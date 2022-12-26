Just because some of the biggest gifting holidays of the year have come and gone, it doesn't mean we're not still game for a significant bargain. And, maybe you've still got your eye on some kitchenware for yourself or need to snap up a useful gift for a New Years party.

Either way, I've got some good news — Amazon still has heaps of deals in nearly every category, with discounts up to 75% off. If you're looking to cook or bake more (or maybe inspire someone else to), you can snap up basics like cast-iron Dutch ovens, stainless steel skillets, full cookware sets, cake pans, and sheet pans. You'll also be able to grab appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, and blenders at a discount, as well as tools and kitchen storage options.

Score the 30 items below, with featured brands like Lodge, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, All-Clad, Henckels, and more on sale to kick off 2023 the right way.

Best Cookware Deals

Amazon doesn't play around when it comes to deals on essential cookware items. You can score anything from simple, one-piece items to complete sets. But, if you really want to score a sale worthwhile, start with a durable Lodge Dutch oven since it's nearly half off. This 6-quart piece of cookware landed right up under the Le Creuset Dutch oven in our tests, even though it's a fraction of the price. It's got a cast iron base with porcelain enamel, making it nonstick, oven-safe, and virtually indestructible. If you're more of a stainless steel cookware type, you can't beat the 42% discount on this All-Clad fry pan if you're more of a stainless steel cookware type. What was once over $150, you can now score for less than $100. One Amazon shopper wrote that if they could only have one pan, they'd choose this one. "Of everything I own, it is the most versatile," they added. That's all thanks to its high, even heating and its ability to work with any stovetop and oven.

Best Bakeware Deals

Calling all avid or aspiring bakers — you can score essentials from Amazon for as little as $8 right now. Every kitchen needs at least a couple of 9-inch cake pans; luckily, this Cuisinart one is 60% off right now. That means you can grab three pans (the amount you typically need for a pro-worthy layer cake) for almost the price of one. It's made with aluminum steel for even baking and heat retention, plus it's got a nonstick coating to keep your beloved cake layers safe from getting stuck. If you're looking for a true multi-tasker, this three-piece set of sheet pans is the perfect option, and it's on sale. Since they come in various sizes, they'll make a great addition to every kitchen. The pans are also made with heat-holding aluminum that'll never rust and will bake up any cookies, vegetables, or other sweet and savory treats to perfection.

Best Appliance Deals

Getting back into the swing of things after a break can feel daunting, so products that can help cut guesswork, time, and sometimes money while in the kitchen are no-brainers, especially when they're on sale. One time-saving hallmark is an air fryer, and you can score a few on sale. If you tend to meal prep or have a larger family to serve, it might pay to grab the Instant Vortex air fryer while it's almost 40% off. Not only does it have a hefty 9-quart volume, but it's also a dual basket so that you can cook up different sides or mains at the same time with separate controls. For a smaller option that's great for one person or anyone with limited counter space, grab the Dash 2.6-quart air fryer. Even though it's below $50 right now, you'll still get the same crispy and customizable results as many other expensive versions. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors. Another way to cut down your or your giftee's kitchen time is to grab a multi-functional appliance like this Ninja kitchen system. It's stacked with a large classic blender pitcher, a single-serve cup, and a food processor attachment that all fit in the high-powered base.

Best Tool and Gadget Deals

With all the other options on the market, it can be easy to forget about the smaller kitchen tools and gadgets, but they're oftentimes worth grabbing because they help you prepare ingredients the best way possible. Amazon's got tons of sale options, from classic knife blocks to fun milk frothers for at-home coffee and tea. Grab the Henckels 15-piece set for your most basic helpful kitchen companion. It's 62% off and made with sharp German stainless steel. The handles are also triple riveted for comfort, and the bundle comes stacked with every knife you'd need, from a paring knife to a chef's knife, a serrated bread knife, steak knives, kitchen shears, and more. Aside from a sturdy set of knives, another key tool to have on hand is an instant-read thermometer. This irreplaceable tool will save any protein-heavy dinner from falling flat, plus you can use it to read the temperature of baking or frying projects if you don't need to keep a constant gauge. This ThermoPro thermometer has been around for ages, and you can grab it for just $14. It's got nearly 92,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "It's easy to use, it's lightweight, easy to store, and most of all, it's accurate."

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

Though so many of us associate spring with hefty organizational overhauls, the New Year is an optimal time too. It doesn't need to be overcomplicated either — all you need is a few solid container sets, and you can even go the extra mile and grab some additional pantry organizers. For small ingredients, leftover sauces, dips, or dressings, grab these 1-cup glass containers from Oxo while they're 36% off. You'll get four air-tight containers and lids. Since they're glass, they won't absorb any odors or stains. They're also oven-, freezer-, and microwave-safe. You'll also want to grab these Rubbermaid containers while the set of 10 is on sale since they ranked in the No. 1 spot in our tested food storage containers. That's all thanks to their versatile, air-tight, and easy-to-use design. When it comes to dry storage, like flours, grains, sugar, snacks, and more, another Allrecipes favorite is the discounted Vtopmart large containers. They're big enough to fit a 5-pound bag of flour but compact enough to easily fit into kitchen cabinets.