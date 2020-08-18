Allrecipes Home

12 Simple and Healthy Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes for Winter

These winter-perfect dinner recipes feature healthy, flavorful, seasonally appropriate ingredients and simple preparations.

10 Lemon Chicken Soup Recipes That Are Full of Citrus Flavor
12 Pickled Beet Recipes To Make at Home

Most Popular

How To Make Cinnamon Rolls
Our 10 Best Dutch Chicken Dinners of All Time
How To Make Beef Stroganoff
8 Chocolate Crinkle Cookie Recipes to Bake ASAP

Easy 5-Ingredient Roasted Salmon

Turkey Meatball Stew

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
A one-pot comfort food stew with a rich, savory broth, and loaded with fresh veggies and tender turkey meatballs.
By lutzflcat

Delicious Meatless Baked Ziti

Rating: 4.85 stars
13
Fresh mushrooms, spinach, and 3 types of cheese make this easy meatless baked ziti an instant crowd pleaser.
By trinityman

Easy Chicken Florentine

Condensed soup stands in for heavy cream in this tasty spin on chicken Florentine. Serve with rice, potato, or couscous.
By chorusgirl3

Instant Pot(R) Zuppa Toscana

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
Throw together a delicious zuppa toscana dinner quickly and easily by adding Italian sausage, seasoning, potatoes, and kale to an Instant Pot® and letting it do the work for you.
By Maureen Martindale VanHook

Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)

Learn two methods of frying that produce moist, flavorful, boneless, skinless chicken Karaage with a super-thin coating that's incredibly crispy and crunchy.
By Chef John

Sesame-Orange Beef and Veggie Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This sesame-orange beef and veggie stir-fry is a flavorful weeknight dinner that's sure to please the whole family.
By pkkilleen

Simple Baked Parmesan Chicken

Baked chicken thighs are coated with a spicy Parmesan topping this simple recipe that doesn't require bread crumbs.
By roadrunner8

Teriyaki Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
Shrimp, bok choy, broccoli, and zucchini are happy together in a stir-fry that makes its own teriyaki sauce. Serve over rice or noodles for a tasty meal.
By Marcia

Creamy Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oats

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
Wake up to a delicious and filling breakfast of creamy steel-cut oats, cooked in the slow cooker with cinnamon, brown sugar, and raisins.
By russellbknox

Mom-Mom's Sticky Buns

Rating: 4.53 stars
17
Famous in my family and always looked forward to when being prepared by my grandmother. My father demands that it is made for his birthday breakfast each year. Best enjoyed warm out of the oven.
By phalanx0
21 Chinese New Year Recipes

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger starting February 1st!

View Full Gallery

World's Best Lasagna

Rating: 4.8 stars
19668
It takes a little work, but it is worth it.
By John Chandler

Beef and Guinness® Stew

Rating: 4.86 stars
1169
The maltiness of dark beer really does amazing things for this gravy. It's a very simple dish, but at the same time it has a deep, complex, rich flavor. I served this in a nice ring of green onion-mashed potatoes. I hope you give this a try, whether for St. Patrick's Day or anytime of the year.
By Chef John

Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.61 stars
18395
Crisp edges, chewy middles.
By Dora

Taco Seasoning I

Rating: 4.82 stars
7850
Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.
By BILL ECHOLS

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Rating: 4.79 stars
3152
Salty and savory, the roasting method kills the natural bitterness of asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
By swedishmilk

Chicken Breasts in Dill-Caper Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
I used another recipe for inspiration and came up with this recipe that is my own creation. The sauteed chicken breasts are topped with a rich and flavorful dill caper cream sauce. This sauce would also be wonderful over whitefish fillets. If you use dried herbs, reduce the quantity to 1/3, as dried herbs are more potent.
By judy2304

Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas

Rating: 4.22 stars
37
These slow cooker fajitas will melt in your mouth, the steak always comes out soft and tasty! Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and/or salsa. Sour cream helps if the spice is too strong.
By Miguel Ruiz

