3-Ingredient Baked Pork Chops

Exciting news—you’re just three ingredients away from a magnificently meaty main dish! This crispy, oven-baked pork chop recipe works just as well for boneless, center-cut pork chops, simply check them after 10-15 minutes and be sure not to let them overcook.

Nicole McLaughlin
Nicole McLaughlin produces the educational and entertaining food series from Allrecipes; You Can Cook That. She is known for her relatability with the home-cook audience. With over 20 years in the culinary world, she is able to effectively deliver a bounty of knowledge, with a side of sarcastic wit.

Updated on July 25, 2023
10 mins
20 mins
30 mins
4
Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs

  • 4 (6 to 8 ounce) ounces bone-in, center-cut pork chops

  • salt and pepper to taste

  • 1 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

  • cooking spray

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Whisk eggs in a shallow dish. Sprinkle pork chops with salt and pepper, if desired. Dip pork chops in eggs, and allow excess to drip off. Coat pork chops in breadcrumbs.

  2. Place pork chops on a baking rack lightly coated with cooking spray; set rack in a rimmed baking sheet.

  3. Bake in the preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 20 to 25 minutes. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

506 Calories
23g Fat
21g Carbs
51g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 506
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 29%
Saturated Fat 7g 36%
Cholesterol 236mg 79%
Sodium 530mg 23%
Total Carbohydrate 21g 8%
Dietary Fiber 1g 5%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 51g
Vitamin C 1mg 4%
Calcium 109mg 8%
Iron 3mg 18%
Potassium 689mg 15%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

