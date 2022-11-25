The 30 Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals Include Up to 76% Off Lodge, Cuisinart, and More

Well, it's official. Black Friday has finally arrived, and there are tons of retailers dishing out deals by the second. Amazon is no exception, and its sales page has been flooded with discounts since the beginning of fall.

Now that we've landed on one of the biggest sale days of the year, you can expect discounts of almost 80 percent off on all the kitchen tools, cookware, and appliances imaginable. That's not all — you can even score on pieces like patio furniture, too.

You'll find millions of deals today, according to the retailer, with the Black Friday sales event ending tonight at 11:59 pm EST. Whether you're searching for a gift or want to stock up on some items for yourself, we've got you covered. From durable cookware and smart appliances to helpful tools, storage solutions, cleaning products, and patio furniture, we've combed through Amazon's deal pages to deliver 30 of the best discounts.

Grab mainstay items like these on-sale cake pans, a Lodge cast iron pan for 40 percent off, and a 76 percent-off thermometer. It's also a great time to splurge on some luxury goods, like this rarely discounted De'Longhi espresso maker and this stainless steel All-Clad set that's nearly half off. And, for cleaning your kitchen or cozy outdoor gatherings, don't forget about options like this Bissel hybrid vacuum mop for $163 and this wood bistro patio furniture set for just over $200.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

While there are tons of cookware to scour across Amazon, you can't beat a good discount on basics like this 9-inch cake pan. It's on sale for over 30% off, which means it's the perfect time to grab a few, that way you're well prepared for any layer cakes you plan on baking up this season. If you're more of a savory-fan, don't miss out on this nonstick cookware set from GreenPan. It's almost half off, and stacked with eight pieces of essential cookware that not only heats up fast, but is incredibly nonstick. And, if you've always had your eye on All-Clad's stainless steel cookware, now's the time to snap up its 10-piece set. What would normally cost well over $1,000, you can now grab over half off, for $623. Though it comes with a hefty price tag, the pots and pans are made with five layers of stainless steel for the best heat retention, which is key for searing and boiling. Both sets landed a spot in our list of best cookware sets, too.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

If you're ready to take the plunge and buy appliances like an air fryer or a food processor, now's the time. Not only can you save tons, but they'll also find a warranted spot on your kitchen counter. The best appliances can help you save time or improve the quality of your meal or drink. Luckily, some of our tested favorites are up for grabs this sale, like this No. 1 bestselling Ninja air fryer, which ranked for its compact size. Shoppers love this other Ninja air fryer option too, since it doubles as a toaster oven. Don't forget about any kitchen workhorses too, like this mini $40 KitchenAid food processor that cuts down ingredient prep, or the Instant Pot multi-cooker that'll make just about anything you need it to.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets Deals

While it's fun to grab some of the more pricey pieces on sale, there's something extra satisfying about grabbing already affordable essentials. You can't tackle any kitchen project without having these staples, so they're perfect to replace or round-out your collection, or to gift to loved ones who are just starting out their cooking or baking journey. Grab these magnetic measuring spoons for 44% off, since they come with every teaspoon or tablespoon amount you'd need, and they stack together neatly. And this multifunctioning can opener from KitchenAid is a space-saving essential, too. Over 55,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating thanks to its durability and built-in bottle opener.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

If you have free time on a few wintery days off and want to tackle some organizing, grab discounted options to streamline anything from your fridge to your cabinet. This top-rated food storage container set with over 18,700 five-star ratings is 60 percent off with an extra coupon, and it comes with seven containers in four different shapes and sizes for versatility. Store anything from snacks and dry goods to tea or hot cocoa mix to keep them fresh. For tackling cluttered drawers, these bamboo organizers were a tested-favorite of ours too, especially if you've got deep or wide spaces. They help break your drawer down into digestible compartments, which means you'll never have to deal with a lost utensil again.

Amazon

Best Cleaning Deals

We've all had our fair share of spills and accidents in the kitchen, along with unwanted crumb and debris buildup on kitchen floors. That's why having the right cleaning tools is key, especially if you plan on hosting family for the holidays. A good mop or vacuum come in handy, like the O-Cedar microfiber spin mop. It's on sale for just $70, and it comes with a bucket and three extra mop head refills. And this 47 percent-off handheld vacuum makes it easy to clean up crumbs in a jiffy, which is key for the days you don't want to break out the big vacuum. If you're looking for something with double-duty — grab the Bissell mop and vacuum cleaner hybrid. Shoppers love how it cuts time in half since you don't have to break out multiple tools, and you can grab it for less than $200 right now.

Amazon

Best Patio Furniture Deals

Whether you live in a more temperate climate and want to enjoy the crisper weather, or you want to take advantage of deals for next spring, snap up patio furniture pieces now for a discounted price. There are full sets for a seamless look, like this acacia wood bistro set, which comes with a small round table and two chairs. If you're looking to add just a few stand-alone pieces to fill out your space, you can also snap up this cute on-sale wood side table for 63 percent off, or grab something like this discounted storage bench, since it's a seating option with extra storage.