Mal's Samosa Quesadillas with Curried Cabbage and Chickpeas

Rating: 3.17 stars
6
These samosa quesadillas served with curried cabbage and chickpeas are a clever Indian twist on a Mexican classic and a filling vegan meal.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Basic Crepes

Rating: 4.62 stars
3966
Here is a simple but delicious crepe batter which can be made in minutes. It's made from ingredients that everyone has on hand.
By JENNYC819

Banana Banana Bread

Rating: 4.59 stars
15978
Why compromise the banana flavor? This banana bread is moist and delicious with loads of banana flavor! Friends and family love my recipe and say it's by far the best! It's wonderful toasted!! Enjoy!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Guacamole

Rating: 4.81 stars
7588
You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.
By Bob Cody

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

Rating: 4.8 stars
2101
A creamy coleslaw dressing that can be made with ingredients you already have! You can pour it immediately over a 14-ounce package of coleslaw mix or refrigerate until needed.
By GarlicQueen

Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4015
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Waffles I

Rating: 4.49 stars
5071
You can keep the batter covered in the fridge for up to a week. Just be sure to whisk well before using again. You may also use whole wheat flour for this recipe.
By OneShyOfABunch

Homemade Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.16 stars
2609
This is a nice rich mac and cheese. Serve with a salad for a great meatless dinner. Hope you enjoy it.
By Judy

Reuben Sandwich II

Rating: 4.69 stars
693
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Easy Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Rating: 4.81 stars
1117
Hot jumbo buttermilk biscuits with creamy sausage gravy are ready in just 15 minutes for a hearty, family-favorite breakfast.
By JimmyDean
Sponsored By JimmyDean

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Rating: 4.52 stars
1712
My husband loves Panera® broccoli cheddar soup but it went up in price and therefore we set out on a hunt to create the perfect broccoli cheddar soup. Here is what we came up with. There are tons of variations and options to make this soup your own. You can add extra veggies, different cheeses, garlic to your onions, a little nutmeg to the finished soup, green onions, sour cream, etc. The list goes on and on. Make it your own! Serve topped with cheese!
By gildawen

Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8220
Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!
By Stephanie

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.52 stars
3034
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

Homemade Chicken Soup

Rating: 4.52 stars
262
Homemade chicken soup - but you don't have to be sick to deserve or enjoy it - you do, so do! Good for body and soul!
By Jill

Classic Waffles

Rating: 4.54 stars
3817
A lovely, crispy waffle perfect for the morning.
By Megan

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

Rating: 4.54 stars
1080
I grew up on this recipe, my Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago! She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good! You can use less butter on top of course, my Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top (gotta love Southern ladies and their butter!)
By katiefbenham

French Toast I

Rating: 4.56 stars
1989
There are many, fancy variations on this basic recipe. This recipe works with many types of bread - white, whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French. Serve hot with butter or margarine and maple syrup.
By Jan Bittner

Slow Cooker Beef Stew I

Rating: 4.44 stars
5398
A hearty, savory slow cooker stew with potatoes, carrots, celery, broth, herbs and spices. You won't be slow to say 'yum'!
By BUCHKO

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.6 stars
4249
Makes great cookies!
By Shirley Sadler

Best Brownies

Rating: 4.53 stars
13564
These brownies always turn out!
By Angie

Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake

Rating: 4.89 stars
92
Want a super satisfying, quick and easy dinner? Then this buttery garlic shrimp pasta bake is definitely a family pleasing meal idea that you should try!
By Ed N Angela Latimer

Chicken Pot Pie IX

Rating: 4.81 stars
13068
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas and celery.
By Robbie Rice

Tatertot Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
415
Quick and easy casserole everyone will love.
By barryzimm

Absolutely Ultimate Potato Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
2923
I have made this for many whom have given it the title. This takes a bit of effort but is well worth it. Please note: for those who do not wish to use bacon, substitute 1/4 cup melted butter for the bacon grease and continue with the recipe. (I generally serve this soup as a special treat as it is not recommended for people counting calories.)
By Karena

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.43 stars
890
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
By g0dluvsugly

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
5256
These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.
By BITTERSWEET1

