking for two or preparing small sides and appetizers. And, because it's only two quarts, it's a great portable Crock-Pot for parties and tailgates.
Measuring Spoons
Is it just us, or do you always seem to be missing one of your measuring spoons whenever you need it? Or struggle to read the measurement because it's so faded? You might as well grab a new set. This set of six spoons comes on a key ring so you will, hopefully, be able to keep track of them. Plus, the measurements range from 1/8 of a teaspoon all the way to 1 tablespoon.
Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For the iced coffee drinkers who drink the cold liquid gold year-round, you need this cold brew maker. Choose your favorite coffee grounds and add them to the mesh coffee filter, then let the coffee maker work its magic for 12 to 24 hours in the fridge. You'll have enough coffee for four servings, so you don't have to keep brewing every day.
Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan
A good nonstick skillet is necessary because they are so well loved in kitchens. The Sensarte nonstick skillet is made with a granite stone coating that is imported from Switzerland and lets you cook meals with less oil. Plus, with a magnetic conductive bottom, this skillet is suitable for all stoves.
Spice Rack Tray
Get organized with this four-tier spice rack. The metal rack can hold up to 32 spice jars and conveniently fits in your kitchen drawers, pull-out racks, or on countertops.
Secura Electric Wine Opener
We're firm believers that any vino drinker needs an electric wine opener. They're so easy to use and make opening wine bottles a breeze. The Secura wine opener is rechargeable, and can open 30 bottles on a single charge, so you'll never have to worry about changing the batteries.
Libbey Can Tumbler Glasses
These trendy tumbler glasses are great for elevating home bars or simply beautiful enough for everyday use. The glasses are shaped like cans and can hold 16 ounces — and even though they're marketed for soda and beer, they also make great cups for coffee, cocktails, or water.