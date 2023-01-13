Score Kitchen Appliances, Cookware, Tools, Organizers, and More Up to 77% Off Right Now on Amazon

It's officially that point in winter where there's so much time, and so little to do. The holidays have flown by, and all we're left with is slushy snow and a hit of ice cold air whenever we dare to venture outside. One of the best ways to cure the winter's boredom, however, is to cook up fun projects in the kitchen.

This is especially true when you've snapped up a new tool, appliance, or gadget that you want to try out, and if you've had the itch to try something new, you're in luck. Amazon has tons of deals stacked up for your slow weekends, from appliances to storage and organization, all up to 77% off.

Score items from brands like Philips, Ninja, Lodge, Crockpot, Henckels, OXO, Rubbermaid, and more right now. Shop 20 of the best deals below, starting at just $8.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

There's nothing like a brand new appliance to make your life a little easier and more exciting. They help get us out of our same old routines, and can be fun to experiment with. And, one of the best appliances for experimenting with is an air fryer. You can cook up just about anything in it until it's crisp and golden brown. One of our tested favorites is on sale for nearly 60% off right now. Testers found that the Philips XXL air fryer was the best overall for its ability to get the ultimate crunch on foods, plus it's easy to use and has a hefty basket. You can also grab a ton of our other favorite appliances on rare sale, like the Vitamix Professional Series 750 blender, perfect for making sauces, smoothies, mixed drinks, and more since it can pulverize, chop, or pulse anything you pop in it, according to testers.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

If you're looking to take on some new dinner recipes during a chilly winter's day, you'll need some great cookware to do it. A Dutch oven is a cold weather essential and you can score one on sale right now. Grab the Crockpot Dutch oven while it's more than half off for a moderate sized option. At 5 quarts, it's small enough for easy storage but large enough to cook up big batches of soup and stew. It's made from enameled cast iron, so it'll hold heat well while preventing anything from sticking to the bottom and sides. For a bigger option, snag the Lodge 7.5-quart Dutch oven. This beauty has the same perks as the Crockpot version, but Allrecipes testers gave it the high ranking of runner-up in their Dutch oven tests. It's incredibly sturdy and boils things up quickly, plus the design makes it easy to move from the stovetop to the oven.

Amazon

Best Tool and Gadget Deals

Sometimes, all you need is a nifty new tool to muster up some inspiration in the kitchen. This nearly half-off mortar and pestle set from ChefSofi will do just the trick. There's so many cuisines, dishes, and techniques to try with this tool. Grind fresh spices for dishes like curries, stews, and sauces. Use it to make your own pesto the traditional way, or whip up some fresh guacamole. This extra-large version allows for more variety, too. It's made with unpolished granite and comes with two different sized pestles for grinding and blending. If you're looking to host a dinner party, this 8-piece steak knife set from Home Hero will serve you well. It scored our best budget-friendly pick in our steak knives roundup since it's got the perfect blend of solid performance and good looks. Plus, you can throw them in the dishwasher on the top rack for easy cleanup.

Amazon

Best Food Storage and Organization Deals

Get a fresh start in the new year by tidying up your kitchen. There are tons of options on sale to help give you a boost. Find a variety of individual Pop containers on sale from OXO to help you organize your pantry. You can grab this small one, which is only $8 right now, for ingredients like baking soda, spices, or even an on-the-go snack. Or other on-sale sizes, like this 4.4-quart one for items like flour and oats. There are also options for organizing your drawers, like this Utopia silverware and utensil organizer. It's our favorite one, since it's adjustable and expandable, looks nice, and it's made from durable bamboo.