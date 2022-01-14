The 15 Most Popular Kitchen Products Allrecipes Readers Bought in 2021
Every year at Allrecipes, editors and product testers vet dozens of kitchen accessories, tools, appliances, and gadgets, not to mention home goods and gifts, to curate products we think our readers will value. Which products really take off, however, can come as a surprise.
We know, for example, that our readers hold their cast iron skillets dear to their hearts, so it's reasonable that a Lodge cast iron griddle and a cast iron brush would rank among best sellers. As for Clorox Disinfecting Wipes or sticky fruit fly traps? More unexpected. But we're glad we could help our readers with these buys nonetheless.
These useful kitchen products topped our community's shopping lists in 2021.
Related Items
OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Can Opener
This can opener from OXO's Good Grips collection works so smoothly that you'll wonder how others could be so hard on your hands. It features a built-in bottle opener.
Buy it: $15.95; Amazon
Alpha Grillers Garlic Press Stainless Steel Mincer and Crusher with Silicone Roller
Made of 100 percent stainless steel, this sturdy garlic press will be with you for the long haul. Though it can mince garlic cloves with the peel still on, it comes with a silicone peeler tube that slips that paper-like outer layer right off.
Buy it: $14.99; Amazon
Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer
Cuisinart packed seven cooking functions into one powerful appliance: air frying, convection baking, toasting, baking, broiling, convection broiling, and warming. It's no wonder it's the the number-one best-selling toaster oven on Amazon.
Buy it: $229.95; Amazon
Presto 19-Inch Electric Tilt-n-Fold Griddle
Turn out up to 10 pancakes and a dozen eggs with this top-rated electric griddle. Its cast aluminum surface (which can be tilted to drain grease) makes it excellent for meat, too.
Buy it: $55.44; Amazon
Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container With Strainer
Bacon grease is liquid gold, and this handy container and strainer make it easy to preserve it for eggs, pancakes, popcorn, and more. Made of stainless steel, this set cleans up in the dishwasher.
Buy it: $10.99; Amazon
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System
With a microfiber mop head you can easily remove, throw in the washing machine, and replace when needed, this mop will leave your floors impressively clean. To top it off, this best-seller has a hands-free wringer built into the bucket — just press down on the pedal with your foot.
Buy it: $32.97; Amazon
12 Pack Sticky Fruit Fly Trap and Fungus Gnat Traps Killer for Indoor and Outdoor
These sticky bug traps attract insects with their bright yellow color. Place them in pots to keep pests from getting the best of your plants and flying insects (including black flies and mosquitoes) from bothering you.
Buy it: $8.99; Amazon
Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set
This magnetic air fryer cheat sheet provides the cook time and temperature for more than 100 common foods.
Buy it: $11.45; Amazon
Shape+Store Meatball Master
This freezer tray lets you form 32 perfectly proportioned meatballs from about two pounds of meat, which ensures even cooking when you transfer them to the oven in a pan. Some reviewers use it for cookie dough.
Buy it: $23.73; Amazon
Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Griddle
Lodge's cast iron has a well-deserved reputation for durability, heating food evenly, and releasing food without it sticking. This 10.5-inch griddle's shallow, curved edges are great for pancakes, pizza, and quesadillas.
Buy it: $17.90; Amazon
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Pack of 3
Don't limit Clorox wipes to sanitizing your kitchen counters. Keep these portable packs of 75 wipes (sold here as a set of three) with you in the car or in your purse to kill viruses and bacteria wherever you go.
Buy it: $11.62; Amazon
Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle With Removable Handles
In addition to Presto's 19-inch Tilt-n-Fold electric griddle, our readers also gravitated toward the brand's 22-inch electric griddle, which features a base made from the same cast aluminum. The handles detach for easier storage.
Buy it: $49.99; Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Container
Rubbermaid designed these BPA-free storage containers to keep produce super fresh thanks to vent filters that regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide as well as trays that reduce moisture. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating.
Buy it: $55.99; Amazon
All-Clad Textiles Kitchen Towel, 3-Pack, Pewter
We dubbed these All-Clad towels "Best Overall" in our review of The 16 Best Kitchen Towels. With absorbent terry on one side and woven-weave cotton on the other, these quality towels come in a variety of colors.
Buy it: $29.99; Amazon
Tenacious C Cast Iron Brush and Scraper with Bamboo Handle
Properly clean cast iron cookware without scratching or stripping away its hard-earned seasoning with this bamboo brush, made with BPA-free nylon bristles.
Buy it: $8.99; Amazon