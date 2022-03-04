About Allrecipes
Who We Are
Home cooks are our heroes; it's as simple as that. Allrecipes is a community built by and for kitchen experts: The cooks who will dedicate two days to a perfect beef bourguignon but love the simplicity of a slow-cooker rendition, too. The bakers who labor over a showstopping 9-layer cake but will just as happily doctor boxed brownies for a rich weeknight dessert. The entertainers who just want a solid snack spread, without spending the whole evening shuffling dishes in and out of the oven.
Most importantly, Allrecipes connects home cooks with their greatest sources of inspiration — other home cooks. We're the world's leading digital food brand, and that inspires us to do everything possible to keep our community vibrant. Sixty-million home cooks deserve no less.
Our History
Founded in 1997 as CookieRecipe.com, Allrecipes changed the food world by providing the tools to share recipes and cooking tips, while celebrating the expertise of home cooks online. Since then, Allrecipes has become the world's largest community-driven food brand, providing trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks each month.
Every day, cooks from around the world publish recipes and inspire one another through recipe photos, ratings, reviews, and videos. The combination of the Allrecipes community with our team of editorial and kitchen professionals provides authority found nowhere else on the internet and has turned the brand into an indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels.
You can connect with us and our 11M followers on social media, too. On TikTok, learn how much salt to add to your pasta water or find out if air fryer custard toast lives up to the hype. On Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter, browse easy weeknight meals and scour reviews of the world's best air fryers. Find photo-worth dinner inspiration on Instagram. And on YouTube, cook along with Chef John, who serves up creative, new recipes weekly — alongside a few good laughs and a well-timed pun.
In 2020, Allrecipes launched our first podcast, Homemade which you can find on all major audio platforms. Our hosts interview chefs, cookbook authors and home cooks who share their stories, food memories, and favorite moments in the kitchen.
If you own an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, you'll find our recipes easily discoverable via Voice search. Apple and Android users can access their saved recipes and search using the Dinner Spinner app.
Above all, we are:
- Friendly We are your best friend in the kitchen.
- Supportive We don't judge, but we like to dish about new ideas.
- Creative We inspire creativity for the big, the small, and everything in between.
- Approachable No attitude here!
- Down-to-Earth We enjoy family, friends, and a good laugh.
- Fun We love food and cooking, but we don't take it too seriously.
Allrecipes Magazine
The food industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, Allrecipes magazine launched in 2013. Now published six times a year, it reaches an audience of nearly 9 million. The magazine serves up a seasonal slice of recipes and real-cook wisdom from Allrecipes.com — along with the best of what's new from the greater food and cooking community (emerging trends, entertaining ideas, new products, and more). We aim for a mix of approachable inspiration and down-to-earth service in every issue.
A majority of the recipes in Allrecipes magazine start with creations shared by home cooks on Allrecipes.com. All are tested, tasted, refined, edited, and professionally photographed before they appear in the magazine. Our editors and contributors also research and write about entertaining, diverse cuisines, Allrecipes Allstars and other fascinating cooks, kitchen decor and organization, cooking gadgets and gear, culinary travel, health, special diets, nutrition, parenting, and pets. We incorporate the best advice from editors, testers, and the cooking community to make good recipes better, great recipes easier, and every day a little more delicious.
The Allrecipes Community
The heart of Allrecipes is the community of home cooks who share their beloved family recipes, create new recipes, and photograph, rate, and review each other's recipes. Each week, more than 15 million registered members add more than 2,000 recipe ratings, 800 new recipe photos, and almost 200 new recipes to the site. And every minute of every day, 27 people are saving recipes they love or want to try later.
Community Guidelines
We moderate every review and photograph added to a recipe. When leaving reviews, we ask that you remember a fellow Allrecipes community member has shared their recipe with you. Constructive feedback is always welcome, but rude, mean, disrespectful, or spammy comments are not welcome and will not be approved.
The Allrecipes Allstars
Food bloggers, registered dieticians, and even food scientists make up our enthusiastic group of Allrecipes Allstars — brand ambassadors whose recipes feature prominently across the site and on social media. The crew of 100+ food lovers submitted more than 550 recipes in 2021, posted nearly 1,800 new photos, and shared their expert cooking and shopping tips with the community all year long. In short, they make your home cooking adventures even more successful.
Sound like fun? Apply to join the Allrecipes Allstar team. We're always recruiting.
Recipe Approval and Testing
Kitchen-Approved Recipes
When Allrecipes readers add a recipe to the site, they may choose to save it as private, only share it on their profile page, or submit it for Kitchen Approved consideration. Recipes submitted to be Kitchen Approved are evaluated by our team of recipe editors, who ensure the originality and reliability of each recipe, and edit for Allrecipes style. Each recipe undergoes a series of reviews for:
- Duplication: Editors verify that the recipe doesn't duplicate another that has already been published.