Basic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: 4.52 stars
597
If you love good, old fashioned mashed potatoes this is the perfect recipe. Simple and delicious.
By Esmee Williams

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

Rating: 4.46 stars
2078
After failing to find the perfect recipe for buttercream icing, I found one that worked for me and then added my own two cents.
By xoshadyxo

Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

Rating: 4.46 stars
1738
This is my own version of the chocolate microwave mug cake. This chocolaty fudgy treat is truly decadent and great for nights when I need a yummy dessert that is ready in less than 10 minutes! Chocolate chips make this recipe even better.
By safinabakes1231

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

Rating: 4.65 stars
2111
This is a wonderful-tasting egg salad sandwich that you will definitely devour. It's really good on rye.
By wifeyluvs2cook

Super-Delicious Zuppa Toscana

Rating: 4.82 stars
3364
This is an oh-so-good recipe. Just the right amount of spice to make you take a cold drink but definitely keep coming back for more! This soup is irresistible!
By souporsweets

Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.56 stars
4680
Rich and creamy! I have found that Parmesan cheese doesn't melt well, and often substitute Gruyere cheese.
By Rebecca Swift

Microwave Baked Potato

Rating: 4.13 stars
397
If you want the yummy taste of a slowly baked potato but aren't patient enough, or don't have the know-how to bake it in an oven, this is for you. Give it 12 minutes and get a mouth-watering, taste bud-tingling treat.
By CJME

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.73 stars
3395
When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
By MARYVM

Easy Pancakes

Rating: 4.13 stars
1732
This recipe doesn't require much thought early in the morning, and tastes great!
By Sharon Holt

Miso Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
488
Dashi is a basic stock used in Japanese cooking which is made by boiling dried kelp (seaweed) and dried bonito (fish). Instant dashi granules are sold in conveniently-sized jars or packets and vary in strength. Add more dashi to your soup if you want a stronger stock. You can use yellow, white or red miso paste for this soup. Yellow miso is sweet and creamy, red miso is stronger and saltier.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
14578
These muffins are extra large and yummy with the sugary-cinnamon crumb topping. I usually double the recipe and fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a wonderful extra-generously-sized deli style muffin. Add extra blueberries too, if you want!
By Colleen

Winter Chicken Bake

Rating: 3.99 stars
288
This is an easy recipe that is warm, hearty, healthy, and colorful. The tartness of the cranberries compliments the sweetness of the barbecue sauce and the mellow sweet potatoes. Homemade barbecue sauce is what I used, but your favorite barbecue sauce will work too.
By CAGEINCALI

Homemade Chili

Rating: 4.76 stars
42
My boys and husband love this. Add some corn chips or Cheddar cheese and it is to die for. I have made this for my husband's work and for church functions and it is always a winner.
By healthy girl

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.71 stars
5093
This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!
By NUNPUNCH

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1355
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele

Dumplings

Rating: 4.68 stars
1556
My mother was one of the best cooks I ever knew. When she made stews we mostly found dumplings in them. We never ate things from packages or microwaves and you sure could taste what food was. That's the only way I cook today - I don't use any electronic gadgets to cook with except an electric stove.
By Carol

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken

Rating: 4.15 stars
246
So easy and so good. I use frozen chicken breasts and cook on high for 4 hours in the slow cooker. The sauce is not thick, it is a bit runny, but very tasty. Add tomato paste if you want it thicker. Serve on top of pasta and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. I use one can of crushed tomatoes and one can of diced tomatoes.
By Sue

Marie's Easy Slow Cooker Pot Roast

Rating: 4.59 stars
2374
Moist and juicy pot roast done in a slow cooker with carrots, onion and potatoes.
By Marie Thomas

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
1393
We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years and my family and friends agree none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation.
By Lori Levin

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

Rating: 4.59 stars
4439
This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
By Kookie

Quick and Easy Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.7 stars
3817
This is a great recipe when you don't want to wait for the dough to rise. You just mix it and allow it to rest for 5 minutes and then it's ready to go!! It yields a soft, chewy crust. For a real treat, I recommend you use bread flour and bake it on a pizza stone, but all-purpose flour works well too. Enjoy!
By CHEF RIDER

