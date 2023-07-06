If You’ve Ever Drank These Sodas, You Could Get Up to $25 From a New Class Action Settlement

Here's how to claim your money.

Bailey Fink
Published on July 6, 2023
It seems like every time we turn around, a new company is getting sued for “misleading” its customers. This time it’s the A&W Concentrate Co., owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, for its soda products.

A 2020 class action lawsuit filed in New York claimed that A&W root beer and cream soda cans and bottles were falsely and misleadingly labeled because the package clearly stated the soda was “made with aged vanilla” when they were, in fact, predominately made with artificial vanilla flavoring

The suit alleged that many customers believe A&W Root Beer and A&W Cream Soda are made with real “aged vanilla,” but lab testing proved that the sodas contain very little, if any, real vanilla at all. Instead, they’re made with synthetic ethyl vanillin.

The plaintiffs say that if they’d known the sodas contained artificial vanilla instead of real aged vanilla (like the package says), they wouldn’t have paid a premium price for the root beer and cream soda. A New York judge agreed that A&W was misleading its customers and ordered the company to pay a $15 million settlement that will be used to pay eligible parties, which is where you come in.

If you purchased an eligible A&W Root Beer or A&W Cream Soda product—a.k.a. any soda whose can or bottle read “made with aged vanilla”—between February 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, you may qualify for compensation in the settlement. It seems A&W’s packaging no longer features the label “made with aged vanilla,” at least according to A&W’s site, so if you purchased these newer A&W products, you would not be eligible for the settlement.

You don’t need proof of purchase to file a claim, but if you do have proof of purchase, you’ll likely get more money. Everyone who files a claim (with or without proof or purchase) is eligible for up to $5.50—though that number could decrease depending on how many people file valid claims. 

However, if you do have proof of purchase, you could receive up to $25—the original $5.50, plus $0.50 for every additional unit up to 39 units that you have a receipt or other form of proof for.

The website to file your claim isn’t live yet, but when it is, you can file at RootBeerAndCreamSodaSettlement.com—so bookmark the site and get ready to submit your claim.