- Completion: The ingredient list is evaluated to be sure it is complete, that measurements are correct, and that ingredients are properly ordered and grouped according to their use.
- Accuracy: Serving sizes and yields are checked for accuracy and to be sure that recipes reflect USDA dietary recommendations.
- Replication: Recipes are reviewed and edited to ensure they are replicable when following the instructions. Editors assess the techniques, equipment, and appliances in the recipe, then explain any intermediate or advanced techniques with simple language and visuals.
- Health claims: Editors evaluate the use of any health or nutrition claims — such as healthy, low-carb, low-fat, or paleo — based on guidelines from the dieticians at our sister brand, Eating Well.
Once recipes are evaluated and edited, they are not only reliable but also compatible with our nutrition analysis, scaling, shopping list, and other recipe tools. Only the best recipes achieve Kitchen Approved status and get published and promoted.
After publication, the Allrecipes audience can add their own photos, ratings, and reviews to recipes. In the reviews, they share tips for making recipes even better and adjusting them to personal tastes or diets.
Allrecipes Magazine Recipe Testing
Recipes selected for publication in Allrecipes magazine get further scrutiny and testing to ensure success at home. Magazine recipes are tested one to four times in our test kitchens in Des Moines, Iowa, and Birmingham, Alabama.
Trained test kitchen professionals prepare every recipe and then taste and evaluate it with recipe and story editors, confirming and clarifying all key components (including ingredient types and amounts, cooking procedures and times and temperatures, yields), and incorporating changes as needed to improve flavor, ease, and visual appeal.
For recipes that have a long trail of user commentary, editors and testers also evaluate and incorporate suggestions from the community. Fully tested and edited recipes are then prepared by a food stylist for professional photography and reviewed again by a registered dietitian for nutrition and health-related tags used in the magazine (Healthy Pick, Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free).
Product Reviews
Our product reviews are independent and based on research and product testing — if you visit links within our content, we may receive commissions from your purchases, but we never receive any compensation or consideration for the content of our recommendations. Learn more about our review process.
Diversity and Inclusion
Allrecipes is and always has been a community built around love. We are people who love food, love to cook, and love to share recipes and stories. There is no room for hate, racism, or inequality in our community. The 60 million cooks who make up the Allrecipes audience are extraordinarily diverse. We strive to celebrate the home cooks who bring Allrecipes to life, featuring them on the recipes and in the pages of Allrecipes magazine.
We are committed to the goal of having contributors, featured cooks, featured recipes, and stories reflect the diversity of the Allrecipes community in our digital properties and in the magazine. We still have much work to do.
We are working to highlight more of the stories and traditions of our diverse community members. In 2022, we are reviewing and editing content representing 20 percent of our traffic, with the goal of removing any bias in language and instances of cultural appropriation, including language around race, gender, sexual orientation, and glamorized colonialism.
We are also focused on recruiting more diverse voices and diverse contributors to our staff, our freelance pool, and our Allrecipes Allstars brand ambassador program. And we are working to ensure that our video and voice programming features the same diversity as our audience.
We are dedicated to working with recipe developers, food writers, editors, food stylists, photographers, videographers, podcasters, illustrators, and models who reflect the strength and diversity of our community.
Editorial Guidelines
At Allrecipes, we take great pride in the quality of our content. Our writers, photographers, and editors create original, accurate, and engaging content that reflects the interests and concerns of home cooks, and our recipe editors verify all user submissions before publication.
Original illustrations, graphics, images, and videos are created by internal teams who collaborate with experts in their fields to produce assets that represent diverse voices, perspectives, and context. Photos and videos are not edited in any way that may cause them to be false or misleading.
We correct any factual errors in a transparent manner and strive to make it easy for our readers to bring errors to our attention.
Read our full integrity promise including our policies on accuracy and corrections, fact checking independence and impartiality, and originality here.
Meet the Leadership Team
Molly Fergus
SVP & General Manager, Allrecipes
- Molly has been in the digital media lifestyle space since 2010; she joined Dotdash in 2013, where she has managed and launched a broad portfolio of brands, including TripSavvy, Treehugger, and ThoughtCo.
- Before she joined Dotdash in 2013, Molly was an associate digital editor for Conde Nast Traveler, where she helped launch the magazine's website. She has contributed to a variety of media and nonprofit organizations, including CNN, Women's Wear Daily, Self, and the United Nations Development Programme.
- Molly has always been passionate about food and eating — so much so that she spent her first year out of college driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile around the country.
Lorraine Goldberg
General Manager, Allrecipes
- Lorraine has worked in media and food as a content strategist since 2012. She joined Allrecipes as a social media manager where she built the brand's presence across emerging platforms, created a robust social video program and forged relationships with food brands including the Kitchn & SpoonUniversity. She has spoken about content strategy and food trends at IACP.
- As Director of Social Strategy at Meredith, she oversaw partnerships with platforms, operations, and insights for Meredith lifestyle brands including Instyle, Real Simple, and EatingWell. Her passion for food and lifestyle content led to launching Southern Living on TikTok and Snapchat.
