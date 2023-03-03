15 Chicken Dinners That Use Just 4 Ingredients

By
Rai Mincey
rai mincey wearing red lipstick and chic scarf
Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a writer, photographer, and tastemaker with five years of experience in recipe development and food styling. In her role at Allrecipes, she works with team members to make the site as vibrant and varied as the community of home cooks that use it.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023
chef john chicken and mushroom dish

When you need a memorable meal in a hurry, reach for pantry-friendly chicken recipes that require just 4 ingredients (not counting freebies like basic cooking oils, salt, and pepper). These versatile dishes showcase the power of using simple ingredients to create deliciously rich flavor. Try one of our easy recipes and you'll never have a boring chicken dinner again.

01 of 16

Crispy Fried Chicken

closeup of deep golden-brown fried chicken on light green plate
Meredith Food Studios

Down-home buttermilk-fried chicken has the tenderness and crunch that you're craving. Use just a few ingredients to make savory magic with this easy, family-friendly chicken meal.

02 of 16

Honey Glazed Chicken

Honey Glazed Chicken

Try a deliciously fiery chicken dish that gets rave reviews from home cooks. Honey, soy sauce, and red pepper flakes create a rich and flavorful base for this 5-star winner.

03 of 16

Famous Butter Chicken

neatly sliced butter chicken with side of fresh broccoli

Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

You can't go wrong with crunchy, buttery chicken breasts that feature a deep, garlicky flavor. With thousands of 5-star reviews, this pantry-friendly recipe wins every time.

04 of 16

Smoked Mozzarella Skillet Chicken

Smoked Mozzarella Skillet Chicken

Decadently cheesy chicken comes together in under 30 minutes with this recipe from mrsg. Smoked mozzarella is draped over succulent breast meat for a satisfying bite.

05 of 16

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

Katsu is a crispy panko-fried dish that hails from Japan. Serve it alongside rice or a bright vegetable salad for a wholesome meal that appeals to everyone.

06 of 16

Instant Pot Salsa Chicken

close up view of Instant Pot Salsa Chicken on top of a tortilla, garnished with tomatoes, limes, onions and fresh herbs on a plate
Buckwheat Queen

"I combined this with drained black beans and brown rice for burrito bowl lunches for the week," says Cindy. "This will be one of my go to recipes from now on — it was delicious!"

07 of 16

Chef John's Tandoori Chicken

Chef John's Tandoori Chicken
Chef John

Chef John's bold grilled chicken dish serves up smoky, spicy, and bright flavor with surprisingly little effort. Allow your skinless chicken thighs to marinate for at least 2 hours before cooking for best results.

08 of 16

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu
BikerKim

Salty ham and velvety Swiss cheese make the perfect filling for chicken breasts in this classic recipe. Seasoned breadcrumbs add a savory crunch that will keep you coming back for more.

09 of 16

Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Super Easy Chicken and Dumplings

Make a hearty bowl of dumplings with a mere handful of ingredients. Refrigerated biscuit dough and cream of chicken soup help you to skip a few steps and save precious time.

10 of 16

Crunchy Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs

Crunchy Baked Pesto Chicken Thighs
My Hot Southern Mess

Breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and jarred pesto combine for an irresistibly cozy chicken dinner. You'll love how luxurious this easy weeknight recipes tastes and feels.

11 of 16

Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms

Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms

"This is a wonderful recipe!" says tRicky. "The chicken was moist and flavorful and the mushroom gravy was a huge hit. I'm a big fan of one pan cleanup as well."

12 of 16

Baked Split Chicken Breast

Baked Split Chicken Breast

Pantry herbs and olive oil turn halved chicken breasts into a mouthwatering entree. This simple, savory recipe is bound to be on repeat in your kitchen.

13 of 16

Lucky's Quickie Chickie

close up view of chicken garnished with herbs over asparagus on a plate
France C

Add fresh basil and balsamic vinegar to seasoned tenderloin strips and prepare for the wow. Reach for this recipe when you need a wholesome, lightning-fast dinner.

14 of 16

Baked Chicken Wings

Baked Chicken Wings

Toss chicken wings with garlic, chili powder, and black pepper for a tantalizing appetizer or main course. Simple spices turn up the heat on these tender, tasty wings — just pick a sauce and enjoy.

15 of 16

Juicy Roasted Chicken

an overhead view of a whole beautiful roasted chicken in a roasting pan.
Meredith Food Studio

Roasting a whole chicken may seem like a daunting task, but it couldn't be easier with this reliable recipe from ROBINROCKINGBIRD. Be sure to dry the skin thoroughly before seasoning for the crispiest results.