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

Rating: 4.67 stars
1360
Rich and meaty spaghetti sauce is surprisingly easy to make, and ready in just over an hour.
By Hank's Mom

Joy's Easy Banana Bread

Rating: 4.8 stars
2319
This easy banana bread recipe is quick to prepare, and everyone always comes back for seconds!
By Joy

Banana Muffins II

Rating: 4.79 stars
4747
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY

Easy Homemade Chili

Rating: 4.32 stars
439
Easy homemade chili. Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.
By Tobi Hargis

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3439
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.38 stars
1633
This recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Francie

Bacon Tater Egg Cups

Rating: 4.55 stars
40
Bacon tater egg cups are packed full of protein and veggies! Make ahead and easily reheat. The perfect way to start your day!
By Culinary Envy

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.71 stars
842
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings. I know people from Buffalo. This is my version, as described to me many years ago, over almost as many beers.
By Chef John

Fajita Seasoning

Rating: 4.76 stars
1097
This is a great recipe to make your own fajita seasoning. No bouillon cubes means this is perfect for vegetarians too! Make up a larger batch and store in an airtight container for future use.
By Traci Meeds

The Best Meatloaf I've Ever Made

Rating: 4.51 stars
1012
When I was growing up, my mom never ever made meatloaf and I always wanted to try it - I finally tried it at a restaurant and loved it. When I moved out on my own I started experimenting with different recipes and creating my own version. I finally came up with the best meatloaf I have ever made, and I wanted to share it.
By sillyliltracy

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

Rating: 4.43 stars
268
This simple but amazing teriyaki sauce will take your chicken and rice to the next level!
By Goat Berry Kitchen

Simple White Cake

Rating: 4.22 stars
4135
This cake was sent home from our children's school. It is the simplest, great tasting cake I've ever made. Great to make with the kids, especially for cupcakes.
By SCOTTOSMAN

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

Rating: 4.77 stars
1332
Super amazing banana bread. Moist and tasty!
By iggytakahashi

Chef John's Chicken and Mushrooms

Rating: 4.71 stars
642
This chicken and mushrooms recipe video is an experiment in extreme self-control; I wanted to challenge myself to make a chicken and mushrooms recipe using only chicken and mushrooms.
By Chef John

Golden Sweet Cornbread

Rating: 4.74 stars
3780
If you like sweet cornbread, this is the recipe for you! My mom made this for me as a child, and now it's my family's favorite.
By bluegirl

Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
1393
Succulent pork roast with fragrant garlic, rosemary and wine.
By Kathleen Burton

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

Rating: 4.59 stars
436
This is so easy and yummy!
By Melissa mieske

Best Tuna Casserole

Rating: 4.32 stars
2761
This is a tuna casserole that even my picky family loves! The potato chips give the casserole a crunchy crust.
By JAICARD

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

Rating: 4.4 stars
43
Quick, 45-minute marinade steak, pan-seared with cast iron, finished in oven directly on cast iron skillet.
By Grif

Creamy Rice Pudding

Rating: 4.74 stars
5921
This is my mom's recipe for Rice Pudding. It's the best I've ever tasted and it gets rave reviews from everyone I serve it to. Sprinkle with nutmeg or cinnamon, if desired. For creamier pudding, use short or medium grain rice.
By Anonymous
Sponsored By MyPlate

Split Pea Soup

Rating: 4.69 stars
1378
This is a wonderful, hearty split pea soup. Great for a fall or blustery winter day.
By bluebayou

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

Rating: 4.76 stars
2252
This is a specific formula for achieving a perfectly pink prime rib cooked somewhere a shade under medium rare. To use this method you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.
By Chef John

Salmon Patties I

Rating: 4.56 stars
810
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Sue

Kalua Pig in a Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.71 stars
1843
This is a simple way of making traditional Hawaiian kalua pig without having to dig a hole in your back yard.
By KIKUKAT
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com