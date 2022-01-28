These Stackable Baskets Are the Answer to Your Stubborn Storage Problems
Deciding to tackle a cluttered, unorganized pantry can feel daunting. Thankfully, just a few simple tools can not only help straighten up your shelves of cereal boxes, canned goods, and kitchen cleaners, but actually make your space look stylish.
There's where the Amazon Basics Stackable Storage Basket Set comes in handy. The organizers have more than 1,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, with reviewers calling them versatile and space savers.
Buy it: $18.71; Amazon
The pair of rose gold metal bins with a black border can either be stacked to hold fruit that's not quite ripe on the counter or used side-by-side for spices and onions in your pantry. The slim profile — the baskets are 12-inches long and 6-inches deep — fits into tight spaces so you don't have to worry about taking up too much room on the counter.
Shoppers have been delighted by the wide variety of ways that a small basket has been the answer to a nagging storage problem, whether that's holding tomatoes or coffee pods.
"You will find an abundance of uses for these versatile, handy, quality-made baskets," wrote one shopper. "These baskets are the perfect size to fit in my pantry slide-out shelves to keep things organized…These baskets are strong, sturdy, and look very nice…I'm sure I'll be buying more."
The ability to stack the baskets, which also feature handles to make them easier to move, means that you won't have wasted space on a shelf or under kitchen cabinets. One shopper was glad to see that these baskets "lived up to the hype," of what they had seen online.
"I needed a basket for fresh fruits and vegetables and this exact one was recommended by some YouTubers that I follow when it comes to minimalism," they added. "They're adorable, sturdy, and most importantly of all, THEY ARE STACKABLE! So you can buy as many as you want and have your whole pantry organized and looking lovely in no time. Totally worth it." Big organization projects often start with simple solutions. Grab a set of the Amazon Basics Stackable Storage Baskets at Amazon now.