- She returned to the food team in 2021 as the General Manager working with Food & Wine, EatingWell, and Allrecipes. Lorraine is passionate about cooking, restaurants, wine, and beverages. You can find her 5-star recipe for Brown Butter Recipe Krispie Treats on Allrecipes.
Nichole Aksamit
Editor-in-Chief, Allrecipes magazine
- A lover of words and food since her baby teeth came in, Nichole has worked full-time in food media since 2004. She joined Allrecipes in 2013 to help launch Allrecipes magazine, serving as senior editor and executive editor before being named editor in chief in 2021.
- Prior to Allrecipes, Nichole edited cookbooks for Southern Living, MyRecipes, and other food brands at Time Inc.'s Oxmoor House in Birmingham; taught culinary school; and spent more than a decade in newspapers, including four years as food reporter and restaurant critic at the Omaha World-Herald.
- An adventurous eater and prolific cook, Nichole loves hosting food-centric get-togethers, ordering the whole menu at restaurants, and making something delicious every day with whatever's in the fridge.
Ashley Kappel
Editorial Director, Allrecipes and MyRecipes.com
- Ashley entered the digital food space in 2007 at launch with MyRecipes.com. In 2014, she moved into operations for Allrecipes, and now manages day-to-day operations on both brands.
- Before falling in love with food media, she worked at Southern Living in the Travel department where she puttered around the southeast eating at barbecue joints, visiting local festivals, and assisting in creating an exhaustive cabin guide of the Smoky Mountains.
- Ashley hasn't bought into the air fryer hype, but plans to be buried with her beloved stand mixer.
Eric Handelsman
Food Group SVP & General Manager
- Before joining Dotdash in 2013, Eric spent 10 years working in lifestyle media at Condé Nast, where he led operations and finance for various brands including Epicurious, Gourmet, and Brides.com.
- Prior to Conde Nast, he worked in the business department at the New York Press, as well as in commercial and TV production.
- Eric is an avid home cook and lover of all things food-related. Although not professionally trained as a chef, he has taken dozens of recreational cooking classes.
Our Editorial Team:
Allrecipes Magazine Editorial Team:
Editor-in-Chief Nichole Aksamit
Design Director Kyli Hassebrock
Deputy Editor Carrie Boyd
Senior Food & Features Editor Cheryl Slocum
Food Editor Caitlyn Diimig, RD
Associate Art Director Laura Engel
Assistant Editor Natalie Mechem
Contributing Recipe Editor Annie Peterson
Contributing Copy Editors and Fact Checkers Diane Penningroth, Terri Fredrickson, Cynthia Connolly
Contributing Designers Shelley Caldwell, Brianna Greene
Test Kitchen Lynn Blanchard; Sarah Brekke; Linda Brewer, RD; Olivia Dansky; Julia Levy; Juliana Hale; Emily Nienhaus; Karen Rankin
Allrecipes Digital Editorial Staff
SVP & General Manager Molly Fergus
General Manager Lorraine Goldberg
Editorial Director Ashley Kappel
Associate Editorial Director Diana Moutsopoulos
Senior Editors Darcy Lenz, Devon O'Brien
Senior Recipe Editor Katie Miller
Senior Content Producer, Recipes Barbara Sauermann
Visuals Editor Lindsey Hayes
Associate Editor Annie Campbell
Staff Writer, SEO Corey Williams
Assistant Editors Bailey Fink, Rai Mincey
Content Producer, Recipes Jill Bujold
Community Manager Ansley Emmet
Senior Social Media Editor Chandler Stroman
Social Media Content Production Jessica Colyer, Deanne Revel, McKenna Uhde
Senior Manager, Content Marketing Frances Crouter
Allrecipes Digital Product & Design
VP Product - Food Perri Hochwald
Executive Director Sreetham Das
Senior Product Manager Sarah Ruthven
VP Design - Food Ryan Schroeder
Senior Digital Creative Director - Food Jesse Blanner
Director UX Design - Food Tiffany Jessup
Allrecipes Food Studios
Director Allison Lowery
Executive Producer Michael Grady
Senior Producer Rebecca Guthrie
On-Camera Talent & Senior Producer Nicole McLaughlin
GM, Food Wishes John Mitzewich
Leadership/Ownership Structure and Funding
Allrecipes is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands committed to creating accurate, helpful news and information that represents and serves all people. Founded in 1996, Dotdash is an operating business of IAC.
Learn more about the team behind Dotdash Meredith.
About Dotdash Meredith
Dotdash Meredith, an operating business of IAC, is the largest digital and print publisher in America. From mobile to magazines, nearly 200 million people trust us to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 50 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, Southern Living, and more.
Dotdash Meredith Press
Read about Dotdash Meredith and our family of brands in the news.
Meet Our Senior Management Team
Learn more about the Senior Management Team team behind Dotdash Meredith.
