These winter-perfect dinner recipes feature healthy, flavorful, seasonally appropriate ingredients and simple preparations.
Allrecipes Home
Turkey Meatball Stew
A one-pot comfort food stew with a rich, savory broth, and loaded with fresh veggies and tender turkey meatballs.
Delicious Meatless Baked Ziti
Fresh mushrooms, spinach, and 3 types of cheese make this easy meatless baked ziti an instant crowd pleaser.
Easy Chicken Florentine
Condensed soup stands in for heavy cream in this tasty spin on chicken Florentine. Serve with rice, potato, or couscous.
Instant Pot(R) Zuppa Toscana
Throw together a delicious zuppa toscana dinner quickly and easily by adding Italian sausage, seasoning, potatoes, and kale to an Instant Pot® and letting it do the work for you.
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
Learn two methods of frying that produce moist, flavorful, boneless, skinless chicken Karaage with a super-thin coating that's incredibly crispy and crunchy.
Sesame-Orange Beef and Veggie Stir-Fry
This sesame-orange beef and veggie stir-fry is a flavorful weeknight dinner that's sure to please the whole family.
Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken
Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
Teriyaki Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry
Shrimp, bok choy, broccoli, and zucchini are happy together in a stir-fry that makes its own teriyaki sauce. Serve over rice or noodles for a tasty meal.
Creamy Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oats
Wake up to a delicious and filling breakfast of creamy steel-cut oats, cooked in the slow cooker with cinnamon, brown sugar, and raisins.
Mom-Mom's Sticky Buns
Famous in my family and always looked forward to when being prepared by my grandmother. My father demands that it is made for his birthday breakfast each year. Best enjoyed warm out of the oven.
Collection of the Day
21 Chinese New Year Recipes
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger starting February 1st!
View Full Gallery
top-down view of a bowl of noodles in broth, garnished with chopped scallions
Chinese New Year Peanut Cookies
crispy-looking pan-fried dumplings on a white ceramic tray with a ramekin of dipping sauce
Beef and Guinness® Stew
The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
Taco Seasoning I
Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Salty and savory, the roasting method kills the natural bitterness of asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
Chicken Breasts in Dill-Caper Cream Sauce
I used another recipe for inspiration and came up with this recipe that is my own creation. The sauteed chicken breasts are topped with a rich and flavorful dill caper cream sauce. This sauce would also be wonderful over whitefish fillets. If you use dried herbs, reduce the quantity to 1/3, as dried herbs are more potent.
Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas
These slow cooker fajitas will melt in your mouth, the steak always comes out soft and tasty! Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and/or salsa. Sour cream helps if the spice is too strong.
Mal's Samosa Quesadillas with Curried Cabbage and Chickpeas
These samosa quesadillas served with curried cabbage and chickpeas are a clever Indian twist on a Mexican classic and a filling vegan meal.
Basic Crepes
Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
Banana Banana Bread
Why compromise the banana flavor? This banana bread is moist and delicious with loads of banana flavor! Friends and family love my recipe and say it's by far the best! It's wonderful toasted!! Enjoy!
Easy Coleslaw Dressing
A creamy coleslaw dressing that can be made with ingredients you already have! You can pour it immediately over a 14-ounce package of coleslaw mix or refrigerate until needed.
Juicy Roasted Chicken
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
Waffles I
You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
Homemade Mac and Cheese
This is a nice rich mac and cheese. Serve with a salad for a great meatless dinner. Hope you enjoy it.
Reuben Sandwich II
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
Sponsored By JimmyDean
Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup
My husband loves Panera® broccoli cheddar soup but it went up in price and therefore we set out on a hunt to create the perfect broccoli cheddar soup. Here is what we came up with. There are tons of variations and options to make this soup your own. You can add extra veggies, different cheeses, garlic to your onions, a little nutmeg to the finished soup, green onions, sour cream, etc. The list goes on and on. Make it your own! Serve topped with cheese!
Easy Sugar Cookies
Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
Homemade Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken soup - but you don't have to be sick to deserve or enjoy it - you do, so do! Good for body and soul!
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago! She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good! You can use less butter on top of course, my Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top (gotta love Southern ladies and their butter!)
French Toast I
There are many, fancy variations on this basic recipe. This recipe works with many types of bread - white, whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French. Serve hot with butter or margarine and maple syrup.
Slow Cooker Beef Stew I
A hearty, savory slow cooker stew with potatoes, carrots, celery, broth, herbs and spices. You won't be slow to say 'yum'!
Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake
Want a super satisfying, quick and easy dinner? Then this buttery garlic shrimp pasta bake is definitely a family pleasing meal idea that you should try!
Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup
I have made this for many whom have given it the title. This takes a bit of effort but is well worth it. Please note: for those who do not wish to use bacon, substitute 1/4 cup melted butter for the bacon grease and continue with the recipe. (I generally serve this soup as a special treat as it is not recommended for people counting calories.)
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
Soft Oatmeal Cookies
These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.
Basic Mashed Potatoes
If you love good, old fashioned mashed potatoes this is the perfect recipe. Simple and delicious.
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing
After failing to find the perfect recipe for buttercream icing, I found one that worked for me and then added my own two cents.
Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake
This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
This is a wonderful-tasting egg salad sandwich that you will definitely devour. It's really good on rye.
Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana
This is an oh-so-good recipe. Just the right amount of spice to make you take a cold drink but definitely keep coming back for more! This soup is irresistible!
Alfredo Sauce
Rich and creamy! I have found that Parmesan cheese doesn't melt well, and often substitute Gruyere cheese.
Microwave Baked Potato
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
Miso Soup
Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
Sponsored By MyPlate
To Die For Blueberry Muffins
These muffins are extra large and yummy with the sugary-cinnamon crumb topping. I usually double the recipe and fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a wonderful extra-generously-sized deli style muffin. Add extra blueberries too, if you want!
Winter Chicken Bake
This is an easy recipe that is warm, hearty, healthy, and colorful. The tartness of the cranberries compliments the sweetness of the barbecue sauce and the mellow sweet potatoes. Homemade barbecue sauce is what I used, but your favorite barbecue sauce will work too.
Homemade Chili
My boys and husband love this. Add some corn chips or Cheddar cheese and it is to die for. I have made this for my husband's work and for church functions and it is always a winner.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
Dumplings
My mother was one of the best cooks I ever knew. When she made stews we mostly found dumplings in them. We never ate things from packages or microwaves and you sure could taste what food was. That's the only way I cook today - I don't use any electronic gadgets to cook with except an electric stove.
Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts and cook on high for 4 hours in the slow cooker. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.
Rich and Simple French Onion Soup
We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years and my family and friends agree none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation.
Best Steak Marinade in Existence
This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
Quick and Easy Pizza Crust
This is a great recipe when you don't want to wait for the dough to rise. You just mix it and allow it to rest for 5 minutes and then it's ready to go!! It yields a soft, chewy crust. For a real treat, I recommend you use bread flour and bake it on a pizza stone, but all-purpose flour works well too. Enjoy!
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
Joy's Easy Banana Bread
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
Easy Homemade Chili
Easy homemade chili. Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.
Gourmet Mushroom Risotto
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
Bacon Tater Egg Cups
Bacon tater egg cups are packed full of protein and veggies! Make ahead and easily reheat. The perfect way to start your day!
Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings. I know people from Buffalo. This is my version, as described to me many years ago, over almost as many beers.
Fajita Seasoning
This is a great recipe to make your own fajita seasoning. No bouillon cubes means this is perfect for vegetarians too! Make up a larger batch and store in an airtight container for future use.
The Best Meatloaf I've Ever Made
When I was growing up, my mom never ever made meatloaf and I always wanted to try it - I finally tried it at a restaurant and loved it. When I moved out on my own I started experimenting with different recipes and creating my own version. I finally came up with the best meatloaf I have ever made, and I wanted to share it.
Simple Teriyaki Sauce
This simple but amazing teriyaki sauce will take your chicken and rice to the next level!
Simple White Cake
This cake was sent home from our children's school. It is the simplest, great tasting cake I've ever made. Great to make with the kids, especially for cupcakes.
Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms
This chicken and mushrooms recipe video is an experiment in extreme self-control; I wanted to challenge myself to make a chicken and mushrooms recipe using only chicken and mushrooms.
Golden Sweet Cornbread
If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.
Best Tuna Casserole
This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves! The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust.
Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)
Quick, 45-minute marinade steak, pan-seared with cast iron, finished in oven directly on cast iron skillet.
Creamy Rice Pudding
This is my mom's recipe for Rice Pudding. It's the best I've ever tasted and it gets rave reviews from everyone I serve it to. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon, if desired. For creamier pudding, use short or medium grain rice.
Sponsored By MyPlate
Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib
This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker
This is a simple way of making traditional Hawaiian kalua pig without having to dig a hole in your back yard.